"Saturday Night Live" Star Savagely BeatenNews Breaking LIVENew York City, NY
The Story Behind This Haunted Cemetery in New York is TerrifyingTravel MavenNew York City, NY
New Bar and Restaurant Concept Coming to Reimagined Fort MonmouthMarilyn JohnsonOceanport, NJ
NYC Correction Officers Saved A Prisoner From Suiciding In Manhattan CourtAbdul GhaniNew York City, NY
How the Kitty Genovese Murder Changed New York City Forever?Lord GaneshNew York City, NY
Cops: Argument turns into armed robbery at Clementon, NJ phone store
CLEMENTON — A Pennsylvania man showed a handgun during an argument at an AT&T store and stole the cell phone of an employee who was attempting to call 911, according to authorities in Gloucester Township. Twenty-year-old Nathan Jones, of Philadelphia, was located on the scene and taken into custody,...
Brick Police catch woman red handed actively trying to buy drugs off people
There continues to be drugs pouring into and being abused in Ocean County communities at an alarming clip. Law enforcement continues to crack down on drug deals, possession and related crimes while continuing to offer and introduce a variety of programs, services, and initiatives to find and get people help and into recovery.
Shots fired after stolen car crash in Holmdel, NJ
HOLMDEL — Police fired shots on Route 35 after a stolen vehicle crashed and the driver attacked two people on Wednesday morning, officials said. The stolen vehicle crashed into another on Route 35 between Laurel Avenue and Centerville Road on the Middletown/Holmdel border, according to Monmouth County Sheriff Shaun Golden.
Houseguest from hell: Man guilty of murdering NJ woman in torched home
A Monmouth County jury found a 52-year-old man guilty in the 2019 killing of the woman who had opened up her home to him. Ronald Teschner was convicted of murdering 65-year-old Jacqueline Terrulli and setting her million-dollar house on fire. Rescuers struggled to find her body, which eventually was unearthed on her property months later.
These 2 Haunted Things Will Scare You This Weekend in New Jersey
Haunted houses and Halloween have become so popular in New Jersey and there are several great ones. Halloween is just days away. This is your last chance to get scared. My favorite thing about Halloween is the haunted hayrides. They're hard to find in New Jersey and Ocean County since there is no one. A haunted hayride is the "best" way to get scared for me.
42 charged across 6 counties in New Jersey drug, firearm bust
Dozens of New Jersey residents, including several convicted felons, have been charged federally in connection with five investigations conducted by federal, state, and local authorities. Philip Sellinger, U.S. Attorney for the District of New Jersey, announced the criminal charges on Wednesday, noting the most recent round of arrests had occurred...
Perth Amboy, NJ campaign worker accused of offering gift card for mail-in vote
PERTH AMBOY — Amid a crowded political race, a campaign worker for a Perth Amboy City Council candidate has been charged with bribery. Ana Camilo, 62, of Perth Amboy, was canvassing a neighborhood in Perth Amboy and offering to complete mail-in ballots in exchange for gift cards, according to a tip submitted to the Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office the week of Oct. 17.
Who killed Donnie Farrell? Rowan death remains unsolved homicide 15 years later
GLASSBORO — Investigators have no additional evidence compared to what was released towards the end of 2007, but there is hope that advances in technology can open the door to answers in the Homecoming Weekend death of Rowan University sophomore Donald "Donnie" Farrell. Donnie, 19, from Boonton, was fatally...
Bye-bye, BuyBuy Baby in NJ
Wasn't it an old Janis Joplin song that said "take another little piece of my heart now, baby?" That's how I felt when I heard about a certain store closing down. It's one I've been to plenty and one I'll miss. Buybuy Baby has been a part of my life...
The Number One Halloween Attraction In The State Is In Ocean County, NJ
The clock is ticking if you're looking to get in on some Halloween fun. My wife and I were just talking yesterday as we took a walk down the boardwalk that not only did October fly by, but we did next to nothing to celebrate the Halloween season. It was...
Airport parking in NJ has gone from pricy to insane
Since the COVID-19 pandemic finally started to wane earlier this year, vacation travel has skyrocketed. New Jerseyans — heck, people around the world — are hungry to escape the isolation of social distancing and get back to living life to the fullest. Air travel has been especially impacted...
The Tallest Building in New Jersey is One of Tallest n America
This article is all about heights. How are you when it comes to heights? For me I am so-so. If I am inside a building, car, etc. I am ok. If you want me to sky-dive, mountain climb, go way up on a ladder, climb a tree, etc. well that could be a different story.
This Beautiful Town Has Been Named The Family-Friendliest In New Jersey
Despite the nationwide reputation New Jersey has, we are actually a pretty nice place, and there is one particular town that is even nicer than the rest, at least according to a published report. No matter where you go in the Garden State, you are going to run into nice...
Here are the drop off and early voting locations for you in Ocean County, NJ
As you may know by now, we're in Election season and along with that, Early In-Person Voting begins on Saturday October 29 and for 9 days you can go and cast your ballot prior to the General Election on November 8. The scope of it is that you can only...
NJ church repairs donated cars to give them to families in need
PLAINSBORO — Starting in the mid-1980s on Route 1 and continuing for the last 25-plus years on Schalks Crossing Road, Princeton Alliance Church has accepted vehicle donations from the community, repaired those cars, and given them away to single parents and others who need transportation. "There's just so many...
One of the Coolest Hotels in America Can Be Found Here at the Jersey Shore
One thing we love when we are away from home is finding fun and eclectic places to stay that are comfortable and have a style all their own. We haven't traveled much since the pandemic, but April and I are looking forward to it shortly and I can't wait til we can plan a trip to see the kids in California.
What Are You Most Excited to See in the Annual Toms River Halloween Parade?
The Toms River Halloween Parade is just days away. We are excited and Toms River and Ocean County are getting ready. Shawn and I will once again be in the parade this year. It's something we look forward to every year. Thousands of people line the streets of Toms River...
A Busy Last Weekend of October
Hard to believe but we are heading into the final weekend of October, one that will include trick or treating in some towns, the beginning of the state football playoffs and a run in downtown Toms River for a great cause. Sunday is NOT Halloween but it is the day...
Owners of NJ halal chicken restaurant opening new café
The owners of a Morris County chicken restaurant that serves halal food is expanding their operation with the opening of a new café. Usman Chaudhry and Amena Chaudhri opened Nakeem Hot Chicken in Chatham in 2020:. With a passion for food and a taste for Pakistani flavors, Namkeen offers...
These Gross Candies Are The Most Hated In New Jersey
Let's talk about candy, specifically Halloween candy. I am not a big fan of a lot of sweets but this is the one time of year where I'm totally fine with keeping some extra candy around the house. I tell my wife it's for trick or treaters, but she knows...
