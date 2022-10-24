LeBron James was caught having an exasperated reaction to Russell Westbrook taking bad shot in final minute of loss

Things are getting REALLY bad for the Los Angeles Lakers, just three games into the 2022-23 season.

They lost 106-104 to the Portland Trail Blazers on Sunday, with the team going 6-for-33 from deep (!), proof that the squad’s continued shooting woes are going to plague them the rest of the season unless something changes (you know, like a trade!).

The latest moment we’d like to discuss: With the Lakers up 102-101 in the fourth quarter, Russell Westbook took a somewhat open (because Jusuf Nurkic didn’t really challenge him!) midrange shot that clanged off the rim.

Fans on Twitter were quick to notice LeBron James had this reaction:

He’s right! Why take that shot? If you’re struggling like Westbrook is, you’ve got to do something different. And let that clock run down, too!

James was careful not to go there when he was asked about it after the loss:

Smart, I guess. But this is all really bad right now and I don’t see how it could get better anytime soon with the roster constructed the way it is.

