It began as a token of appreciation for the community. A holiday gift, lighting up the desert for one night, to thank those near and far who embraced thevision of the Desert Botanical Garden. The gift, thoughtfully made possible by the Garden’s former executive director, Rodney Engard, staff and a group of volunteers on a December night in 1978, was a sight to behold. The Desert Botanical Garden was sparkling, set aglow by hundreds of luminarias, illuminating the beauty of the Southwest.

PHOENIX, AZ ・ 10 HOURS AGO