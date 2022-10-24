ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The Associated Press

Russia’s hope for Ukraine win revealed in battle for Bakhmut

BAKHMUT, Ukraine (AP) — Russian soldiers pummeling a city in eastern Ukraine with artillery are slowly edging closer in their attempt to seize Bakhmut, which has remained in Ukrainian hands during the eight-month war despite Moscow’s goal of capturing the entire Donbas region bordering Russia. While much of...
Hillsdale Daily News

Paul deLespinasse: The politics of translation: Putin's 'geopolitical disaster' remark

In 2005 Vladimir Putin, according to the official English version on the Kremlin website, stated that "above all, we should acknowledge that the collapse of the Soviet Union was a major geopolitical disaster of the [20th] century." But his remark usually shows up in American publications much more sensationally: "Above all, we should acknowledge that the collapse of the Soviet Union was the greatest geopolitical disaster of the [20th] century." ...

