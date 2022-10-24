Read full article on original website
Bincy Abraham, MD: Treating IBD Patients With Upadacitinib
A greater proportion of the upadacitinib 15 mg and upadacitinib 30 mg group achieved clinical remission based on the Crohn’s Disease Activity Index. New data shows upadacitinib is a viable option for treating patients with Crohn’s disease. A team of investigators, led by Edward V. Loftus, Jr., MD,...
Markus Boos, MD, PhD: How Do Climate Change, Air Pollution Affect Atopic Dermatitis?
A discussion with Dr. Boos on the topic of climate change and airborne pollution exposure leading to or exacerbating atopic dermatitis. In an interview with HCPLive, a discussion was held regarding atopic dermatitis (AD) and its connection to climate change, a topic slated for the Research Symposium on November 2 by Global Parents for Eczema Research.
How To Improve Pediatric Eczema Screening, Prevention
Lawrence Eichenfield, MD, discusses recent achievements in identifying and possibly preventing atopic dermatitis development in infants. Pediatric patients of practically any chronic disease or age group within dermatology may have been benefitted from a recent boom in evidenced agents reaching the US market. But just as these systemic, biologic and...
Neera Dahl, MD, Identifies how to Diagnose Autosomal Dominant Polycystic Kidney Disease
The common inherited condition autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease (ADPKD) remains elusive when presented in primary care due to its nonspecific symptoms. This year at Pri-Med Midwest 2022, Neera Dahl, MD, PhD, spoke about a common condition that remains elusive when presented in primary care. It's estimated that 1 in 500-1000 individuals are living with autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease (ADPKD).
FDA Grants Review, Sets PDUFA Date for SER-109
The agency has set an April 26, 2023 action date for the live microbiotic therapeutic for the prevention of recurrent CDI. The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has accepted a Biologics License application (BLA) for SER-109, live microbiome therapeutic for the prevention of recurrent Clostridioides difficile infection (rCDI). The...
Unilever Dry Shampoo Products Recalled for Benzene Risk
Yale dermatologist Christopher Bunick, MD, PhD, discusses the recurring issue with increased levels of the carcinogen found in self-care and cosmetic products. Multinational consumer goods company Unilever announced a voluntary product recall of various popular dry shampoo aerosol products—including those from brands such as Dove, Nexxus, Suave, TIGI and TRESemmé—due to risk of increased benzene levels, just last week.
When to Opt for Imaging When Presented with Pain, Early Onset Hypertension
Dr. Neera Dahl explains that patients with autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease (ADPKD) are often referred to a nephrologist when imaging is done for another concern. High blood pressure, or hypertension, is associated with a multitude conditions and can be an early marker of autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease (ADPKD), according to Neera Dahl, MD, PhD, Director, Nephrology Clinical Trials Program, Professor of Medicine, Yale School of Medicine, Section of Nephrology.
Topical Bromfenac Noninferior to Nepafenac after Laser Peripheral Iridotomy
The need for repeat laser peripheral iridotomy was comparable in the study, at 10.0% in the nepafenac group compared to 15.4% in the bromfenac group. New findings indicate topical 0.09% bromfenac is noninferior to 0.1% nepafenac in controlling inflammation after laser peripheral iridotomy in eyes with primary-angle closure suspect and primary angle closure.
Insomnia Severity High in Patients with Post COVID-19 Related Fatigue
In patients with post COVID-19 related fatigue, the mean insomnia severity was 11.46 and prevalence of clinical insomnia was 64%. Research suggests a substantial number of patients have reported persistent fatigue and insomnia following COVID-19 infection. New findings published in the Journal of Sleep Research indicate insomnia severity and the...
The Prevalence of EoE in IBD Patients
Approximately 2% of patients with Crohn’s disease also have eosinophilic esophagitis (EoE), while 1.6% of patients with ulcerative colitis have EoE. In research presented during the 2022 American College of Gastroenterology (ACG) Annual Meeting in Charlotte, investigators from the Cleveland Clinic found 41,670 patients with EoE in a database of over 70 million individuals.
IBD Patients Maintain Antibodies 6 Months Following COVID-19 Vaccination
In a late-breaking abstract, the investigators compared antibody levels at month 6 compared to month 1. Patients with inflammatory bowel disease (IBD) maintain levels of antibodies up to 6 months following 3 or 4 doses of mRNA COVID-19 vaccine doses. A team, led by Mazen Almasry, MBBS, University of Wisconsin...
Jan Wehkamp, MD: An Update From the QUASAR Study
Guselkumab bested placebo in clinical results of patients with ulcerative colitis. There has been plenty of data over recent years on the benefit of ustekinumab (STELARA) and the 2022 American College of Gastroenterology (ACG) Annual Meeting in Charlotte was no different. During the recent conference, there were several studies presented...
Insomnia Treatment Can Mitigate Symptoms in People With Bipolar Disorders
Depressive disorders are often accompanied by low levels of resilience and research indicates that targeting insomnia symptoms could address the severity of these psychiatric disorders. Investigative research has linked insomnia symptoms to weakened resilience in individuals with bipolar disorder and alludes to potential associations with early life stressors. Additionally, investigators...
Certain Vitamin D Receptor Polymorphisms Correlated with Vitiligo Susceptibility
New research demonstrated a correlation between specific VDR polymorphisms and patients’ liability of having vitiligo. A recent meta-analysis found that ApaI and BsmI vitamin D receptor (VDR) polymorphisms were correlated with vitiligo susceptibility. The analysis, led by Young Ho Lee, MD, PhD, of Korea University Medicine’s Department of Rheumatology,...
FDA Defers Action on Novel Pompe Disease Therapy Cipaglucosidase Alfa, AT-GAA Decision
Aside from the inability to fulfill the site inspection, there was no other reason for the FDA deferral. The approval of the combination drug candidate's 2 components are still expected. The FDA has issued a Deferred Action Letter in regard to today's anticipated decision on AT-GAA for the treatment of...
Crisis Point: Insulin Access in the United States
Welcome back to Crisis Point. A special episode focuses on the issue of insulin accessibility and affordability in the United States, with four experts in the diabetes arena weighing in on the topic. Episode Highlights. 0:00 - Welcome back to Crisis Point. 1:45 - A look back at the rising...
Extended Induction Upadacitinib Safe, Effective for Ulcerative Colitis
Extended induction treatment with upadacitinib 45 mg led to achievement of clinical response in a clinically meaningful proportion of patients with ulcerative colitis who do not respond to 8 weeks of induction therapy. Extended induction therapy with once-daily upadacitinib (Rinvoq) resulted in a clinically meaningful response in more than half...
RBX2660 C Difficile Efficacy Further Demonstrated in Phase 3 Open-Label Study
RBX2660 reduced clostridioides difficile infection recurrence at 8 weeks, with a sustained clinical response through 6 months, in an open-label phase 3 cohort of patients representative of real-world clinical practice. RBX2660, a live microbiota therapeutic, effectively reduced clostridioides difficile infection (CDI) recurrence and was well tolerated, according to findings from...
Achievement of Goals in ASCVD
Erin D. Michos, MD, MHS, FACC, FASPC: We’ve talked more in this program about goals, and then we’re going to get into therapies. Jorge, can you tell us a little about patient versus clinician goals? How do we talk to our patients about their goals? Why are achieving goals important? We alluded to that we do have some thresholds, and the slight difference between the European guidelines that talk about goals, where the ACC/AHA [American College of Cardiology/American Heart Association] talks about thresholds, where if you’re above a threshold to intensify therapy. How do you talk to your patients about the numbers?
Markus Boos, MD, PhD: Atopic Dermatitis Connections to Climate Change, Environmental Factors
A discussion with the moderator of the Global Parents for Eczema Research symposium regarding climate change and the effects of fire, drought, airborne pollution on atopic dermatitis. During his interview with HCPLive, Markus Boos, MD, PhD, attending pediatric dermatologist for Seattle Children's Hospital and Associate Professor for the Department of...
