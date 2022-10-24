Join your hosts Richard Hutchinson and Chris Leddy for the latest episode of Fantha Tracks Radio’s Collecting Tracks. On this episode, Rich leans heavily on Chris’ expertise as they take us on a journey through Hot Toys sixth scale figure range. Chris picks out key figures from his collection and gives advice including the do’s and don’ts of collecting. Ever wondered why you can’t find complete runs of certain movie releases – you’re not the only one! Learn more on Wave 3 of Collecting Tracks.

7 HOURS AGO