Starting today, Wayfair is bringing back its Way Day sale. You can think of it as the home-furnishing site’s answer to Prime Day: It’s a major, sitewide blowout with thousands of discounts on furniture, bedding, kitchen appliances, bathroom hardware, décor, and more — all up to 80 percent off. Wayfair’s sister sites, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Joss & Main, will be participating with their own sales today and tomorrow. Their selections are a bit more curated, so you may want to peruse those instead if Way Day is overwhelming. But we’ve done a lot of the hard work by cherry-picking some of our favorite deals for every room in the house, so scroll on to get in on the action. You can see absolutely everything the site has on sale here — but don’t dillydally, as all the discounts end tomorrow at midnight.

2 DAYS AGO