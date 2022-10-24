ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
A Family Legacy

Restaurants and hospitality run through the veins of the Keeler family, who own and operate three Valley restaurants. “My father, Paul Keeler, owned and ran restaurants in the Boston area, where my brother and I started working at a young age, washing dishes and bussing tables,” said Matt Keeler.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
frontdoorsmedia.com

Creating Culture: A Gift for the Ages

It began as a token of appreciation for the community. A holiday gift, lighting up the desert for one night, to thank those near and far who embraced thevision of the Desert Botanical Garden. The gift, thoughtfully made possible by the Garden’s former executive director, Rodney Engard, staff and a group of volunteers on a December night in 1978, was a sight to behold. The Desert Botanical Garden was sparkling, set aglow by hundreds of luminarias, illuminating the beauty of the Southwest.
PHOENIX, AZ
frontdoorsmedia.com

New in Town: Creative Cocktails and Shareable Plates at St. Urban

One of the newest additions to the lively restaurant scene on Seventh Street in Uptown Phoenix is St. Urban, which offers light bites, handcrafted cocktails and elevated city and mountain views. Common Ground Culinary opened St. Urban in September, right above Neighborly Public House, which opened in November 2021. Founded...
PHOENIX, AZ
iheart.com

This Restaurant Serves The Best Pie In All Of Arizona

The holidays are right around the corner, bringing in the familiar comfort of delicious desserts made from scratch. There aren't many desserts better than a nice warm pie straight out of the oven. Tasting Table compiled a list of places to get the best pie in each state. The website...
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Shooting involving Tempe officers reported in Mesa neighborhood

Fentanyl found in child's system after drugs discovered in Surprise hotel room; mother arrested. Police say 41-year-old Talia Dahlin-Bennett told investigators she smoked powdered fentanyl in the hotel bathroom while her kids were asleep. Close friend of Bryan Patrick Miller testifies in Phoenix canal murders trial. Updated: 37 minutes ago.
MESA, AZ
AZFamily

Woman injured after east Mesa home completely burns down

A meteor shower that is considered one of the most beautiful light shows of the year is once again lighting up the night skies over Arizona. The video shows the man lowering the truck and removing the catalytic converter before speeding away. ADOT announces finalists for "Name-A-Snowplow" contest. Updated: 8...
MESA, AZ

