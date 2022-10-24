Fender CEO Andy Mooney: “There are still heaps of virtuoso players, but there are fewer guitar gods now”

Amazon is seriously cutting the price of Fender instruments, including Player, Vintera, Classic Vibe and more. Wait, we need to check our calendars. Nope, it's not quite time for the Black Friday guitar deals to start flowing in just yet, so someone may want to tell Amazon. For some reason, the eCommerce giant has just started slashing prices as if we've just finished the last bite of turkey or pumpkin pie. With anywhere between 10% and 39% off certain Fender models (opens in new tab), from the insanely popular Player series to Vintera, Classic Vibe and so much more, these offers really do feel like Black Friday-esque discounts.

