Los Angeles, CA

247Sports

UCLA Receives a Friday Morning “BOOM!"

On Friday morning, UCLA Director of Player Personnel Ethan Young tweeted out "BOOM!" A "BOOM!" is a verbal commitment. That’s the first “BOOM!” in a few weeks. The last "BOOM!" by Young was back on Sept. 20. For a look at the 2023 prospects UCLA has offered,...
247Sports

ESPN FPI predicts final five games of USC’s season

USC suffered its first loss of the season in heartbreaking fashion to Utah last Saturday, 43-42. The No. 7 Trojans did not trail in the game until the final minute. Utah quarterback Cameron Rising scored a touchdown that pulled the Utes within a point with 48 seconds to go. On a gutsy call from Utah coach Kyle Whittingham, Rising scored again on a two-point conversion that ultimately gave the Utes the victory.
LOS ANGELES, CA
247Sports

Five-star Kentucky commit's school closing for the year

Five-star Kentucky commit Robert Dillingham will have to find another place to play his senior season of basketball. Donda Academy, located in Simi Valley, California and founded by rapper Kanye West, will close for the remainder of the 2022-23 school year following West's recent anti-semitic remarks. Adidas, Balenciaga, CAA, Foot...
SIMI VALLEY, CA

