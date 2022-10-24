SISTERS, OR -- Like every community in Central Oregon, Sisters Country needs more affordable housing. Community Development Director Scott Woodford says the city is looking for feedback before it makes changes to its housing and growth plan. "We’re contemplating some different strategies - development code amendments, financial incentives, those kinds of things - to get more affordable housing built," He tells KBND News, "Some of those changes have impacts on the community, in terms of maybe increased building heights and densities, so we want to get some input from the community before we adopt any of these things."

SISTERS, OR ・ 2 DAYS AGO