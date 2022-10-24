Read full article on original website
Bob's Burgers Pop-Up Slinging Burgers For Limited TimeGreyson FMesa, AZ
Hobbs Burglary Gets Political - Kari Lake Says She Can't Believe Hobbs Blames HerMark HakePhoenix, AZ
Daniel Reis - The Hobbs Burglar is a Former Property Accountant Who Posted About BidenMark HakePhoenix, AZ
Expect Closures This Weekend Around Sky Harbor Airport in Phoenix on Highway I-10Mark HakePhoenix, AZ
Office of Gubernatorial Candidate Burglarized Right Before ElectionsNews Breaking LIVEPhoenix, AZ
frontdoorsmedia.com
A Family Legacy
Restaurants and hospitality run through the veins of the Keeler family, who own and operate three Valley restaurants. “My father, Paul Keeler, owned and ran restaurants in the Boston area, where my brother and I started working at a young age, washing dishes and bussing tables,” said Matt Keeler.
frontdoorsmedia.com
Creating Culture: A Gift for the Ages
It began as a token of appreciation for the community. A holiday gift, lighting up the desert for one night, to thank those near and far who embraced thevision of the Desert Botanical Garden. The gift, thoughtfully made possible by the Garden’s former executive director, Rodney Engard, staff and a group of volunteers on a December night in 1978, was a sight to behold. The Desert Botanical Garden was sparkling, set aglow by hundreds of luminarias, illuminating the beauty of the Southwest.
AZFamily
Roaches crawling on bags of rice among health code violations at Phoenix area restaurants
Three former Mesa officers off the job after being accused of sexual misconduct. The Mesa Police Department’s Professional Standards Unit investigated all three cases, determining the officers should be terminated. Popular Mexican restaurant, Hawaiian BBQ places cited for health violations in Phoenix area. Updated: Oct. 19, 2022 at 10:33...
frontdoorsmedia.com
New in Town: Creative Cocktails and Shareable Plates at St. Urban
One of the newest additions to the lively restaurant scene on Seventh Street in Uptown Phoenix is St. Urban, which offers light bites, handcrafted cocktails and elevated city and mountain views. Common Ground Culinary opened St. Urban in September, right above Neighborly Public House, which opened in November 2021. Founded...
This Arizona City Is Among The Best In The Country For Halloween
WalletHub ranked the best US cities for Halloween.
iheart.com
This Restaurant Serves The Best Pie In All Of Arizona
The holidays are right around the corner, bringing in the familiar comfort of delicious desserts made from scratch. There aren't many desserts better than a nice warm pie straight out of the oven. Tasting Table compiled a list of places to get the best pie in each state. The website...
Hello Kitty Cafe Truck to make three stops in Arizona this fall
The Hello Kitty Cafe Truck is coming to Glendale, Gilbert, and Tucson over the next few weeks! Here are the dates and locations to go.
AZFamily
Shooting involving Tempe officers reported in Mesa neighborhood
Fentanyl found in child's system after drugs discovered in Surprise hotel room; mother arrested. Police say 41-year-old Talia Dahlin-Bennett told investigators she smoked powdered fentanyl in the hotel bathroom while her kids were asleep. Close friend of Bryan Patrick Miller testifies in Phoenix canal murders trial. Updated: 37 minutes ago.
KTAR.com
Arizona Humane Society waiving adoption fees due to overcapacity
PHOENIX — The Arizona Humane Society announced it is waiving adoption fees for all pets ages seven months or older due to overcapacity. The initiative started Tuesday and will end on Sunday so AHS can make room for more sick, injured and abused pets. AHS has more than 1,000...
Phoenix New Times
Breakfast Bitch to Open A Second Phoenix Restaurant as Owner Faces Up to 20 Years in Prison
The space that housed bar and restaurant Golden Margarita at Third and Roosevelt Streets in downtown Phoenix for almost two years will soon be home to a new restaurant — and more controversy. Following Golden Margarita's strife-laden closure in May, another restaurant wrapped in drama, Breakfast Bitch is moving...
Police investigation in Mesa neighborhood near Broadway and Almas School roads
At about 3 p.m. Thursday, police were called to the area of Broadway and Alma School roads for an unknown situation.
1 Arizona Bar Lands On List Of Best Wine Bars In America
24/7 Wall Street compiled a list of the best wine bars in the country.
Washington Examiner
Arizona TV station airs graphic showing Kari Lake lost 12 days before midterm elections
A local TV news station in Arizona is apologizing after airing a graphic showing Katie Hobbs, the Democratic nominee for governor, as the winner in her race 12 days out from the midterm elections. The graphic, which appeared Thursday afternoon on FOX 10 Phoenix at the bottom left-hand part of...
12news.com
Time's up: A winning lotto ticket bought in Arizona has gone unclaimed
MESA, Ariz. — If you've been searching for a lottery ticket that you bought Apr. 27 at the Safeway near South Alma School and West Guadalupe Roads in Mesa... Sorry, but time's run out. 180 days ago, someone purchased a winning lottery ticket worth $4.3 million from that very...
AZFamily
Woman injured after east Mesa home completely burns down
A meteor shower that is considered one of the most beautiful light shows of the year is once again lighting up the night skies over Arizona. The video shows the man lowering the truck and removing the catalytic converter before speeding away. ADOT announces finalists for "Name-A-Snowplow" contest. Updated: 8...
This Is The Coziest Restaurant In Arizona
Cheapism compiled a list of the coziest restaurants in America.
KTAR.com
Blake Masters says Arizona vote location watchers should follow the law, continue filming others
PHOENIX — Republican U.S. Senate candidate Blake Masters is OK with people watching vote locations as long as they follow the law, a view that some Maricopa County officials disagree with. Masters told KTAR News 92.3 FM’s The Mike Broomhead Show on Tuesday he also encourages those people to...
AZFamily
Surveillace photos show possible suspect after Katie Hobbs' campaign office burglarized
The Cochise County Board of Supervisors says they'll only do a partial hand count audit of the ballots. Kari Lake responds to reports of burglary at Katie Hobbs' campaign office. Updated: 2 hours ago. |. Lake said during a presser she couldn't believe Hobbs would blame her or her team...
HAWK signal installed at deadly intersection in Phoenix
Back in April, Dorothy Dale-Chambers and Joseph Gutierrez were struck by a car and killed at 32nd and Yale streets in Phoenix.
Man arrested for light rail shooting now connected to a second deadly shooting
A man who was arrested over the weekend for shooting someone on the light rail has now been connected to a second shooting incident.
