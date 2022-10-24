Aaron Rodgers could be double-digit underdog for first time in latest sign of how far Packers have fallen

The Green Bay Packers have hit rock bottom, relatively speaking.

A 3-4 record hardly seems like a time to panic, but when three of those losses have come in a row, each to a team the Packers were favored to beat, there’s a problem.

Now, they have to play a team they were never going to be favored to beat. And oddsmakers don’t love Green Bay’s chances.

The Packers are 10.5-point underdogs for their Sunday night road game against the Buffalo Bills in Week 8. If the spread holds, it’ll be the first time Aaron Rodgers has been a double-digit underdog in his career.

Considering how bad the Packers have looked in losses to the New York Giants, Jets and Washington Commanders, 10.5 points almost doesn’t feel big enough.

The 5-1 Bills are heavy Super Bowl favorites this season, and unlike the Packers in the NFC, they’ve lived up to every preseason expectation of how they’d fare in the AFC.

Buffalo remains heavy Super Bowl favorites with +260 odds at Tipico, while the Packers have slipped all the way down to seventh in the NFC alone at +1300 odds.