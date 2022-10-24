Read full article on original website
Plainfield PD Take Back Initiative on 10/29Adrian HolmanPlainfield, IL
Boo Bash at Orland Square on 10/27Adrian HolmanOrland Park, IL
Wintrust Sports Complex, Village of Bedford Park Welcome Special Olympic IllinoisBill FigelBedford Park, IL
Village of Romeoville Job Fair - 10/26Adrian HolmanRomeoville, IL
This Unassuming Roadside Diner Serves Some of the Biggest Burgers in the State of IndianaTravel MavenIndiana State
Multiple cars stolen; man robbed near DuSable Lake Shore Drive
CHICAGO — Five men robbed a 45-year-old man of his belongings and stole multiple cars from Chicago’s Streeterville neighborhood Thursday morning. According to the police, the robbery and car thefts took place at the 200 block of East Delaware Street near DuSable Lake Shore Drive around 3:45 a.m. Thursday morning. There is currently no one […]
959theriver.com
Pedestrian Struck By Freight Train In Joliet
Rock Island man line train service temporarily suspended at Joliet due a pedestrian being struck by a freight train near Joliet. Several crews remain on scene at 90 E. Jefferson St. in Joliet.
Man Robbed While Dining at Restaurant in River North
A man was robbed Wednesday night while dining at a restaurant in River North, Chicago police said. The man, 52, was sitting inside a restaurant in the 500 block of North Michigan Avenue about 7:30 p.m. when another man walked inside and approached his table from where he grabbed the 52-year-old’s cell phone and personal items, then fled the area, police said.
wjol.com
Pedestrian Hit By Two Freight Trains In Joliet May Have Been Pushed
The pedestrian hit and killed by a freight train may have been pushed. Sources to WJOL report the man was pushed onto the tracks and a freight train then hit the pedestrian in Joliet and a second fright train was unable to stop and hit the person again. Sources say there was an altercation on the platform at the Gateway Transportation Center in Joliet and that’s when the person was pushed onto the tracks.
Chicago traffic report: Kennedy Expressway crash closes some lanes for hours; 1 injured
A semi crash snarled inbound traffic Wednesday morning.
kanecountyconnects.com
Hours for Trick or Treating in Kane County
October 31 3:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Algonquin, Batavia, Campton Hills, Carpentersville, East Dundee, Geneva, Gilberts, North Aurora, Pingree Grove, Sleepy Hollow, South Elgin, St. Charles. October 31 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Aurora, Burlington, Elgin, Elburn, Hampshire, Sugar Grove. October 31. 4:30 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Maple Park. October...
959theriver.com
This St. Charles Mansion For Sale Is Going Viral for It’s Office Building-Like Vibe
Some people want a warm and cozy home. Others…do not. There’s a home in St. Charles that is going viral right now because of how NOT homey it is! It was just featured on the popular Zillow Gone Wild Facebook page. The home at 37W756 Woodgate Road is...
959theriver.com
Bolingbrook Gas Station Robbery Under Investigation
A Wednesday morning robbery at a Bolingbrook gas station is now under investigation. It was at 6:53 am Bolingbrook Police were called to the Meijer Gas Station on Weber Road for a report of a robbery. The offender entered the gas station and demanded the contents of the cash register. The subject did not display a weapon but had his hand in his pocket.
Another downtown, riverfront apartment building coming to Aurora
Aurora, Ill. - The city of Aurora signed off on a second downtown riverfront residential community in a year. The Aurora City Council unanimously approved plans for the new Pacifica Riverview community, a 190-unit, seven-story apartment building, plus ten additional two-story rowhouses. Located in downtown Aurora on the west bank...
1029thebuzz.com
“Floating Max” decoration shut down by police!
This happened in Plainfield, IL(suburb of Chicago)because it was causing traffic problems in their neighborhood. Police did shut down the Stranger Things Halloween display, but have allowed it to be opened back up after setting restrictions on operating hours. This is just insane and super cool! Plus, the father of the family says they put in close to 1500 hours putting this together! All I have is a pumpkin in my window.
Metra service suspended on 2 lines after train hits, kills pedestrian in Joliet
Metra said the Rock Island and Heritage Corridor lines are affected.
959theriver.com
Suspect Allegedly Ran Over Stabbing Victim At Joliet Club
New details regarding a fatal stabbing outside of the Spanish American Club. Joliet police report the suspect allegedly ran over the stabbing victim as he was escaping the scene. Officers responded to the Spanish American Club at 413 Meeker Avenue for a report of a stabbing. Upon arrival, Officers located...
fox32chicago.com
Chicago police warn of high spike in these specific vehicles being stolen
CHICAGO - Chicago police are warning motorists about a high spike in Kia and Hyundai vehicles being stolen throughout the city. The vehicles being targeted are between the years of 2010 and 2021. According to police, in each incident, the offenders broke a window to enter the vehicle. They then...
Gurnee Mills Portillo's employee robbed at gunpoint, causing soft lockdown at nearby schools: police
Police are considering the armed robbery suspect "armed and dangerous."
vfpress.news
Pace Proposes Pulling Plug On Suspended Suburban Routes
Pace buses greeted during an appreciation event at Hines in Maywood in 2020. | File. Tuesday, October 25, 2022 || By Igor Studenkov || @maywoodnews. Pace suburban bus agency is poised to finally pull the plug on 69 routes that have been indefinitely suspended since May 2020, including several routes that served the western suburbs.
Streetsblog Capitol Hill
Man fatally struck at Chatham bus stop is 2nd pedestrian killed at 79th/King in 2 months
Tragically, there were two pedestrian fatalities in Chicago last weekend. Early Saturday morning an allegedly drunk driver struck and killed Luis Martinez Ortiz, 54, as he crossed 51st Street at Sawyer Avenue in Gage Park. And on Sunday morning a reckless driver struck a 57-year-old man at a bus stop at 79th Street and King Drive in Chatham and injured three other people.
starvedrock.media
Ottawa man arrested Wednesday in Grand Ridge
An Ottawa man got ten citations Wednesday after a chase and crash in Grand Ridge. Village Police attempted a stop of Dezmond Armstrong around 8pm on Main street. It was then Armstrong drove away and, later, hit a utility pole at Main street and Sylvan Avenue. The 25-year old took...
Thieves steal 700 gallons of diesel fuel in DeKalb County
SHABBONA, Ill. (WTVO) — Police are searching for suspects after 700 gallons of diesel fuel were stolen from a fuel tank in Shabbona. According to Crime Stoppers, the theft happened at a private residence in the area of State Route 30 and Preserve Road sometime between September 28th and October 19th. Anyone with information on […]
WGNtv.com
Man wanted by FBI following North Side bank robbery
CHICAGO — A man is wanted by the FBI following a bank robbery on the North Side Wednesday afternoon. At around 3:20 p.m., authorities responded to a Citibank branch, located in the 4800 block of North Broadway. The FBI said a white man in his 40s or 50s demanded...
Last Week Of Season For One Of Most Popular Flea Markets In IL
If you haven't visited this popular Illinois flea market yet this season, you might want to make plans to stop by this Sunday because it's the last week of the 2022 season. One Of Illinois' Biggest And Most Popular Flea Markets. When it comes to flea markets, Illinois has game....
