If you haven't gotten on the Dillon Carmichael train yet, it's time to get your ass goin'. When it comes to keeping pure country music with that good ol' '90s country feel alive and well, Carmichael is atop the list, and the talent comes honest as he's the nephew of John Michael Montgomery and Eddie Montgomery from Montgomery Gentry. Needless to say, the two passed the torch down to their nephew, and the guy is exploding onto the scene and […]

19 MINUTES AGO