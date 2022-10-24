ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yankees’ players beginning to turn against organization after ‘brutal’ post-season experience

The New York Yankees were swept in the ALCS by the Houston Astros, an unexpected turn of events that has sent the organization into a whirlwind. The team has yet to extend general manager Brian Cashman with his contract expiring, and superstar slugger Aaron Judge could be on his way out with rumors indicating the San Francisco Giants are ready to make a big play for his services.
Sports World Reacts To Derek Jeter Unhappy News

Prior to Game 4 of the ALCS, New York Yankees players watched highlights of the franchise's epic collapse against the Boston Red Sox in 2004. The Yankees gave up a 3-0 series lead to the Red Sox in that series. New York was trailing Houston, 3-0, heading into Game 4 of this year's ALCS. The highlights of the series were supposed to motivate the players.
Report: Carlos Correa on surprising team's radar

The shortstop position will be the subject of a lot of intrigue again this offseason across MLB, and Carlos Correa will be at the center of it. The Minnesota Twins star could change teams, but one destination might come as a big surprise. The Los Angeles Dodgers are likely to...
Sandy Alcantara Had The Perfect Reaction To His New Manager

For the Miami Marlins, the search for a new manager has come to an end. Yesterday, they got their man, hiring St. Louis Cardinals bench coach Skip Schumaker to replace the recently departed Don Mattingly. This will be Schumaker’s first managerial gig in the big leagues. He had been...
5 Braves named Silver Slugger Award finalists

The World Series begins this weekend, which marks the beginning of award season for the MLB. Over the next few weeks, players will receive recognition for various accomplishments; four Braves were named Gold Glove finalists, and five have been named Silver Slugger finalists — three of whom are candidates for both awards.
Trading Kevin Huerter is looking like a giant mistake

The Hawks won last night on the road in Detroit 118-113, moving them to 3-1 on the season. Things could be a lot worse record-wise, but as far as on-the-court performance, they’ve left a lot to be desired through four games. Fortunately, they’ve been the beneficiary of a soft schedule combined with their opponents dealing with injuries. But their success won’t continue with the way things are currently constructed.
