Halloween Ends Director Reveals Scrapped Connection To Season Of The Witch

The horror genre is built on long-running franchise, and many of the best horror movies have recently returned to theaters via new sequels. Chief among them is Halloween, with filmmaker David Gordon Green taked with creating a trilogy after the 2018 movie’s record-breaking success. His threequel Halloween Ends was recently released, and the diretor has revealed a scrapped connection to Season of the Witch.

While there have been a ton of Halloween movies over the years, but the third movie Halloween III: Season of the Witch stands out as it doesn’t actually contain the villainous Michael Myers. It’s a sore spot for many hardcore fan of the franchise, and it turns out that Halloween Ends could have featured a tie-in for that controversial sequel. As David Gordon Green recently shared with TV Line,

There was an ending I wrote, that we never filmed, and it takes place at Silver Shamrock factory as it was spitting out witch, skeleton, and jack-o-lanterns masks… and then it started spitting out Michael Myers masks, but at the end of the day, I thought that’s just fan service for people who know what Silver Shamrock is.

Well, there you have it. Halloween Ends is one of the most divisive installments of the entire slasher property, especially when compared to David Gordon Green’s previous two movies. And one can only imagine how strongly moviegoers would have reacted if this tie-in to Season of the Witch was actually filmed and included in the threequel. Although in the end the filmmaker decided against it.

David Gordon Green’s comments to TV Line come from a larger conversation about Halloween Ends, including the backlash that’s come from the generations of fans out there. While the filmmaker stands behind his recent release and how he told a very different story in all three Halloween movies, it turns out that Ends almost had a tie-in to the other controversial entry in the property. Although that scrapped scene might have opened up more questions.

When the 2018 Halloween was green lit, it was revealed that David Gordon Green and writer Danny McBride were planning on making it a direct sequel to John Carpenter’s 1978 original. As a result the other timelines were completely ignored, and Laurie and Michael were no longer siblings. So it might have been odd if Ends surprisingly feature a tie in Halloween III. Perhaps he made the right decision by abandoning that easter egg before filming even began.

While Halloween Ends didn’t have a connection to Season of the Witch, David Gordon Green’s slasher therequel did make some bold narrative swings. This includes putting a focus on the new character Corey Cunningham, and keeping Michael Myers out of the first 40 minutes of the movie. And smart money says plenty more people are going to be watching that new release, which is out in theaters and streaming from people’s homes.

Halloween Ends is out now in theaters and streaming on Peacock. In the meantime, check out the 2022 movie release dates to plan your next movie experience.

