Audio: 8 Shocking Local Horror Stories That Will Make Your Skin Crawl
The RockShow celebrated the season on-air this morning with "Chrissy and Wes' Halloween Spooktacular!", which included some super scary stories submitted by our listeners in a voicemail. If you're in the mood to give yourself the creeps, you'll definitely want to listen to these. We want to thank all of...
12 Horror Films That Were Just ‘Too Much’ For Lubbock Viewers
Halloween is almost here and you've probably been watching a ton of scary movies to celebrate the spookiest time of the month. I love scary movies and my boyfriend and I have actually been doing what we call "31 Nights of Horror" and watching a different film every single day. If you are interested to see what we've been watching, you can find our reviews here.
Giovannie & The Hired Guns to Perform at Lubbock’s Cooks Garage
I love Giovannie and the Hired Guns. When I first heard "Ramon Ayala" I was thrilled- here was a fresh, original band that was accessible, interesting and fun. Giovannie and the Hired Guns sound like the best of Texas rock to me- real, no pretense and with just of touch of the Southern. In fact, Giovannie and the Hired Guns have found huge cross-over success with Rock and Country, making them a perfect choice to play Lubbock's Cook Garage (11002 US-87) on Saturday, January 14th. And that's great for us, because Giovannie and the Hired Guns are known for their live stage show:
Have You Seen This Spooky Car Driving Around Lubbock?
We see a lot of crazy cars here in Lubbock, Texas Tech ones, weird color ones, ones with crazy things written on it but this is a new one for me. I have never seen or heard anyone talk about it. So I was driving home from work the other...
Fall Festivals Can Die And Go To Hell
I may love Halloween too much. Do you celebrate a "Fall Festival" instead of Halloween? That is like people who use substitute cuss words, we know what your real intent is, even though you've churched it up a bit. Let's start with the fact that if you are reading this...
Your Halloween Costume Could Win You Some Serious Cash This Weekend In Lubbock
I am getting so excited for the 5th annual Halloween Havoc Costume Contest and Concert! We are only days away, and I'm telling you right now, you do NOT want to miss it. You could win some serious cash AND all of the profits go toward Harperfest, an organization that helps to support and improve mental health for people in the service industry, in honor of the late Jerrod Harper.
For National American Beer Day, Try A Lubbock Brewpub
It's National American Beer Day today (October 27th)- a day clearly worth celebrating. American beers have a long history; the oldest brewery in America that is still producing beer is Yuengling, which was founded in Pottsville, Pennsylvania in 1829! For a country that's only 245 years old, that's a pretty dang old brewery, and its awesome that you can grab a Yuengling at many bars and stores right here in Lubbock.
Ranch House Restaurant In Downtown Lubbock Is Closing
Lubbock is losing another local favorite, this time it sounds like its for good. The Ranch House Restaurant in Downtown Lubbock announced on Thursday that they would soon be closing the doors for good. In 2017, the Ranch House first announced that it would close, but the restaurant was saved...
One Of Lubbock’s Free Christmas Attractions Closes
Last year I told y'all about the amazing Santa's Castle and what they do for the community. This week we got some really sad news about them. This was something a lot of people looked forward to every year. It was started by a family here in Lubbock that wanted to put on a free event for the entire community every weekend in December.
Are You Surprised by the Most Viewed ‘Lubbock’ Video on YouTube?
When you think of Lubbock, Texas, what are the first few things to come to mind? Possibly prairie dogs, maybe Buddy Holly, or how about Texas Tech?. Due to those being things that are commonly associated with the Hub City, you’d think they would make up a good chunk on the most viewed videos about Lubbock when searching up the city on YouTube. Well, that is not the case, because the most viewed video about Lubbock on YouTube is an advertisement for the McGavok Family Infinity dealership.
22 Incredible Songs By Lubbock Musicians To Add To Your Playlist
It's no secret that Lubbock is home to some extremely talented people. We have a huge music scene and everyone has their favorite local bands. We thought you might like to add a couple more songs by local musicians to your playlist. Some of the songs featured below are from...
Lubbock Folks Reveal Their Favorite Eateries For Chicken Fried Steak
Here in Lubbock, we take food seriously. And there are certain dishes we have incredibly high standards for. I've seen people nearly come to blows over chicken wings, brisket and jalapeno poppers. I love that kind of passion when it comes to food, as I certainly feel that strongly about it too.
A New Made From Scratch Gelato & Sweets Place is Coming to Lubbock
Does anyone have a sugar craving that needs to be fixed? This new spot coming to Lubbock might do just that. Amy is opening up a new dessert shop at Canyon West very soon. It will be called D'lish Sweets & Gelato and it has a great back story from where the name came from. Amy's mom would always bake for their loved ones and she would always say “it’s D’lish”. So since Amy says her "goal is to make tasty treats reminiscent of her childhood, it seems appropriate that this quaint word be the inspiration."
5 Things Lubbock, Texas Is Known For
Did you know, "What is Lubbock, Texas known for?" is a popular search"?. Of course, people always want to put a little spin on a list like this for promotion. Yes, we have great medical and yes, we have a lot of winemakers, but those aren't the things that someone in middle America thinks of when they think of Lubbock. Instead, I'm putting these five things in my top five:
Lubbock Science Spectrum To Host Children’s Business Fair
A great opportunity for Lubbock-area kids is coming up at the Science Spectrum in Lubbock. For kids who have wanted to launch their own business, the Lubbock Children's Business Fair will give local kids an opportunity to set up a business and sell to the community. The Lubbock Children's Business...
Levelland To Host Extreme Motocross Next Weekend
This is some thrilling stuff. We kind of need to start with the elephant in the room and that's that this is the type of event that Lubbock has been missing over the last few years. Ever since the Lubbock Colesium was given away, we've had no "dirt floor" type events. We've had no rodeo, no monster trucks, and I'm betting fewer events overall.
Does Texas Have An Age Limit On Trick Or Treating?
We are getting closer to Halloween which means final touches on costumes, decorations are going up, and candy is flying off shelves. This weekend different churches and organizations will host trunk or treats and you may even see a Halloween party or two this weekend. And then, Monday arrives. Halloween...
Nerd Culture Returns to Wayland Baptist University with Way-Con 2022
Way-Con is returning to Wayland Baptist University in 2022 after a "raging success" the year before. Anyone who has a love for comic books, sci-fi, table-top games, video games and cosplay is encouraged to come out to Harral Auditorium, located at 1900 West 7th Street in Plainview, on Saturday, October 29th. Admission is free, but food and merchandise will be for sale by more than 33 vendors and food trucks.
‘Take It or Double It’: Student Goes Viral Handing Out Shots on Texas Tech Campus
If you’ve been on TikTok recently, then you are probably familiar with the ‘take it or double it and give it to the next person' trend. The trend works exactly how it sounds where you can either take what’s being offered to you, or pass, and the next person participating gets offered twice the amount, or can also pass and double it.
Lubbock Restaraunt Serving Up Taylor Swift Cocktails
Midnight is calling and I must go. Yes you heard it right, all you Swifties can now enjoy Taylor Swift-inspired drinks right here in Lubbock and it is honestly so cool. My little brother and his friends came into town for the Texas Tech game last weekend and we went out to eat. I wanted to take them to a place with a cool atmosphere, food, and drinks so we went to Table 82.
