Read full article on original website
Related
Putin has been watching and waiting for this moment in Washington
For months, Russian President Vladimir Putin has waited and watched, hoping for a fracturing of the remarkable Washington consensus built by President Joe Biden on the need to do everything it takes to defend democracy in Ukraine.
Russia’s hope for Ukraine win revealed in battle for Bakhmut
BAKHMUT, Ukraine (AP) — Russian soldiers pummeling a city in eastern Ukraine with artillery are slowly edging closer in their attempt to seize Bakhmut, which has remained in Ukrainian hands during the eight-month war despite Moscow’s goal of capturing the entire Donbas region bordering Russia. While much of...
Biden Official Violated Law, Special Counsel Says
Ron Klain, the White House chief of staff under President Biden, has been issued a warning letter after he allegedly violated the law by "retweeting a political message on his government Twitter account," according to the Associated Press.
Paul deLespinasse: The politics of translation: Putin's 'geopolitical disaster' remark
In 2005 Vladimir Putin, according to the official English version on the Kremlin website, stated that "above all, we should acknowledge that the collapse of the Soviet Union was a major geopolitical disaster of the [20th] century." But his remark usually shows up in American publications much more sensationally: "Above all, we should acknowledge that the collapse of the Soviet Union was the greatest geopolitical disaster of the [20th] century." ...
Comments / 0