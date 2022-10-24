ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Lip-readers caught Bryce Harper saying the coolest thing in the dugout after his legendary home run

By Andy Nesbitt
 4 days ago
Bryce Harper did the damned thing Sunday, sending the Philadelphia Phillies to the World Series with a two-run home run in the bottom of the eighth inning and becoming a Philly legend in the process.

Seriously, his home run was the stuff that sports fans dream about at the start of the season for each of their teams. Just a total goosebump moment that had Citizens Bank Park going crazy as Harper circled the bases.

The moment also had Harper in awe of what he had just done as cameras picked up his awesome reaction in the dugout when he had a second to take in what had just happened.

This was great:

Too good.

