Copperas Cove, TX

KVUE

50-year-old man shot while driving on Loop 360 and US 183

AUSTIN, Texas — A 50-year-old man was shot in the chest while driving on Loop 360 and US 183 at around 2 a.m. Friday. Multiple shots were fired at the man and his two passengers, according to the Austin Police Department. The man was transported to a hospital. Police...
AUSTIN, TX
fox44news.com

Would-be burglar fights Robinson officers

ROBINSON, Texas (FOX 44) – A Waco man is in jail after fighting Robinson Police officers and resisting arrest, sending everyone to the hospital. The Robinson Police Department responded at approximately 10:58 p.m. Tuesday to an alarm at the Fidelity Bank of Texas, located at 410 S. Robinson Drive. When officers arrived, they found a man – identified as 37-year-old Raul Ruben Morales, of Waco. Officers arrested Morales and started to escort him out of the bank lobby.
ROBINSON, TX
fox44news.com

Two arrests made after wild chase through Killeen streets

Killeen, Tx (FOX44) – Killeen Police say an 18-year-old man and a juvenile were taken into custody following a chase through neighborhood streets. The chase reached high speeds and resulted in a crash after the car went through a yard where children were playing. Bond has been set at...
KILLEEN, TX
fox44news.com

Bicyclist dies in Waco crash

WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – A man is dead after being struck by a vehicle while riding his bicycle on Wednesday night. Waco Police officers responded to the crash at 9:08 p.m., which occurred near S. 18th Street and Connor Avenue. When officers arrived, they found a man who was riding a bicycle and hit by a 2018 Ford Expedition.
WACO, TX
KCEN

Temple PD looking for suspect involved in theft

TEMPLE, Texas — Temple Police Department are asking for the public's help in finding a suspect involved in theft, according to their Facebook post. If you or someone you know has information, please call TPD at 254-298-5500 or report anonymously here.
TEMPLE, TX
US105

Police Investigating Death of Child, 4, in Killeen, Texas

I truly hate telling and writing stories like this about Killeen, Texas. Police are investigating the death of a four-year-old child. According to Killeen Assistant Police Chief Alex Gearhart, officers responded to call from McLane Children's Hospital in Temple shortly before 12:30 PM Thursday, October 20. They were told a child had been transported to the hospital via ambulance from the 4900 block of John David Drive in Killeen with what Assistant Chief Gearhart referred to as "medical issues".
KILLEEN, TX
NewsTalk 1290

Texas Man Robs Store While Wearing WWE Belt

I like to imagine the Stone Cold glass shatter sound effect played when he entered the store. Police in Temple, Texas are currently looking for a robbery suspect who is clearly a wrestling fan. The man came into the store and pulled out a gun demanding money from the clerk. He was able to get away with an undisclosed amount of money. Thankfully no one was hurt in the whole ordeal, but police are still looking for the suspect.
TEMPLE, TX
fox44news.com

Arrest made in Falls County shooting

FALLS COUNTY, Texas (FOX 44) – An arrest has been made in a Tuesday afternoon shooting in Falls County. Marlin Police officers were dispatched to the Falls Community Hospital and Clinic at approximately 1:10 p.m. in reference to a shooting victim. Police say a verbal disagreement turned into a shooting. The victim was taken to the Falls Community Hospital and Clinic, and later air flighted to Hillcrest hospital in Waco.
FALLS COUNTY, TX
KWTX

Waco police locate parents of toddler found wandering alone

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The Waco Police Department Wednesday afternoon said it had located the parents of a toddler found wandering alone earlier in the day. “This little boy is back at home, safe, with his family. Thank you all for sharing, Waco!” the department said in a Facebook post thanking the hundreds of people who shared its post.
WACO, TX
KWTX

Waco Bicyclist dead after being hit by 2018 Ford Expedition

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A bicyclist is dead following an accident Wednesday evening in Waco. Waco Police Department officers responded at 9:08 p.m. Oct. 26 near South 18th Street and Connor Ave. When officers arrive, they found the bicyclist who was hit by a 2018 2018 Ford Expedition and was...
WACO, TX
fox44news.com

One shot in Tuesday Killeen incident

Killeen, Tx (FOX44) – Killeen Police report one person has been injured during a Tuesday afternoon shooting incident. Killeen PD spokesperson Ofelia Miramontez said officers were sent to the 300 block of Elms Road about 3:44 p.m. on a call of shots fired. When officers arrived, they found one victim with non-life-threatening injuries.
KILLEEN, TX
dailytrib.com

Wife of man killed by deputies seeks answers, body cam footage

The wife of a Kingsland man killed by Llano County sheriff’s deputies has contacted an attorney in an effort to obtain body camera footage of the Oct. 23 shooting. Jillian Harrod said the shooting of her husband, Justin Harrod, 40, was “unnecessary” and believes footage from the cameras worn by the deputies involved will prove that to be the case. Two deputies are on administrative leave after the incident.
KINGSLAND, TX
KWTX

Restaurant Report Card for Central Texas: 10.27.22

(KWTX) - Here is this week’s restaurant report card for Central Texas:. Yoshi’s at 2201 Southwest HK Dodgen Loop in Temple got a 94 on its pre-opening inspection. According to the food safety worker, the permit will be issued if the violations are corrected. There were rat droppings...
TEMPLE, TX
