Our Favorite Affordable Velvet Duvet Cover Is 20 Percent Off Today
We named West Elm’s velvet bedding set one of our favorite duvet covers — designer Devin Shaffer calls its crinkled finish “avant garde,” and it comes in a wide range of colors, from a sandy gray to midnight blue to dusty rose. If you’re considering a cooler-weather bedding refresh, it’s a great time to buy: The duvet covers and shams are 20 percent off today as part of the brand’s best-sellers sale, along with plenty of other Strategist-approved items.
Lots of Stuff for Your Home Is Up to 80 Percent Off at Wayfair
Starting today, Wayfair is bringing back its Way Day sale. You can think of it as the home-furnishing site’s answer to Prime Day: It’s a major, sitewide blowout with thousands of discounts on furniture, bedding, kitchen appliances, bathroom hardware, décor, and more — all up to 80 percent off. Wayfair’s sister sites, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Joss & Main, will be participating with their own sales today and tomorrow. Their selections are a bit more curated, so you may want to peruse those instead if Way Day is overwhelming. But we’ve done a lot of the hard work by cherry-picking some of our favorite deals for every room in the house, so scroll on to get in on the action. You can see absolutely everything the site has on sale here — but don’t dillydally, as all the discounts end tomorrow at midnight.
