Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Rich and Brothy Vietnamese Soups at Kennesaw's 575 Bistro Are Simply Pho-TasticDeanLandKennesaw, GA
Forsyth County officially home to part of “The Technology Corridor”Justine LookenottForsyth County, GA
Boy Found in a Vegas-Themed Suitcase in April Has Been Identified - Mother Wanted on Charges of MurderA.W. NavesAtlanta, GA
3 Great Seafood Places in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
Related
Yankees beat writer predicts SF Giants will sign Judge, Turner, and Rizzo
Yankees beat writer Randy Miller predicted the SF Giants will sign Aaron Judge, Trea Turner, and Anthony Rizzo in an appearance on KNBR.
Yankees’ players beginning to turn against organization after ‘brutal’ post-season experience
The New York Yankees were swept in the ALCS by the Houston Astros, an unexpected turn of events that has sent the organization into a whirlwind. The team has yet to extend general manager Brian Cashman with his contract expiring, and superstar slugger Aaron Judge could be on his way out with rumors indicating the San Francisco Giants are ready to make a big play for his services.
Sports World Reacts To Derek Jeter Unhappy News
Prior to Game 4 of the ALCS, New York Yankees players watched highlights of the franchise's epic collapse against the Boston Red Sox in 2004. The Yankees gave up a 3-0 series lead to the Red Sox in that series. New York was trailing Houston, 3-0, heading into Game 4 of this year's ALCS. The highlights of the series were supposed to motivate the players.
World Series picks, predictions: Why Philadelphia Phillies will defeat Houston Astros
Who will win the World Series between the Philadelphia Phillies and Houston Astros?. The Phillies are underdogs to win the Fall Classic over the Astros, according to Tipico Sportsbook, which has Philadelphia at +162 and Houston at -190 to be the World Series champion. Some MLB writers detail why they...
Multiple Yankees reportedly taken aback by 'brutal experience' in Bronx during ALCS, surprised by boos
According to SNY’s Andy Martino, multiple Yankees were taken aback by the response from fans during the playoffs, particularly boos towards Aaron Judge and even Josh Donaldson.
Yankees Owner Hal Steinbrenner Announces Manager Decision
When the New York Yankees take the diamond for the 2023 season, manager Aaron Boone will be there. Yankees owner Hal Steinbrenner made that abundantly clear in a comment to reporters on Wednesday afternoon. He's not ready to move on from Boone, whom he called a "very good manager," just yet.
Several coaching changes ahead for the St. Louis Cardinals
The St. Louis Cardinals will look to fill several coaching roles this offseason after a series of changes announced Wednesday.
Yardbarker
Report: Carlos Correa on surprising team's radar
The shortstop position will be the subject of a lot of intrigue again this offseason across MLB, and Carlos Correa will be at the center of it. The Minnesota Twins star could change teams, but one destination might come as a big surprise. The Los Angeles Dodgers are likely to...
Yardbarker
Sandy Alcantara Had The Perfect Reaction To His New Manager
For the Miami Marlins, the search for a new manager has come to an end. Yesterday, they got their man, hiring St. Louis Cardinals bench coach Skip Schumaker to replace the recently departed Don Mattingly. This will be Schumaker’s first managerial gig in the big leagues. He had been...
Yardbarker
5 Braves named Silver Slugger Award finalists
The World Series begins this weekend, which marks the beginning of award season for the MLB. Over the next few weeks, players will receive recognition for various accomplishments; four Braves were named Gold Glove finalists, and five have been named Silver Slugger finalists — three of whom are candidates for both awards.
Report: Marlins Hire Away Ocampo from Astros
Oz Ocampo was credited with finding some of the Houston Astros' top international talent.
Yardbarker
Trading Kevin Huerter is looking like a giant mistake
The Hawks won last night on the road in Detroit 118-113, moving them to 3-1 on the season. Things could be a lot worse record-wise, but as far as on-the-court performance, they’ve left a lot to be desired through four games. Fortunately, they’ve been the beneficiary of a soft schedule combined with their opponents dealing with injuries. But their success won’t continue with the way things are currently constructed.
Comments / 1