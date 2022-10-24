ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Lenox, IL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WGN News

Multiple cars stolen; man robbed near DuSable Lake Shore Drive

CHICAGO — Five men robbed a 45-year-old man of his belongings and stole multiple cars from Chicago’s Streeterville neighborhood Thursday morning. According to the police, the robbery and car thefts took place at the 200 block of East Delaware Street near DuSable Lake Shore Drive around 3:45 a.m. Thursday morning. There is currently no one […]
CHICAGO, IL
959theriver.com

Pedestrian Struck By Freight Train In Joliet

Rock Island man line train service temporarily suspended at Joliet due a pedestrian being struck by a freight train near Joliet. Several crews remain on scene at 90 E. Jefferson St. in Joliet.
JOLIET, IL
NBC Chicago

Man Robbed While Dining at Restaurant in River North

A man was robbed Wednesday night while dining at a restaurant in River North, Chicago police said. The man, 52, was sitting inside a restaurant in the 500 block of North Michigan Avenue about 7:30 p.m. when another man walked inside and approached his table from where he grabbed the 52-year-old’s cell phone and personal items, then fled the area, police said.
CHICAGO, IL
wjol.com

Pedestrian Hit By Two Freight Trains In Joliet May Have Been Pushed

The pedestrian hit and killed by a freight train may have been pushed. Sources to WJOL report the man was pushed onto the tracks and a freight train then hit the pedestrian in Joliet and a second fright train was unable to stop and hit the person again. Sources say there was an altercation on the platform at the Gateway Transportation Center in Joliet and that’s when the person was pushed onto the tracks.
JOLIET, IL
kanecountyconnects.com

Hours for Trick or Treating in Kane County

October 31 3:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Algonquin, Batavia, Campton Hills, Carpentersville, East Dundee, Geneva, Gilberts, North Aurora, Pingree Grove, Sleepy Hollow, South Elgin, St. Charles. October 31 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Aurora, Burlington, Elgin, Elburn, Hampshire, Sugar Grove. October 31. 4:30 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Maple Park. October...
KANE COUNTY, IL
959theriver.com

Bolingbrook Gas Station Robbery Under Investigation

A Wednesday morning robbery at a Bolingbrook gas station is now under investigation. It was at 6:53 am Bolingbrook Police were called to the Meijer Gas Station on Weber Road for a report of a robbery. The offender entered the gas station and demanded the contents of the cash register. The subject did not display a weapon but had his hand in his pocket.
BOLINGBROOK, IL
Fox 32 Chicago

Another downtown, riverfront apartment building coming to Aurora

Aurora, Ill. - The city of Aurora signed off on a second downtown riverfront residential community in a year. The Aurora City Council unanimously approved plans for the new Pacifica Riverview community, a 190-unit, seven-story apartment building, plus ten additional two-story rowhouses. Located in downtown Aurora on the west bank...
AURORA, IL
1029thebuzz.com

“Floating Max” decoration shut down by police!

This happened in Plainfield, IL(suburb of Chicago)because it was causing traffic problems in their neighborhood. Police did shut down the Stranger Things Halloween display, but have allowed it to be opened back up after setting restrictions on operating hours. This is just insane and super cool! Plus, the father of the family says they put in close to 1500 hours putting this together! All I have is a pumpkin in my window.
PLAINFIELD, IL
959theriver.com

Suspect Allegedly Ran Over Stabbing Victim At Joliet Club

New details regarding a fatal stabbing outside of the Spanish American Club. Joliet police report the suspect allegedly ran over the stabbing victim as he was escaping the scene. Officers responded to the Spanish American Club at 413 Meeker Avenue for a report of a stabbing. Upon arrival, Officers located...
JOLIET, IL
fox32chicago.com

Chicago police warn of high spike in these specific vehicles being stolen

CHICAGO - Chicago police are warning motorists about a high spike in Kia and Hyundai vehicles being stolen throughout the city. The vehicles being targeted are between the years of 2010 and 2021. According to police, in each incident, the offenders broke a window to enter the vehicle. They then...
CHICAGO, IL
vfpress.news

Pace Proposes Pulling Plug On Suspended Suburban Routes

Pace buses greeted during an appreciation event at Hines in Maywood in 2020. | File. Tuesday, October 25, 2022 || By Igor Studenkov || @maywoodnews. Pace suburban bus agency is poised to finally pull the plug on 69 routes that have been indefinitely suspended since May 2020, including several routes that served the western suburbs.
MAYWOOD, IL
Streetsblog Capitol Hill

Man fatally struck at Chatham bus stop is 2nd pedestrian killed at 79th/King in 2 months

Tragically, there were two pedestrian fatalities in Chicago last weekend. Early Saturday morning an allegedly drunk driver struck and killed Luis Martinez Ortiz, 54, as he crossed 51st Street at Sawyer Avenue in Gage Park. And on Sunday morning a reckless driver struck a 57-year-old man at a bus stop at 79th Street and King Drive in Chatham and injured three other people.
CHICAGO, IL
starvedrock.media

Ottawa man arrested Wednesday in Grand Ridge

An Ottawa man got ten citations Wednesday after a chase and crash in Grand Ridge. Village Police attempted a stop of Dezmond Armstrong around 8pm on Main street. It was then Armstrong drove away and, later, hit a utility pole at Main street and Sylvan Avenue. The 25-year old took...
GRAND RIDGE, IL
WGNtv.com

Man wanted by FBI following North Side bank robbery

CHICAGO — A man is wanted by the FBI following a bank robbery on the North Side Wednesday afternoon. At around 3:20 p.m., authorities responded to a Citibank branch, located in the 4800 block of North Broadway. The FBI said a white man in his 40s or 50s demanded...
CHICAGO, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy