Fender CEO Andy Mooney: “There are still heaps of virtuoso players, but there are fewer guitar gods now”

Guitar World Magazine
Watch Alex Lifeson and Robby Krieger join forces for 8-minute jam of Santana's Evil Ways
The Rush and Doors guitarists traded smooth Latin-inspired classic rock leads at a recent benefit concert in California. Two members of rock royalty, Alex Lifeson of Rush and Robby Krieger of The Doors, came together at a recent benefit concert to jam Santana’s 1969 classic, Evil Ways. The event,...
Guitar World Magazine
Mötley Crüe’s Mick Mars retires from touring
The band's co-founding member is taking a step back from touring as a result of his struggle with ankylosing spondylitis, but will remain a member of the group. Mötley Crüe co-founding member and electric guitar icon Mick Mars has officially retired from touring, as a result of his ongoing struggle with ankylosing spondylitis.
Guitar World Magazine
John 5 confirmed as new Mötley Crüe touring guitarist
The virtuoso will step in for co-founding Mötley Crüe member Mick Mars, who retired from touring earlier this week. John 5 has been officially confirmed as the new touring guitarist for Mötley Crüe, after it was announced the band’s original and co-founding guitarist Mick Mars would be retiring from live duties.
Guitar World Magazine
From hell-raising garage-punk to towering shred storms: here are this week's essential guitar tracks
Sam is a Staff Writer at Guitar World, also creating content for Total Guitar, Guitarist and Guitar Player. He has well over 15 years of guitar playing under his belt, as well as a degree in Music Technology (Mixing and Mastering). He's a metalhead through and through, but has a thorough appreciation for all genres of music. In his spare time, Sam creates point-of-view guitar lesson videos on YouTube under the name Sightline Guitar (opens in new tab).
Guitar World Magazine
Marco Puglisi – aka Syndrone – recruits Andy Gillion for a no-holds-barred guitar playthrough of Android God Revolution
The seven-minute shred marathon features on the 2019 Guitarist of the Year finalist's latest Syndrone full-length, Neogenesis. Sam is a Staff Writer at Guitar World, also creating content for Total Guitar, Guitarist and Guitar Player. He has well over 15 years of guitar playing under his belt, as well as a degree in Music Technology (Mixing and Mastering). He's a metalhead through and through, but has a thorough appreciation for all genres of music. In his spare time, Sam creates point-of-view guitar lesson videos on YouTube under the name Sightline Guitar (opens in new tab).
Michael Kopsa dead at 66: The X-Files and Smallville star passes away as tragic cause of death revealed
ICONIC actor Michael Kopsa, who starred in TV's The X-Files, Smallville, and much more, has died at age 66. The Canadian longtime star's tragic cause of death was revealed by his mourning family. Kopsa passed away on October 23 due to "complications from a brain tumor," his ex-wife, Lucia Frangione,...
Elon Musk to Twitter executives: You’re fired, you may now collect $122 million
Twitter’s departing executives are leaving the company with some big payouts. “The bird has been freed” at Twitter with Elon Musk’s takeover, and now it looks like a bunch of executives are getting millions of dollars to stop doing their jobs. There’s a fog of confusion around...
Guitar World Magazine
Brian May Guitars treats its Arielle signature model to Red Special-flavored Antique Cherry finish
The new-look version of the futuristic signature six-string harks back to the aesthetics of Brian May's iconic instrument. In February last year, Brian May Guitars teamed up with singer-songwriter Arielle for her eponymous signature guitar – a quirky offset model that marked the first time Brian May had contributed to a new guitar design since he and his father made the iconic Red Special.
Guitar World Magazine
LAVA MUSIC’s new BLUE LAVA Original acoustic-electric provides “simplicity with stunning sound,” along with onboard chorus, delay and reverb effects
The innovative company’s newest offering is a lightweight, weather-resistant, feature-rich and affordable six-string marvel. Earlier this year we were wowed by LAVA MUSIC’s BLUE LAVA Touch, a touchscreen-equipped smart guitar. Now, the innovative company has done it again with the BLUE LAVA Original, a more streamlined version of the visionary acoustic-electric that’s guaranteed to appeal to both casual and seasoned players, as well as tech savvy guitarists.
Guitar World Magazine
Matt Sorum reunites with Slash and Duff McKagan on scorching Kings of Chaos single, Judgment Day
Hear the Guitar World-exclusive premiere of the single, which paves the way for the supergroup's first-ever studio album. Matt Sorum has announced his Kings of Chaos supergroup will be releasing its first-ever studio album late next year, and has celebrated the news by dropping Judgment Day – the effort’s lead single, which also acts as a soft Velvet Revolver reunion.
Guitar World Magazine
Amazon slashes the price of Fender guitars - with a huge $452 off the Kurt Cobain Jag-Stang!
Amazon is seriously cutting the price of Fender instruments, including Player, Vintera, Classic Vibe and more. Wait, we need to check our calendars. Nope, it's not quite time for the Black Friday guitar deals to start flowing in just yet, so someone may want to tell Amazon. For some reason, the eCommerce giant has just started slashing prices as if we've just finished the last bite of turkey or pumpkin pie. With anywhere between 10% and 39% off certain Fender models (opens in new tab), from the insanely popular Player series to Vintera, Classic Vibe and so much more, these offers really do feel like Black Friday-esque discounts.
Guitar World Magazine
Steve Vai to auction off electric guitars and gear from across his career
An Ibanez JEM from the Experience Hendrix Tour, a Grammys-played acoustic and all sorts of weird and wonderful prototypes can be found in the mammoth collection. We’ve seen our fair share of auctions over the past few years, but this one is bound to pique the interests of guitar fans above all others: Steve Vai has announced he’ll be auctioning off a huge range of gear he’s collected and used throughout his career.
Guitar World Magazine
How Supersonic Blues Machine are evolving the art of blues guitar and doing everything in their power to stop the genre becoming a "museum piece"
LA’s superstar blues collective currently features guitar royalty Josh Smith, Kirk Fletcher and Ana Popović – they join us for a roundtable discussing the blues scene, competition, and the pros and cons of the new age of guitar stars. Hidden among the Tarantino-esque back alleyways of Van...
Guitar World Magazine
Jerry Lee Lewis, legendary rock 'n' roll wild man, dies at 87
The rock 'n' roll pioneer's death was confirmed by the singer's publicist in a statement, after his passing was erroneously reported by numerous outlets earlier this week. Jerry Lee Lewis, the pianist, singer and songwriter whose volcanic early hits and stage persona helped shape rock 'n' roll, has died at the age of 87.
Guitar World Magazine
The Beatles' Revolver: A comprehensive guide to the guitars and recording equipment the Fab Four used to make the landmark album
The following feature on the Beatles' Revolver first appeared in the Holiday 2011 issue of Guitar World. Christopher Scapelliti is editor-in-chief of Guitar Player (opens in new tab) magazine, the world’s longest-running guitar magazine, founded in 1967. In his extensive career, he has authored in-depth interviews with such guitarists as Pete Townshend, Slash, Billy Corgan, Jack White, Elvis Costello and Todd Rundgren, and audio professionals including Beatles engineers Geoff Emerick and Ken Scott. He is the co-author of Guitar Aficionado: The Collections: The Most Famous, Rare, and Valuable Guitars in the World (opens in new tab), a founding editor of Guitar Aficionado magazine, and a former editor with Guitar World, Guitar for the Practicing Musician and Maximum Guitar. Apart from guitars, he maintains a collection of more than 30 vintage analog synthesizers.
Guitar World Magazine
Avenged Sevenfold’s Synyster Gates is also a world-class gypsy jazz guitarist – watch him channel Django Reinhardt in this insane performance
A new A7X album is on the horizon, at last. While you wait, feast your eyes and ears on this killer Minor Swing-inspired acoustic performance. You’d be forgiven for thinking Avenged Sevenfold’s Synyster Gates is a metal guitar player through and through. His leads across the Huntington Beach outfit’s discography are some of the most memorable and face-melting of the last 20 years. But Gates’ influences and abilities, in fact, stretch far beyond the realms of heavy music.
Guitar World Magazine
Mick Mars on his favorite Mötley Crüe solo, how he (unintentionally) ended up on Aerosmith's Pump, and the Dr. Feelgood Garnet amp
In this classic edition of Dear Guitar Hero, Mars answers fan questions, and reflects on his decades-long tenure with one of rock's wildest bands. The following is a classic edition of Dear Guitar Hero with Mötley Crüe guitarist Mick Mars, taken from the Guitar World archives. He’s survived...
Guitar World Magazine
Guitar wisdom you can learn from Berklee professor and John Mayer mentor Tomo Fujita
Tomo Fujita has been a professor at the prestigious Berklee College of Music in Boston for over three decades. In this time he’s taught literally thousands of students in person and in recent years he’s extended this reach by actively engaging with the on-line community to great effect.
Guitar World Magazine
Gretsch graces its ultra-affordable G9500 Jim Dandy acoustic guitar with a limited-edition Nocturne Blue finish
Gretsch's G9500 Jim Dandy model is one of the more affordable acoustic guitars you can get from a dependable manufacturer. Now, Gretsch has made the entry-level model – a perfect acoustic guitar for beginners – available in two new finishes: the elegant, vintage-minded Frontier Stain and a beautiful, limited-edition Nocturne Blue.
Guitar World Magazine
Michael Amott: “I actually play quite soft – I’m not as aggressive as people might think. I prefer to explore the dynamic range”
Arch Enemy’s riffer-in-chief discusses the dark art of metal riffing and explains how Megadeth and Metallica led the way, and Carcass’s Bill Steer helped hone his brutal chug. One of Sweden’s premier metal exports, Arch Enemy are led by guitarist Michael Amott, who combines his love for classical...
