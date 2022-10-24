Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This is the best Cheeseburger in CaliforniaLet's Eat LACalifornia State
Best Places For Chili Cheese Dogs in Los AngelesLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
4 Great Steakhouses in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
Ghost Sightings Reported by Staff at This Old Hollywood Hangout – Including a Terrifying 1930s GangsterLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
One Good BBQ Joint in ArcadiaPeter DillsArcadia, CA
Related
247Sports
'We're going to punch somebody else in the face': USC QB Caleb Williams ready to rebound after Utah loss
Caleb Williams has a lot to like about his individual performance at Utah in what was one of the best road games of the superstar second-year sophomore quarterback's career. But the only numbers that mattered to him at the end of the day were 43-42, the final score of the USC Trojans' heartbreaking loss to the Utes.
247Sports
USC linebacker Raesjon Davis ready for quality reps after Lincoln Riley labels him 'on the cusp'
The USC Trojans could be down at least one of their first-string inside linebackers when they take on Arizona in Tucson Saturday, and Lincoln Riley has hinted heavily at who he expects to step up in their absence. Fourth-year junior Shane Lee is nursing an apparent wrist injury that forced...
247Sports
USC coach Lincoln Riley says it's 'down to the wire' on Jordan Addison, Eric Gentry injuries for Arizona game
The USC Trojans dealt with a handful of injuries to key players such as wide receiver Jordan Addison and linebackers Eric Gentry and Ralen Goforth. The No. 10 Trojans had a bye week to get the guys as healthy as possible before hitting the road against Arizona Saturday. Head coach Lincoln Riley provided the latest on all three stars.
UCLA Receives a Friday Morning “BOOM!"
On Friday morning, UCLA Director of Player Personnel Ethan Young tweeted out "BOOM!" A "BOOM!" is a verbal commitment. That’s the first “BOOM!” in a few weeks. The last "BOOM!" by Young was back on Sept. 20. For a look at the 2023 prospects UCLA has offered,...
247Sports
ESPN FPI predicts final five games of USC’s season
USC suffered its first loss of the season in heartbreaking fashion to Utah last Saturday, 43-42. The No. 7 Trojans did not trail in the game until the final minute. Utah quarterback Cameron Rising scored a touchdown that pulled the Utes within a point with 48 seconds to go. On a gutsy call from Utah coach Kyle Whittingham, Rising scored again on a two-point conversion that ultimately gave the Utes the victory.
247Sports
Oregon basketball: Dana Altman sounds off on USC, UCLA leaving Pac-12 for Big Ten
Oregon basketball coach Dana Altman is not afraid to give his honest thoughts on a situation. And in a wide-ranging interview about his 2022-23 team, Altman had some interesting things to say about USC and UCLA leaving the Pac-12 for the Big Ten. "... as far as a basketball conference...
Five-star Kentucky commit's school closing for the year
Five-star Kentucky commit Robert Dillingham will have to find another place to play his senior season of basketball. Donda Academy, located in Simi Valley, California and founded by rapper Kanye West, will close for the remainder of the 2022-23 school year following West's recent anti-semitic remarks. Adidas, Balenciaga, CAA, Foot...
Comments / 0