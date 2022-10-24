Read full article on original website
Android Headlines
YouTube Brings Back The Navigation Panel
Being able to navigate an app is one of the most important parts of the experience. This is why YouTube is changing up the way you navigate the app. The YouTube iOS and Android app is bringing back the navigation panel. You can pretty much find anything you need to...
Android Headlines
YouTube Shorts Will No Longer Be In The Videos Tab
YouTube just sent out a major redesign to its app, and this brings some notable differences. One of them is more welcome than others. YouTube Shorts will no longer populate the Videos tab on channel pages, according to 9To5Google. YouTube is in a war with TikTok, but sometimes, the users...
Android Headlines
Google Home Has A New Web View
You can easily access your Google Home functions right from the app. However, the search giant wants to give you more options for interacting with your smart home devices. The company is rolling out a new Google Home Web View to view your camera feeds on your desktop, according to Android Central.
Android Headlines
You Can Refresh The Digital Wellbeing Widget When it Slacks Off
If you use the Digital Wellbeing widget, then you may have witnessed a bit of an issue. For some reason, it seems to stop updating at random points. However, Google has added a refresh button to the Digital Wellbeing widget to kick it when it starts slacking off. The Digital...
Android Headlines
TikTok Wants To Be Your Next Mobile Gaming Platform
We’ve seen instances of social media platforms wanting to be hubs for games. This is seemingly what TikTok is doing it now, as there is an upcoming Games tab for the platform. This will give users access to exclusive mobile games that they’ll be able to play right in the app.
Android Headlines
People are actually paying for Peacock
According to Comcast’s latest earnings, around 15 million people are actually paying for Peacock. Despite the many, many ways to get it for free. Not to mention its free tier in general. Peacock’s total customers has increased nearly 70% year to date. And have added about 2 million paid...
Elon Musk to Twitter executives: You’re fired, you may now collect $122 million
Twitter’s departing executives are leaving the company with some big payouts. “The bird has been freed” at Twitter with Elon Musk’s takeover, and now it looks like a bunch of executives are getting millions of dollars to stop doing their jobs. There’s a fog of confusion around...
Android Headlines
New Galaxy S22 Update Brings Astrophotography
The Galaxy S22 phones have some of the best cameras of 2022. While this is true, they can still be made even better. Samsung just announced that a new update will bring astrophotography and other camera features to the Galaxy S22 phones. The Galaxy S22 phones received praise when they...
Android Headlines
Snapchat Is Finally Releasing Director Mode
Avid Snapchat creators have been waiting for the company to officially unveil the Director Mode. This mode gives people a set of tools to help them create and edit better snaps. Now, this feature is finally making its way to users. What’s good about this feature is that it’s not...
Android Headlines
We Get A Glimpse Of Google Assistant And Discover On The Pixel Tablet
So far, the upcoming Pixel Tablet seems like it’s going to be a nice device. We know that it’s going to have tablet-optimized software straight from Google, and now we have a glimpse of that. Thanks to 9To5Google, we know how the Google Assistant and Discover feed will look on the Pixel Tablet.
Android Headlines
Google Workspace Users Now Have More Cloud Storage (A Lot More!)
If you’re a business owner nowadays, then you know that cloud storage is extremely important. This is why Google issued a massive update for its suite of office applications. Now, Google Workspace gives Individual users access to 1TB of cloud storage, according to TechRadar. When you get a Google...
Android Headlines
Android 13-based OxygenOS 13 Beta Live For The OnePlus 10T
A couple of days back, OnePlus revealed that the OnePlus 10T will soon get a beta version of Android 13. True to its words, the company has rolled out the first Android 13-based OxygenOS 13 beta build for the phone. The update is currently only available in India, though. OnePlus doesn’t tell if the handset will get a beta program in other markets.
Android Headlines
How to customize and change watch faces on Google Pixel Watch
The new Google Pixel Watch comes with a lot of cool watch faces, it’s pretty tough to choose one to use. That’s not a problem, since it is a smartwatch, you can actually change the watch face quite often. You could even change it every day if you wanted to. There are quite a few watch faces that you can choose from and that you can also customize to your liking. That’s exactly what we are going to be showing you how to do today.
Android Headlines
Google Meet And Zoom Announce Bi-Directional Interoperability
Google has announced bi-directional interoperability between Meet and Zoom. It allows users to join Google Meet meetings from Zoom Rooms and vice versa, i. e. Zoom Meetings from Google Meet hardware. This interop will be available at no additional licensing cost later this year. According to Google, meetings can be...
Android Headlines
Spotify Is Considering Raising Its Prices
Nobody likes price hikes, but they’re a reality we’re living with as the economy limps along. Spotify, despite beating subscriber expectations over the past quarter, said that it is exploring a price hike for its services, according to Deadline. The company CEO Daniel Ek stated that this price...
Android Headlines
Nothing Ear (Stick) Earbuds Are Here With 12.6mm Drivers & More
Nothing has announced its second pair of truly wireless earbuds, the Nothing Ear (Stick). These earbuds are the company’s third product, actually, following the Nothing Ear (1) and Phone (1) devices. The Nothing Ear (Stick) surely do come with an interesting design. The Nothing Ear (Stick) earbuds do resemble...
Android Headlines
Download Apple iPad 10 & iPad Pro (2022) Wallpapers
Apple recently announced the iPad 10 and iPad 10 Pro (2022) models, and as expected, they do come with new wallpapers. Well, if you’re interested in those, you can now grab them. Both iPad 10 & iPad Pro (2022) wallpapers are now available to download. The iPad 10 comes...
Android Headlines
Chrome's Going To Drop Windows 7 Next Year
Windows 7 was a great build of the operating system, but it’s time to move on. We just got word from Android Police that Google Chrome will drop support for Windows 7 and Windows 8.1 early next year. This is something that we should have expected. Windows 7 debuted...
Android Headlines
New Sony LinkBuds S Are Made From Recycled Water Bottle Materials
Sony has announced a new version of its LinkBuds S earbuds, and these are made from recycled water bottle materials. The name of this variant is ‘Earth Blue’, by the way, which is appropriate. New ‘Earth Blue’ Sony LinkBuds S are made from recycled water bottle materials...
Android Headlines
Apple Exec Explains Why iMessage Never Made It To Android
Apple exec, Craig Federighi, got interviewed by the Wall Street Journal, and kind of revealed why iMessage never made it to Android. Well, that’s at least part of the reason why. Apple exec was asked about iMessage, and why it never made its way to Android. Before we get...
