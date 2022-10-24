Read full article on original website
Proposition 30 is another chance for California to show national leadership
A groundbreaking 2002 California law helped usher in fuel efficiency standards nationwide. Voters should back Proposition 30 and take another major step toward eliminating pollution.
California Stimulus Checks: Second-Round of Direct Deposit Payments Expected Today
More direct deposit California stimulus check payments of up to $1,050 are scheduled to start today.
Proposition 30 is unnecessary. California is already funding EVs and wildfire prevention
Ride-hailing companies have been resisting California's clean air regulations since 2018. Proposition 30 is their attempt to secure a taxpayer handout.
Which cities, counties have the cheapest gas in California?
The state's cities with the highest averages include San Francisco, Los Angeles, San Luis Obispo, Salinas, and Napa.
This is the best Cheeseburger in California
Thick and juicy, thin and crispy, slapped between a fluffy bun and topped with melting cheese—there's nothing like the perfect cheeseburger. Cheeseburgers are one of California's most wondrous inventions!
California economy and the Central Coast's economies hitting record highs
"Tourism in San Luis Obispo County is the second largest economic driver here its only second to agriculture," said Chuck Davison, President and CEO, Visit SLO CAL
BBC
California's cannabis-growing nuns pray for profits
Merced County sits in the middle of California's Central Valley. For as far as the eye can see, there are identical rows of crops, with the occasional farmhouse or family home. One of these homes looks unassuming from the outside. There's nothing unusual about the building or the land around...
California’s climate culture war heats up
Saying Californians disagree about the state’s approach to climate change might be a bit of an understatement. Today, for example, California’s air regulators are set to hold the first of two hearings on a controversial, far-reaching proposal that would ban the sale of new gas-powered big rigs and other trucks in the state by 2040 […]
As state seeks water lifeline with Delta Tunnel, small Delta town remains concerned
California has long had a mismatch. “Where the waterfalls and where the people are. Much of the water, about two-thirds, fall in the Sierra Nevada, but most of the population is in the Central Valley, the Bay Area, along the coast or in Southern California,” said Carrie Buckman, Environmental Program Manager with Delta Conveyance. […]
Going electric: Opponents clash as California aims to force diesel trucks off the road
Opponents clashed over a state proposal to ban gas-fueled truck sales and make large trucking firms convert to electric within two decades.
California sends contradictory economic signals
When it comes to California’s economy, the numbers tell wildly different and seemingly incompatible stories — leading to competing narratives ahead of the Nov. 8 election as residents identify jobs, the economy and inflation as the top issues facing the state. Take GDP: On the one hand, Gov. Gavin Newsom is trumpeting a Bloomberg opinion […]
yourcentralvalley.com
Drought snarls Mississippi River transit in blow to farmers
ALONG THE MISSISSIPPI RIVER (AP) — Adam Thomas starts harvesting soybeans on his Illinois farm when the dew burns off in the morning. This year, dry weather accelerated the work, allowing him to start early. His problem was getting the soybeans to market. About 60% of the Midwest and...
yourcentralvalley.com
Arizona’s Kelly hits California on Colorado River use
PHOENIX (AP) — California communities exposed to hazardous dust by a drying lake bed have found themselves at the center of tensions between Arizona and California over how to conserve water along the overtaxed Colorado River. U.S. Sen. Mark Kelly, an Arizona Democrat facing reelection, wants the federal government...
4 Best Places in California for a Couple To Live Only on Social Security
One of the nation's biggest financial crises centers on retiring: people just can't afford to do it. According to 2021 data from the Natixis Global Retirement Index, 36% of Americans said they...
Not strong enough? CA marijuana company sued over potency of joints
Two customers from Fresno are accusing DreamFields Brands Inc. of falsely claiming that their "Jeeter" branded joints have a high THC content.
$38M to help convert former Fresno hotel to homeless shelter
FRESNO, CALIF. (KSEE/KGPE) – The County of Fresno announced Thursday its Crossroads Village housing site is the recipient of a $38,338,375 grant, to help people experiencing homelessness. According to Fresno County, the funds will allow for renovations to transform the 165-unit housing site which was formerly the Hotel Fresno/Smugglers Inn located on the southwest corner […]
California cancer care isn’t equitable; a new law might help
Low-income patients who need specialized cancer treatment often struggle to get it. Advocates say a new law is a small step toward improving services for those patients.
kqennewsradio.com
TWO CALIFORNIA DRUG TRAFFICKERS SENTENCED TO FEDERAL PRISON
Two California men have been sentenced to federal prison for trafficking large quantities of methamphetamine and heroin from California to Oregon in a case that has Douglas County connections. A release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office – District of Oregon said 36-year old Jack Lewis, of Los Angeles, was sentenced...
yourcentralvalley.com
EYE ON AG: Fresno State working to keep dietitian students in the Valley
FRESNO, Calif. ( ) – A new dietitian and nutritionist program at Fresno State allows students to stay in the valley after graduation. Until recently, students that went through the program could practice in the field with a bachelor’s degree. But professor Erika Ireland says the rules have...
The Daily 10-26-22 Experts predict California will see extremely rare La Niña event
The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration said in its U.S. winter weather outlook that La Niña will make an appearance from December through February for the third year in a row. It's not unusual to see two consecutive winters marked by La Niña, but what U.S. forecasters are calling a "triple dip" is uncommon. Going back some 70 years, this has occurred only two other times. Here's what that means for the water-starved Bay Area.
