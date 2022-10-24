ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

‘City on a Hill’: Showtime Cancels Kevin Bacon Crime Drama After 3 Seasons

The Kevin Bacon crime drama City on a Hill has been canceled by Showtime after three seasons. The series starred Bacon as a veteran FBI agent Jackie Rohr and Aldis Hodge as prosector on the rise Decourcy Ward. They worked together to tackle corruption in Boston. The network gave a statement regarding the decision to cancel on October 27.
Fairfield Sun Times

‘Dahmer’: Ryan Murphy Responds to Accusations He Ignored Victims’ Families

Ryan Murphy‘s latest series, Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story, has become a massive hit on Netflix but has also received backlash for dramatizing the victims’ stories and sensationalizing Dahmer’s horrific crimes. Speaking at an event for the show at the DGA Theatre in Los...

