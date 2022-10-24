Dream Center supporting undocumented students opens at Santa Barbara City College

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. -

A safe space for undocumented students just opened up at Santa Barbara City College.

The Dream Center’s program advisor is making sure undocumented students have the one thing she needed when she was in school— a sense of community.

Leslie Marin has been living in the United States nearly her whole life.

“I came to the U.S. when I was 1,” said Marin.

But Leslie lives in constant fear that the place she considers home can be stripped away from her at any moment.

“Things may change tomorrow,” said a teary eyed Marin.

Leslie is one of more than 2 million immigrants who hold undocumented status in California.

She’s working diligently to make sure that undocumented students do not feel alone.

That’s why she created the Dream Center.

“People's dreams, specifically students, their dreams should not have constraints,” said Marin.

She helped create the Dream Center at Santa Barbara City College to be a safe space for undocumented students to find community and connection with their peers.

“The sense of belonging is critical to umm success in everything that we do,” said SBCC Coordinator of Equity, Diversity and Cultural Competency Roxane Byrne.

“Knowing that there's someone on campus, a go to person that can provide you with all of the resources that are specifically to help you navigate the college experience is something very meaningful,” said Marin.

Santa Barbara City College celebrated the grand opening of the Dream Center last week.

“I want everyone to come in here and really just network, meet new people and have a beautiful experience here at Santa Barbara City College,” said Marin.

Estimates find that approximately 75,000 undocumented students are enrolled in California's public and independent colleges and universities.

In addition to being a community hub the Dream Center also provides life changing resources including legal, financial and academic assistance.

For more information about the Dream Center, visit the SBCC website.

