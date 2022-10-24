Read full article on original website
Source: Chiefs Trade for Giants WR Kadarius Toney
The Chiefs are trading their compensatory third-round draft pick and a sixth-round pick to the Giants in exchange for wide receiver Kadarius Toney, a source told Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer. The news was first reported by the Score’s Jordan Schultz. According to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, both picks...
Ravens Rule Out Tight End Mark Andrews After Injury vs. Bucs
View the original article to see embedded media. Mark Andrews’s Week 8 is officially over after the Ravens ruled the tight end out for the remainder of their Thursday Night Football matchup against the Buccaneers. Andrews, who was questionable with a knee injury entering TNF, exited at the 11:25...
Bowles: Shaq Barrett Achilles Injury ‘Doesn’t Look Good’
Buccaneers star pass-rusher Shaquil Barrett appeared to suffer a significant Achilles injury in the second half of Thursday night’s loss to the Ravens, coach Todd Bowles said in his postgame press conference. Bowles shared that the early prognosis for Barrett “doesn’t look good” and that the 29-year-old will undergo...
NFL DFS Week 8 Picks: Bargain Buys and Spend-Up Studs
If you’re looking to enter some DFS contests this Sunday, I’ve compiled a list of players to consider at each price tier. There is only one game with an implied points total of over 50 at SI Sportsbook on Sunday. That game features the Dolphins and the Lions. I like players from both sides of this game, as both defenses have been generous. For Detroit, consider Amon-Ra St. Brown and Josh Reynolds, as Miami’s secondary has been extremely suspect. For Miami, you can always spend up for Tyreek Hill or Jaylen Waddle, but you can also find value with both Raheem Mostert and Chase Edmonds at RB, as the Lions have been shredded on the ground this year. Detroit has allowed 10 touchdowns to running backs in only six games played. Don’t be afraid to fire them up.
Buccaneers’ Barrett Suffered Torn Achilles, Out for Season, per Report
Buccaneers pass rusher Shaquil Barrett will miss the rest of the season after tests confirmed he tore his Achilles on Thursday night, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports. Barrett’s recovery is expected to last between 7-9 months. After Tampa Bay’s loss to Baltimore on Thursday, coach Todd Bowles admitted to...
Lions' Swift Is Expected to Play Versus Dolphins, per Report
View the original article to see embedded media. Lions star running back D’Andre Swift is expected to play on Sunday vs. the Dolphins, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports. Swift initially suffered a shoulder sprain during their Week 3 game against the Vikings. Swift is one of the best players...
NFL Week 8 Injury Updates: Who’s In and Who’s Out
Fantasy managers who have thrived the last two weeks thanks to big games from Bengals wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase were stunned to learn this week that the second-year pro will miss 4-6 weeks with a hip injury. Some injury news is bigger than others, but all injury news is vital when it comes time to set your fantasy lineups. Even defensive injuries can affect the landscape if you’ve got offensive players who are facing those injury-hit defenses.
Packers Top Receiver Allen Lazard Out Sunday vs. Bills
An extremely tough season for Aaron Rodgers and the Packers won’t get any easier on Sunday, when Green Bay travels to face the Bills on Sunday Night Football. On Friday, the Packers announced that Rodgers will be without his top pass catcher, wide receiver Allen Lazard, to add to the adversity that the team has faced during its recent three-game slide.
Cowboys’ Ezekiel Elliott Is ‘Doubtful’ Against Bears
The Cowboys are listing running back Ezekiel Elliott as ‘doubtful’ for their game vs. the Bears, per NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport. Elliott’s injury occurred in the Cowboys 24-6 victory over the Lions last Sunday, and even though the running back said he would like to play, he missed practice on both Wednesday and Thursday. Dallas has a bye following this week, so the team may choose to give Elliott two full weeks to rest and get back to normal.
Jerry Jones Says Odell Beckham Jr. Is ‘a Player I Admire a Lot’
View the original article to see embedded media. With wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. still recovering from a torn ACL suffered in February’s Super Bowl, the veteran remains a free agent who is expected to sign with a team later this year. There are several contenders who could use...
Notre Dame-Syracuse College Football Odds, Lines, Spread and Bet
No. 16 Syracuse will look to rebound from its first loss of the season to No. 5 Clemson when it welcomes Notre Dame to central New York. The Orange have been a lucrative team to invest in at home, covering the spread in nine of the last 11 home games (81.8%). Syracuse is 5-0 straight-up (SU) and 4-1 against the spread (ATS) at home this season and welcomes an Irish squad fresh off a 44-21 thumping of UNLV to JMA Wireless Dome.
