Prey for the Devil gets crucified in first reviews
Prey for the Devil, the supernatural horror film that follows the story of a nun who trains to become a female exorcist, has critics and audiences divided as first reviews have essentially crucified this film. As of the time of writing this article, the film has a 23% critics score...
First trailer for Christian Bale's Netflix horror movie The Pale Blue Eye
Netflix horror movie The Pale Blue Eye has unveiled a chilling first trailer. Directed by Scott Cooper (Antlers), the film is adapted from Louis Bayard's 2003 novel which fictionalises the origins of Edgar Allan Poe – legendary writer of The Raven. Christian Bale is the main attraction as Augustus...
The Good Nurse true story of Charlie Cullen and Amy Loughren and what was changed for the film
The Good Nurse is based on the real story of Charlie Cullen, a nurse who was found guilty of murdering 29 people, though is suspected of having killed over 400 – which would make him America's most prolific serial killer. The story of how he was brought to justice hinges on the bravery and quiet resilience of a fellow nurse named Amy Loughren.
Marvel boss Kevin Feige responds to James Gunn's major new DC role
Marvel boss Kevin Feige has responded to the news that director James Gunn will take over the Worlds of DC as co-CEO with The Suicide Squad producer Peter Safran. Ever since the news was announced, fans have been speculating about how Feige would react to one of his most prized employees heading a rival studio, but fortunately for Gunn, he's nothing but supportive.
Ant-Man 3 adds The Good Place star in mystery role
Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania has cast The Good Place's William Jackson Harper in a mystery role. It's been confirmed the actor will make an appearance in the upcoming threequel, though Variety reports his exact role is being kept tightly under wraps. What we do know is he'll star alongside...
Wendy Williams Shows Up At Pal's Home 'Looking For People To Party With' In Bizarre First Outing After Rehab
Wendy Williams has been accused of showing up at her friend's home "looking for people to party with" after spending three months in rehab for alcoholism. The same day it was revealed the former talk show host, 58, had left rehab, Wendy rocked up to a pal's place in New York City "looking to party," RadarOnline.com has learned. A photo seen by this website showed Wendy at an apartment surrounded by four men during the intimate gathering on October 19, but insiders claimed her drop-by caused concern. "Wendy came out totally by herself," a source revealed, adding, "She was looking...
House of the Dragon's finale death proves Aemond is nothing like we thought
House of the Dragon finale spoilers follow. Aemond Targaryen (Ewan Mitchell) has always had villain potential. He's just drenched in Tywin Lannister, Joffrey Baratheon vibes with just a dash of Ramsay Bolton for good measure. Up until now though, he's merely skirted the edges of the dark side. He wished...
Original Hocus Pocus stars reveal their thoughts on Hocus Pocus 2
The original cast of 1993's Hocus Pocus have shared their thoughts on the cult-classic's long-awaited sequel. While Hocus Pocus 2 brought back Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kathy Najimy as witchy trio Winifred, Sarah and Mary Sanderson, all the other OG characters (with the exception of Doug Jones' Billy Butcherson) didn't reprise their roles.
First look at Euphoria star as Elvis Presley in new movie
Euphoria star Jacob Elordi and Mare of Easttown's Cailee Spaeny have been spotted on the set of Sofia Coppola's upcoming Priscilla movie. Based on Priscilla Presley's 1985 memoir Elvis and Me, the movie will recount intimate moments from her marriage to the King of Rock and Roll. Elordi and Spaeny,...
Grey's Anatomy writer Shonda Rhimes reveals "room full of old men" told her the show would fail
Grey's Anatomy was initially dismissed by a "room full of old men", claims creator Shonda Rhimes. Now in its 19th series, the medical drama starring Ellen Pompeo as the iconic Meredith Grey has produced over 400 episodes and holds the title for 'longest-running scripted primetime show' at ABC. Joining today's...
Guardians of the Galaxy set to bring back dead character in holiday special
Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special spoilers follow. Marvel fans get ready for another emotional rollercoaster as Yondu is set to make a reappearance in the upcoming Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special. As Guardians of the Galaxy fans will already know, Michael Rooker's character sacrificed himself in the second...
The Vampire Diaries and Originals stars share photos from reunion
There was a cast reunion for both The Vampire Diaries and The Originals at the weekend. Some of the stars from both TV series were attending the I Was Feeling Epic in Mystic Falls fan convention, which is a reference to the setting of both shows. Danielle Campbell, the actress...
Guardians of the Galaxy 3 star Zoe Saldaña teases “sweet departure” as Gamora
Zoe Saldaña has opened up on playing Gamora once again in the hotly-anticipated third chapter of Guardians of the Galaxy. And judging by her comments, where she references a "sweet departure", this could be the last we see of her as the character. Speaking to Entertainment Weekly, she said:...
Rings of Power star lands next lead movie role in new comedy
Rings of Power star Morfydd Clark has booked her next movie role in a satirical comedy. The actress, also known for critically acclaimed horror Saint Maud, will star in The Fox alongside Suicide Squad's Jai Courtney (via Screen Daily). The directorial debut from Dario Russo, The Fox follows the heir...
Moon Knight's Oscar Isaac clarifies season 2 comments
The Marvel Cinematic Universe has had a lot to release in 2022, with even more to come. Of everything that's come out so far, Moon Knight is one of the most eccentric. Starring Oscar Isaac as a man with Dissociative Identity Disorder who is also the vessel for an ancient Egyptian god, the show broke ground for Marvel despite critics and fans having issues with its plot holes and chaotic narrative.
Hocus Pocus 3 potential release date, cast and everything you need to know
Hocus Pocus 3 still hasn't been officially confirmed by Disney, but if the success of Hocus Pocus 2 is anything to go by, it could well happen. Following its release on September 30, the sequel became the most-watched movie premiere on Disney+ in the US ever. That success was based solely on its first three days of release, and now with Halloween here there's no doubt in our minds that it will get a whole new host of views over the weekend.
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever's first reactions have arrived
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is only a fortnight away, and we've now got the first reactions to the eagerly-awaited MCU sequel. The sequel takes place in the wake of T'Challa's death as Queen Ramonda (Angela Bassett), Shuri (Letitia Wright), M'Baku (Winston Duke), Okoye (Danai Gurira) and the Dora Milaje fight to protect Wakanda from intervening world powers.
Is Nightmare Before Christmas director and Jordan Peele's new Netflix movie worth watching?
Wendell and Wild is what you get when you mix the darkly whimsical genius of The Nightmare Before Christmas director Henry Selick with the humour of Key and Peele. The stop-motion animated Netflix film has charm and spooks in equal measure. The titular Wendell and Wild are scheming demon brothers...
Agents of SHIELD's Chloe Bennet's next TV series confirmed
Agents of SHIELD’s Chloe Bennet has joined the cast of the TV show Interior Chinatown, which is currently being developed at Hulu. According to Variety, Bennet will also be joined by Ronny Chieng. The series will be led by the previously announced Crazy Rich Asians star Jimmy O Yang, while Marvel’s Taika Waititi has joined the show as an executive producer as well as to direct the pilot.
Community: The Movie potential release date, returning cast, plot and all you need to know
Community is one of those sitcoms that, like so many of the off-kilter shows of its ilk, inspired a devoted fanbase, countless memes, and plenty of tears when it went off air. However, much like those self-same sitcoms, Community is officially getting a movie. Before you get too excited to...
