Keyport, NJ

105.7 The Hawk

Shots fired after stolen car crash in Holmdel, NJ

HOLMDEL — Police fired shots on Route 35 after a stolen vehicle crashed and the driver attacked two people on Wednesday morning, officials said. The stolen vehicle crashed into another on Route 35 between Laurel Avenue and Centerville Road on the Middletown/Holmdel border, according to Monmouth County Sheriff Shaun Golden.
HOLMDEL, NJ
105.7 The Hawk

These 2 Haunted Things Will Scare You This Weekend in New Jersey

Haunted houses and Halloween have become so popular in New Jersey and there are several great ones. Halloween is just days away. This is your last chance to get scared. My favorite thing about Halloween is the haunted hayrides. They're hard to find in New Jersey and Ocean County since there is no one. A haunted hayride is the "best" way to get scared for me.
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
105.7 The Hawk

42 charged across 6 counties in New Jersey drug, firearm bust

Dozens of New Jersey residents, including several convicted felons, have been charged federally in connection with five investigations conducted by federal, state, and local authorities. Philip Sellinger, U.S. Attorney for the District of New Jersey, announced the criminal charges on Wednesday, noting the most recent round of arrests had occurred...
NEWARK, NJ
105.7 The Hawk

Perth Amboy, NJ campaign worker accused of offering gift card for mail-in vote

PERTH AMBOY — Amid a crowded political race, a campaign worker for a Perth Amboy City Council candidate has been charged with bribery. Ana Camilo, 62, of Perth Amboy, was canvassing a neighborhood in Perth Amboy and offering to complete mail-in ballots in exchange for gift cards, according to a tip submitted to the Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office the week of Oct. 17.
PERTH AMBOY, NJ
105.7 The Hawk

Bye-bye, BuyBuy Baby in NJ

Wasn't it an old Janis Joplin song that said "take another little piece of my heart now, baby?" That's how I felt when I heard about a certain store closing down. It's one I've been to plenty and one I'll miss. Buybuy Baby has been a part of my life...
PRINCETON, NJ
105.7 The Hawk

Airport parking in NJ has gone from pricy to insane

Since the COVID-19 pandemic finally started to wane earlier this year, vacation travel has skyrocketed. New Jerseyans — heck, people around the world — are hungry to escape the isolation of social distancing and get back to living life to the fullest. Air travel has been especially impacted...
NEWARK, NJ
105.7 The Hawk

A Busy Last Weekend of October

Hard to believe but we are heading into the final weekend of October, one that will include trick or treating in some towns, the beginning of the state football playoffs and a run in downtown Toms River for a great cause. Sunday is NOT Halloween but it is the day...
TOMS RIVER, NJ
105.7 The Hawk

Owners of NJ halal chicken restaurant opening new café

The owners of a Morris County chicken restaurant that serves halal food is expanding their operation with the opening of a new café. Usman Chaudhry and Amena Chaudhri opened Nakeem Hot Chicken in Chatham in 2020:. With a passion for food and a taste for Pakistani flavors, Namkeen offers...
CHATHAM, NJ
105.7 The Hawk

Toms River, NJ
105.7 The Hawk plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for the Jersey Shore. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

