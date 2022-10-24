Read full article on original website
Good Morning Tatooine – ‘Andor’ Episode 8 – In Review
Join Brian Cameron and Andrew Walker on Good Morning Tatooine as they review this weeks episode of ‘Andor.’. Be a part of the show by leaving your thoughts, comments, and opinions on Facebook, and in the chat on YouTube. Hosted By: Brian Cameron. Guest: Andrew Walker. Learn More at...
MCM London Comic Con 2022: Hasbro Booth first look
MCM Comic Con London is underway and our coverage begins with a look at the Hasbro Booth on stand S800, showing a plethora of forthcoming products itching to be sat on shelves and in toy boxes around the world. Friend of the site Richard Nash also took this video, which...
Star Wars: Andor – The Guide: Episode 8 – Narkina 5
BEWARE SPOILERS: Just like with the previous Disney Plus series, Fantha Tracks will be offering our own episode guide for your entertainment! Here we will post every reference, Easter egg, everything named and unnamed per episode and some fun trivia in-between that we have spotted. Episode 8: Narkina 5. Official...
This week 40 years ago, Star Wars came to UK TV
40 years ago this week – on Sunday 24th October to be precise – Star Wars arrived on UK TV screens as a network television premier for the very first time, bringing the saga from a galaxy far, far away to screens across the country and for many signifying the start of their very own Star Wars adventure.
Collecting Tracks Wave 3: Star Wars in Hot Toys
Join your hosts Richard Hutchinson and Chris Leddy for the latest episode of Fantha Tracks Radio’s Collecting Tracks. On this episode, Rich leans heavily on Chris’ expertise as they take us on a journey through Hot Toys sixth scale figure range. Chris picks out key figures from his collection and gives advice including the do’s and don’ts of collecting. Ever wondered why you can’t find complete runs of certain movie releases – you’re not the only one! Learn more on Wave 3 of Collecting Tracks.
How Sports Betting is Even More Entertaining with Its Relation to Star Wars?
Many Star Wars fans worldwide also have deep connections and love for sports betting. Famous gaming software manufacturers know that it is their responsibility to fulfil the preferences of online gamblers to attract and engage more people in their community. The outstanding Sci-Fi elements of the Star Wars movie series...
Gentle Giant: Star Wars: The Mandalorian Ahsoka Tano Jumbo Figure
From the team at Gentle Giant, retailing for $80.00, arriving in March 2023 and shipping to US / Canada / EMEA / Japan / South Korea / Brazil / Mexico / Russia / AU, this is the Star Wars: The Mandalorian Ahsoka Tano Jumbo Figure, just in time for her arrival on Disney Plus in her own series in 2023.
Rise of the Resistance wins again at the Golden Ticket Awards
Congratulations to the team behind Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance at Galaxy’s Edge as it scoops up a gong for Best Dark Ride at the 2022 Golden Ticket Awards for the second year in a row, a superb achievement considering all the activity going on in the parks right now.
