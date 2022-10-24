ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WGAU

Robbie Coltrane cause of death released

By Natalie Dreier, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
WGAU
WGAU
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ppK9t_0ikiDYHg00

The cause of death for “Harry Potter” actor Robbie Coltrane has been released.

SkyNews reported that Coltrane had several painful health conditions.

The Mirror was the first to report Coltrane had been diagnosed with sepsis, a lower respiratory tract infection and a heart block.

Sepsis is when the body is overwhelmed by an infection that starts a chain reaction, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Sepsis usually starts in the lung, urinary tract, skin or gastrointestinal tract.

A heart block is when electrical pulses that control the heart, telling it to contract, are slowed down, according to Johns Hopkins. There are three levels of heart block — first-, second- and third-degree.

The first may not require treatment. Second-degree heart block is broken down into two types — Mobitz type I, where the signals get slower and slow and the heart skips a beat or Mobitz type II, where the impulse may or may not get to the ventricles. In that case, there is no progressive slowing. In third-degree heart block, the impulses do not go to the atria to the ventricles at all and is a complete failure.

TMZ reported that he died of multiple organ failure.

Coltrane, 72, had also been diagnosed with Type 2 diabetes and obesity.

Coltrane had spoken out about living in “constant pain” because of osteoarthritis and had been in a wheelchair since 2019 because of his ailments, SkyNews reported.

He also spoke about his battle with alcoholism, which, according to SkyNews, came back during the years of filming the “Harry Potter” franchise, Sky News reported.

The actor, who may be most well=known to current generations as Hagrid from the “Harry Potter” franchise, also had several roles in two James Bond films, as well as dozens of other films and television shows.

Coltrane was born Anthony Robert McMillan but changed his name in the 1970s as a tribute to jazz performer John Coltrane, The New York Times reported.

Coltrane’s final on-screen appearance was in the HBO special celebrating 20 years since the release of “Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone” in which he said, “The legacy of the movies is that my children’s generation will show them to their children. So, you could be watching it in 50 years’ time,” Coltrane said. “I’ll not be here, sadly. But Hagrid will, yes.”

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
Deadline

Robbie Coltrane Cause Of Death Revealed A Week After The Loss Of ‘Harry Potter’ Star

Robbie Coltrane died at the age of 72 following multiple organ failure, according to multiple UK reports. The death certificate of the Harry Potter star also noted he had been suffering from sepsis, lower respiratory tract infection and heart block. Coltrane, who played Hagrid in the fantasy films, had also been diagnosed with obesity and Type 2 diabetes. RELATED: ‘Harry Potter’ Star Rupert Grint “Heartbroken,” Remembers Robbie Coltrane The Harry Potter universe mourned the loss of Coltrane and his film costars paid tribute to the late actor with personal messages. “Heartbroken to hear that Robbie is gone. I’ll never forget the smell of cigars...
News Breaking LIVE

Harry Potter Legend Dies

Actor Robbie Coltrane, who was best known for playing Hagrid in the beloved book and movie franchise “Harry Potter,” has died at 72, according to his agent, and a report from Variety.
ohmymag.co.uk

Chilling photos of Jeffrey Dahmer's actual apartment have been revealed

Why does the life of the killers fascinate us so much? Since its release on Netflix, the series Dahmer: Monster - The Jeffrey Dahmer Story is a huge success and fascinates as much as it disgusts. Inspired by the true story of Jeffrey Dahmer, one of the most violent and bloodthirsty killersin the United States, the 10-episode miniseries is arousing the morbid curiosity of viewers.
WISCONSIN STATE
RadarOnline

Ozzy Osbourne Looks Frail As Ever In L.A. Following Life-Altering Neck Surgery & Health Struggles

Ozzy Osbourne appeared to be in frail condition while walking with his aide in Los Angeles, RadarOnline.com has learned. The 73-year-old rockstar got fresh air and exercise as he strolled the city's street on Thursday. Ozzy is currently recovering from neck surgery, on top of several health challenges within the last few years, including COVID-19 and a Parkinson’s diagnosis.
LOS ANGELES, CA
toofab.com

Harvey Weinstein Accuser Ashley Judd Reveals Late Mom Naomi Told Her to 'Go Get Him'

The actress shared why it was a "simple" decision to star as herself in the film, "She Said," which centers on The New York Times journalists who exposed Harvey Weinstein. Ashley Judd has revealed her late mother, Naomi Judd, offered her support when she decided to come forward with her allegations against Harvey Weinstein.
Deadline

Carly Simon Honors Sisters Joanna & Lucy Simon In Poignant Statement

Pop superstar Carly Simon paid tribute to her sisters – opera singer Joanna Simon and Broadway composer Lucy Simon – who each died of cancer last week within one day of the other. In a statement obtained by Deadline, Carly says: I am filled with sorrow to speak about the passing of Joanna and Lucy Simon. Their loss will be long and haunting. As sad as this day is, it’s impossible to mourn them without celebrating their incredible lives that they lived. We were three sisters who not only took turns blazing trails and marking courses for one another, we were each...
IGN

Jason Voorhees Actor Ted White Dies, Aged 96

Friday the 13th: The Final Chapter actor Ted White has died aged 96. According to horror historian and convention runner Sean Clark, White died peacefully in his sleep at his home. “I just got hit with the news that my dear friend Ted White has passed away,” he said. “I was told he passed away peacefully in his sleep at his home.”
tvinsider.com

Former ‘EastEnders’ Actress Josephine Melville Dies Backstage at Play

British actor and director Josephine Melville died on Thursday, October 20, after collapsing backstage at the play in which she was performing. According to BBC News, Melville was treated by paramedics and a medically-qualified audience member at the Nottingham Playhouse in Nottingham, England, but died at the scene. A cause of death has not been released.
WGAU

WGAU

Athens, GA
28K+
Followers
98K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

WGAU 98.7 FM and AM 1340 radio for Athens 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wgauradio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy