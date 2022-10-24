Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WATCH: Video captures apparent drive by shooting at Harker Heights home
HARKER HEIGHTS, Texas — Video from a surveillance camera shows someone fire several dozen rounds at a home in Harker Heights in an apparent drive by shooting. Harker Heights Police said it happened in the 800 block of Cathedral Court Tuesday around 1:05 a.m. The video shows a pickup...
31-year-old Ernest McLemore Killed In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Waco (Waco,TX)
According to the Waco Police, a multi-vehicle accident occurred in Waco on Wednesday night. The crash happened near S.18th Street and Connor Avenue at around 9:08 p.m. According to the reports, a 2018 Ford Expedition and a bicycle were involved in the collision.
50-year-old man shot while driving on Loop 360 and US 183
AUSTIN, Texas — A 50-year-old man was shot in the chest while driving on Loop 360 and US 183 at around 2 a.m. Friday. Multiple shots were fired at the man and his two passengers, according to the Austin Police Department. The man was transported to a hospital. Police...
fox44news.com
Would-be burglar fights Robinson officers
ROBINSON, Texas (FOX 44) – A Waco man is in jail after fighting Robinson Police officers and resisting arrest, sending everyone to the hospital. The Robinson Police Department responded at approximately 10:58 p.m. Tuesday to an alarm at the Fidelity Bank of Texas, located at 410 S. Robinson Drive. When officers arrived, they found a man – identified as 37-year-old Raul Ruben Morales, of Waco. Officers arrested Morales and started to escort him out of the bank lobby.
fox44news.com
Two arrests made after wild chase through Killeen streets
Killeen, Tx (FOX44) – Killeen Police say an 18-year-old man and a juvenile were taken into custody following a chase through neighborhood streets. The chase reached high speeds and resulted in a crash after the car went through a yard where children were playing. Bond has been set at...
coveleaderpress.com
Coltart sentenced to 12 years for 2016 standoff with Copperas Cove police
Alexander Scott Coltart of Copperas Cove has spent the past six years in the Coryell County Jail and he will now spend the next 12 years in a Texas Department of Criminal Justice facility after a jury found him guilty in a trial held last week. Coltart was involved in...
KWTX
Temple woman gets deferred probation in hit-and-run death of McGregor man
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A Temple woman who told police she swerved off the roadway while trying to plug in her cell phone and thought she hit a mailbox was placed on deferred probation Friday in the 2019 hit-and-run death of a McGregor man. Ten family members of Kayn Kemp,...
fox44news.com
Bicyclist dies in Waco crash
WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – A man is dead after being struck by a vehicle while riding his bicycle on Wednesday night. Waco Police officers responded to the crash at 9:08 p.m., which occurred near S. 18th Street and Connor Avenue. When officers arrived, they found a man who was riding a bicycle and hit by a 2018 Ford Expedition.
Temple PD looking for suspect involved in theft
TEMPLE, Texas — Temple Police Department are asking for the public's help in finding a suspect involved in theft, according to their Facebook post. If you or someone you know has information, please call TPD at 254-298-5500 or report anonymously here.
Police Investigating Death of Child, 4, in Killeen, Texas
I truly hate telling and writing stories like this about Killeen, Texas. Police are investigating the death of a four-year-old child. According to Killeen Assistant Police Chief Alex Gearhart, officers responded to call from McLane Children's Hospital in Temple shortly before 12:30 PM Thursday, October 20. They were told a child had been transported to the hospital via ambulance from the 4900 block of John David Drive in Killeen with what Assistant Chief Gearhart referred to as "medical issues".
Texas Man Robs Store While Wearing WWE Belt
I like to imagine the Stone Cold glass shatter sound effect played when he entered the store. Police in Temple, Texas are currently looking for a robbery suspect who is clearly a wrestling fan. The man came into the store and pulled out a gun demanding money from the clerk. He was able to get away with an undisclosed amount of money. Thankfully no one was hurt in the whole ordeal, but police are still looking for the suspect.
fox44news.com
Arrest made in Falls County shooting
FALLS COUNTY, Texas (FOX 44) – An arrest has been made in a Tuesday afternoon shooting in Falls County. Marlin Police officers were dispatched to the Falls Community Hospital and Clinic at approximately 1:10 p.m. in reference to a shooting victim. Police say a verbal disagreement turned into a shooting. The victim was taken to the Falls Community Hospital and Clinic, and later air flighted to Hillcrest hospital in Waco.
KWTX
Waco police locate parents of toddler found wandering alone
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The Waco Police Department Wednesday afternoon said it had located the parents of a toddler found wandering alone earlier in the day. “This little boy is back at home, safe, with his family. Thank you all for sharing, Waco!” the department said in a Facebook post thanking the hundreds of people who shared its post.
Waco man in attempted bank robbery bit arresting officers
Robinson police have arrested a 37-year-old Waco man who broke into a local bank and then tried kicking and biting officers who arrived at the scene.
KWTX
Waco Bicyclist dead after being hit by 2018 Ford Expedition
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A bicyclist is dead following an accident Wednesday evening in Waco. Waco Police Department officers responded at 9:08 p.m. Oct. 26 near South 18th Street and Connor Ave. When officers arrive, they found the bicyclist who was hit by a 2018 2018 Ford Expedition and was...
fox44news.com
One shot in Tuesday Killeen incident
Killeen, Tx (FOX44) – Killeen Police report one person has been injured during a Tuesday afternoon shooting incident. Killeen PD spokesperson Ofelia Miramontez said officers were sent to the 300 block of Elms Road about 3:44 p.m. on a call of shots fired. When officers arrived, they found one victim with non-life-threatening injuries.
dailytrib.com
Wife of man killed by deputies seeks answers, body cam footage
The wife of a Kingsland man killed by Llano County sheriff’s deputies has contacted an attorney in an effort to obtain body camera footage of the Oct. 23 shooting. Jillian Harrod said the shooting of her husband, Justin Harrod, 40, was “unnecessary” and believes footage from the cameras worn by the deputies involved will prove that to be the case. Two deputies are on administrative leave after the incident.
KWTX
Harker Heights man who ‘defended’ himself with machete during alleged pit bull attack indicted on animal cruelty charges
HARKER HEIGHTS, Texas (KWTX) - A Harker Heights man has been charged with animal cruelty after allegedly striking his pit bull mixes with a machete in what he calls an act of self defense, an arrest affidavit obtained by KWTX reveals. James Ray Sandel, 31, was recently indicted on two...
1 taken into custody after SWAT callout in southeast Austin
The Austin Police Department said one was person taken into custody Wednesday after a SWAT callout in southeast Austin lasted over 12 hours.
KWTX
Restaurant Report Card for Central Texas: 10.27.22
(KWTX) - Here is this week’s restaurant report card for Central Texas:. Yoshi’s at 2201 Southwest HK Dodgen Loop in Temple got a 94 on its pre-opening inspection. According to the food safety worker, the permit will be issued if the violations are corrected. There were rat droppings...
101.5 KNUE
Tyler, TX
15K+
Followers
10K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
101.5 KNUE Country plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Tyler, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 6