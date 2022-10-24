ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Comments / 59

Corrie92264
2d ago

You believe in #45? I don't, I have that right.#45 Said, Clearly, "ONLY THE MOB TAKES THE 5th" WE need to STOP excusing what's wrong. America deserves better. TOO MANY HAVE DIED for OUR DEMOCRACY!!!

Reply
43
Michele Goulet
2d ago

Of course he did! Ginny told him to! Just like he was the only one to vote down the 1/6 committee for evidence. You ask why? He knew his wife Ginny could be in deep 💩

Reply
40
Keith Alexander
2d ago

how does our government have 2 insurectionist working together. Thomas a race trader and country racist Graham OMG. No more lifetime appointments for anyone for anything and lok Graham up. for ur kids kids kids and democracies future VOTE BLUE

Reply(8)
59
Related
Newsweek

Stacey Abrams' Chances of Beating Governor Brian Kemp in Georgia: Poll

With just weeks remaining before the anticipated midterm elections in November, Democrat Stacey Abrams is still trailing in new polling that offers a potentially bleak outlook for her chances of beating Brian Kemp in a rematch with the Republican governor. A new Atlanta Journal-Constitution/Georgia News Collaborative survey released Wednesday showed...
GEORGIA STATE
Business Insider

Cassidy Hutchinson, who delivered bombshell testimony about Trump's conduct on Jan. 6, agrees to cooperate with Georgia prosecutor investigating 2020 election tampering: report

Trump White House aide Cassidy Hutchinson is cooperating with Georgia district attorney Fani Willis. Hutchinson told January 6 investigators about Donald Trump's efforts to undo the 2020 election. Willis is looking into Trump's alleged interference in Georgia's election results. Following her explosive testimony to the January 6 select committee about...
GEORGIA STATE
shefinds

Donald Trump Is Reportedly Regretting His Demand For Special Master In His DOJ Case: ‘Giant Backfire’

According to legal experts, Donald Trump may have made a critical mistake by asking a judge to intervene in the criminal investigation into his collecting of government documents. By appointing a special master— experts who spoke to the New York Times explain— this could lead to a major “backfire” costing the twice-impeached former president more than he might have expected.
FLORIDA STATE
The Independent

Trump news – live: Clarence Thomas spares Graham from testifying in Georgia as Trump Organization trial begins

Conservative Supreme Court justice Clarence Thomas has stepped in to temporarily prevent Republican Sen Lindsey Graham from testifying in a Georgia election interference probe. Mr Graham, a staunch ally of former president Donald Trump, has been fighting Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis’ push for his testimony.Meanwhile, Donald Trump’s business, the Trump Organization, faces a criminal trial in New York that began on Monday. It centres around allegations that it helped executives avoid income taxes on their comepnsationn. The trial is part of the same case that has ensnared the organization’s CFO, longtime Trump associate Allen Weisselberg.The trial...
GEORGIA STATE
Margaret Minnicks

Supreme Court rearranges seating chart to include Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson

The US Supreme Court's newest member is Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson. On June 30, 2022, Chief Justice John G. Roberts, Jr., administered the Constitutional Oath and Associate Justice Stephen G. Breyer administered the Judicial Oath to the Honorable Ketanji Brown Jackson. Her investiture ceremony sealed her position on Friday, September 30, 2022, just a few days before the new term begins on Monday, October 3.
TheDailyBeast

Marjorie Taylor Greene’s Husband No Longer Wants to Keep Divorce Private

Georgia Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene’s husband, Perry Greene, has moved to withdraw a motion seeking to seal documents in their ongoing divorce case, meaning the matter could remain public. “Petitioner Perry Greene, by and through his undersigned counsel and hereby files this Withdraw of Motion to File Under Seal in Civil Action,” reads a court filing summited Monday afternoon and obtained by The Daily Beast. The law firm representing the Greene family, Harris Divorce Law, told The Daily Beast, when asked about the filing, “It’s really funny because it’s none of your business.” A Greene spokesperson didn’t return a...
GEORGIA STATE
CBS News

CBS News

566K+
Followers
70K+
Post
401M+
Views
ABOUT

Your source for original reporting and trusted news.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy