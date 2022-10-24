Verizon introduced a brand new restricted time promotion this week, one that can assure the value you pay for residence web for the subsequent 10 years. Yup, a full decade. As detailed, new prospects are eligible for a 10-year value assure for 5G Home, LTE Home, and Fios Internet. That means the value you pay in 2022 would be the similar value you pay in 2032. Given the present state of issues, getting locked right into a sure value doesn’t seem to be a horrible transfer in the mean time.

