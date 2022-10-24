Read full article on original website
Related
Albany Herald
‘NCIS: LA’ Boss Teases ‘Top Gun’-Style Nail-Biter in Aiden-Focused Episode
In Sunday’s NCIS: Los Angeles opening sequence, a thrilling Top Gun-style F-35 Navy training exercise turns into a nail-biter as a plane gets in trouble and the pilot ejects. Turns out it’s Special Agent Sam Hanna’s (LL Cool J) son!. Aiden (Tye White) survives, much to the...
Wendy Williams Shows Up At Pal's Home 'Looking For People To Party With' In Bizarre First Outing After Rehab
Wendy Williams has been accused of showing up at her friend's home "looking for people to party with" after spending three months in rehab for alcoholism. The same day it was revealed the former talk show host, 58, had left rehab, Wendy rocked up to a pal's place in New York City "looking to party," RadarOnline.com has learned. A photo seen by this website showed Wendy at an apartment surrounded by four men during the intimate gathering on October 19, but insiders claimed her drop-by caused concern. "Wendy came out totally by herself," a source revealed, adding, "She was looking...
Michael Kopsa dead at 66: The X-Files and Smallville star passes away as tragic cause of death revealed
ICONIC actor Michael Kopsa, who starred in TV's The X-Files, Smallville, and much more, has died at age 66. The Canadian longtime star's tragic cause of death was revealed by his mourning family. Kopsa passed away on October 23 due to "complications from a brain tumor," his ex-wife, Lucia Frangione,...
Albany Herald
How ‘Manifest’s Move to Netflix Gave the Show ‘A Ton of Freedom’ (VIDEO)
It’s been over a year since Manifest was saved by Netflix after being canceled by NBC after three seasons. And of course, with the move to streaming, viewers may expect some changes for the sci-fi mystery drama — but what exactly are those changes?. Fans have nothing to...
Albany Herald
‘The Real Love Boat’ Sinks at CBS, Resurfaces at Paramount+
The Real Love Boat has hit the proverbial iceberg at CBS as the romantic reality competition has been yanked from the lineup four episodes into its first season. The series is being shipped to Paramount +, beginning with Episode 5. In its place, new episodes of The Amazing Race will air following Survivor at 9/8c, with drama reruns filling up the 10 pm time slot, starting with a repeat of The Equalizer.
Albany Herald
‘Dahmer’: Ryan Murphy Responds to Accusations He Ignored Victims’ Families
Ryan Murphy‘s latest series, Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story, has become a massive hit on Netflix but has also received backlash for dramatizing the victims’ stories and sensationalizing Dahmer’s horrific crimes. Speaking at an event for the show at the DGA Theatre in Los...
Albany Herald
Grey or Gray, Which Spelling Is Correct?
We all know what to call that murky, cloudy shade that is a mixture of black and white colors. But what is the proper way to spell it? Is it gray? Or is it grey? Is one spelling the actual, correct way to spell it? And aside from the differing vowel in the word, is there any difference between gray/grey?
"Its Eyes Felt Human": 24 People Shared The Creepy, Terrifying Experiences That Almost Changed Their Lives Forever
"It was a long time ago. Not long enough for me to forget that sound, though."
Comments / 0