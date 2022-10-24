In 2005 Vladimir Putin, according to the official English version on the Kremlin website, stated that "above all, we should acknowledge that the collapse of the Soviet Union was a major geopolitical disaster of the [20th] century." But his remark usually shows up in American publications much more sensationally: "Above all, we should acknowledge that the collapse of the Soviet Union was the greatest geopolitical disaster of the [20th] century." ...

