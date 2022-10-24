ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Money

Remote Workers Actually Do Have More Fun: Study

By Sarah Hansen
Money
Money
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fCJEZ_0ikhymeu00
Money; Getty Images

Americans who work from home are saving a collective 60 million hours of commuting time each day — and they’re using the extra time for fun, not work.

That’s according to a new analysis from the Federal Reserve Bank of New York. The researchers looked at data from the American Time Use Survey, an annual Bureau of Labor Statistics poll, to learn more about how full-time remote workers and workers on hybrid schedules — who comprise some 15% and 30% of all full-time employees in the United States, respectively — spend the hours they're no longer devoting to travel.

The results? The New York Fed discovered that remote workers allocate just 35% of the time they're saving on commuting to their jobs. They also spend more of the day on non-work activities, meaning that they actually work less overall than their in-office counterparts.

Getting a great job starts with a great resume

A Resume Builder can not only help improve your resume, but also match it with your career goals. Click on your state to get started.

Younger workers tended to allocate more of their extra time towards fun activities like social events, going out to restaurants and bars and exercising, the Fed’s researchers found. They also spent more time with people outside their households during those activities.

Older employees, on the other hand, were more likely to devote their extra time to childcare, household maintenance and repairs, and preparing meals. All age groups reported getting more sleep.

Those are only some of the perks of remote work. One recent survey by videoconferencing company Owl Labs found that workers who commute to an office spend twice as much on work-related expenses compared to remote workers — more than $5,000 extra over the course of a year. In other words, working from home can save workers some serious cash.

After all that, it’s no wonder that workers overwhelmingly prefer remote or hybrid schedules to full-time office work.

In fact, a survey conducted this spring by consulting firm McKiney found that the desire for a flexible working arrangement was one of the top three reasons people were looking for a new job.

Bosses, take note.

Ad

Build your professional brand with a Resume Builder

TopResume offers a place to take your career stories and create your professional brand, starting with a great resume. Click below to get started.

Comments / 0

Related
Money

Prices for These 20 Items Are Rising Faster Than Overall Inflation

As inflation increased yet again in September, costs in certain spending categories, ranging from pet food to car insurance, shot up at a much faster rate than overall price growth. The latest numbers from the federal government show consumer prices for goods and services are up 0.4% from August to...
Money

10 Cities Where Homebuyers Now Have the Advantage Over Sellers

Between rising mortgage rates, high inflation, sky-high real estate prices and an uncertain stock market, it’s really hard to buy a house now. But after two years of pandemic-fueled price hikes and bidding wars, the balance of power in the housing market is finally shifting towards buyers — especially in western states like California.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Money

Is the Real Estate Boom Over? 5 Housing Experts Predict Where Home Prices Are Headed

As the U.S. housing market sizzled during the pandemic, home price growth, at times, looked unstoppable. But there’s a growing consensus among experts that home prices will not continue to rise with the same breakneck momentum of the last few years. Economists say rising mortgage rates are now causing a housing slowdown that could reverse the upward movement in home prices, or at least slow price growth down.
GOBankingRates

10 Remote Jobs That Anyone Can Do

If you're just out of college and ready to find a job but are worried about your lack of experience, or you're making a career transition and don't know which types of jobs you are qualified for,...
Business Insider

Americans are running out of money and big companies like Target and Walmart are noticing. It makes a recession more likely.

New data shows Americans have already burned through a third of their pent-up savings. That's nearly three times more than previously thought, and signals spending will soon slow down. Retailers are adjusting accordingly, but the data hints a recession is increasingly likely. The financial cushion protecting Americans from sky-high inflation...
CNET

Social Security Increase for 2023: How Much More You'll Get in Your Check Next Year

Social Security benefits in 2023 will see a cost-of-living adjustment, or COLA, of 8.7%. That's the largest increase since 1981, when it hit an all-time high of 11.2%. "A COLA of 8.7% is extremely rare and would be the highest ever received by most Social Security beneficiaries alive today," Senior Citizens League policy analyst Mary Johnson said in a statement earlier this year.
CBS New York

Social Security 2023 COLA: Here's when you'll get the payment

Every fall, the Social Security Administration makes an announcement that has a major impact on the 66 million people who receive benefit checks. The annual inflation adjustment is aimed at keeping seniors from losing purchasing power.The agency this year is expected to announce its 2023 cost-of-living adjustment, or COLA, on Thursday, October 13. The Social Security Administration bases its COLA on the inflation rate during the third quarter, or July through September — with the government also releasing its September inflation report on October 13.Based on inflation data so far, it's likely that seniors will receive a COLA of 8.7%,...
GOBankingRates

22 Side Gigs That Can Make You Richer Than a Full-Time Job

Earning extra money on the side can be easy when you know what types of opportunities to look for. Whether you want to pay off student loan debt, start saving for a big-ticket purchase or build up a fund for the future, finding one of the best side jobs out there is a great way to reach your goal. Zelle Facebook Marketplace Scam: How To Recognize and Avoid This ScamSNAP Benefits: How Long Do They Last? Some side jobs pay so well that you might even consider giving up your full-time job to have more time to dedicate to these gigs....
Money

Money

21K+
Followers
2K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

A personal finance publication since 1972, Money is a digital destination to help guide people to financial victories through up-to-date information, education, and tools.

 https://money.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy