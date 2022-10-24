ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Who is Gov. Greg Abbott and what does he stand for?

AUSTIN, Texas — Gov. Greg Abbott is up for reelection in 2022. He's running against his Democratic opponent, Beto O'Rourke. If he wins, Abbott will become the fifth Texas governor to serve three terms. Abbott, 64, was first elected governor in 2014 and took office in 2015. He has...
Gov. Abbott open to expanding gambling options in Texas

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — As election day draws near, Governor Greg Abbott appears to be opening the door for the expansion of gambling in Texas. It's something he used to be against. Abbott's Democratic opponent, Beto O'Rourke, has been in favor of doing something to open gambling in our...
Who is Beto O'Rourke and what does he stand for?

HOUSTON — Beto O'Rourke is running for governor in 2022. He's going against Gov. Greg Abbott, his Republican opponent. O'Rourke, 50, served as the U.S. representative for Texas's 16th congressional district from 2013 to 2019. He was also a candidate for the U.S. Senate in 2018 and for the Democratic presidential nomination in 2020.
Texas students’ math scores saw a sharp decline during pandemic

TEXAS, USA — This article originally appeared in The Texas Tribune. Texas elementary and middle school students saw big drops in math scores during the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a national report released Monday. The National Assessment of Educational Progress, an exam given to a sample of fourth and...
Official shortage in Texas impacting Permian Basin football

MIDLAND, Texas — The state of Texas loves their football. That's hardly a controversial statement. In West Texas, specifically the Permian Basin, high school football reigns supreme above all else. However, one trend that has been going on for a few years now has seen an uptick in the second half of the 2022 high school football regular season.
It's candy season. How can you prevent tooth decay this Halloween?

MONTGOMERY, Ala. — Halloween is right around the corner, which means many children are getting ready for plenty of candy treats. But, it could also mean that they have a greater chance of getting a cavity. Candy consumption for most children will increase exponentially during Halloween time. Meanwhile, parents...

