A Family Reunited: 'Sister Wives' Star Christine Brown Attends Stepson Logan's Wedding To Michelle Petty

By Molly Claire Goddard
 2 days ago
Source: @christine_brownsw/instagram; @janellebrown117/instagram

A family reunited! Despite officially parting ways with Kody Brown last year, Christine Brown made sure she showed for her former stepson Logan Brown at his romantic wedding to longtime girlfriend Michelle Petty on Saturday, October 22.

Source: @christine_brownsw/instagram

“Christine and I at Logan and Michelle’s wedding last night. Such a beautiful day,” Janelle Brown, who is Logan's biological mother, shared in a Sunday, October 23, Instagram Story of herself and her former sister wife at the family-filled event.

Alongside a sweet snap, which included her brood Logan, 27; Maddie, 26; Garrison, 23; Gabriel, 20, and Savanah, 17, Janelle penned, "My kids. And the new bride and groom. Some of us are already sweating from the legendary Brown family dancing at events."

Luckily, it seems Christine is still in a good place with members of her family, as the Sunday episode of the hit TLC show saw her having to break the news of her and Kody's break up to their youngest daughter, Truely.

Source: @janellebrown117/instagram

"So, the first day when I found out, I was extremely upset, but I'm fine now," Truely explained of her parents going their separate ways. "I just had to realize for a day that not everything was going to change. It was a bit of a heartbreak at first, but I'm fine now."

Source: @janellebrown117/instagram

The 12-year-old later explained that she confided in sister Aspyn, 27, and her grandmother about the huge change within her family. "When I talked to Aspyn and my grandma about the divorce, it was more of me trying to tell them because I didn't really know what else to do," Truely revealed in a confessional.

"Although what they did say is reassuring, because they both already knew. But also the realization that everyone knew before me, it did kind of feel like a betrayal," she admitted.

Source: OK!

As OK! previously reported, Christine announced in November 2021 that she was leaving Kody, who is still legally married to Robyn Brown and spiritually married to Janelle Brown and Meri Brown. “After more than 25 years together, Kody and I have grown apart and I have made the difficult decision to leave," Christine said in an Instagram announcement at the time.

