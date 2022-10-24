This Is Colorado's Most Historic Fast Food Restaurant

Photo: Getty Images

Fast food has a special place in the hearts of Americans, thanks to its convenience and addicting flavors. Most restaurants and brands have been in the country for decades.

We're not just talking about titans like McDonald's and Taco Bell or heavy hitters like Chick-fil-A and Whataburger. There are regional and state-specific businesses that have die-hard fans lining up for their delicious burgers, fried chicken , tacos, and other offerings.

For those curious about those longtime establishments, LoveFood found the most historic fast food joint in every state. For Colorado, that honor goes to Cherry Cricket !

"Denver’s Cherry Cricket is a bar, but veers into fast food territory with its baskets of juicy burgers topped with anything from peanut butter and grape jelly to Fritos and fried eggs. The restaurant first opened in 1945 and has gone through many different owners. In the 60s, then-owner Bernard Duffy put up the famous neon sign that still stands today, even though the restaurant dropped the 'Duffy's' long ago."

If you're interested in dining at a piece of history, Cherry Cricket has two Denver locations: Cherry Creek (2641 E 2nd Ave.) and Ballpark (2220 Blake St).

