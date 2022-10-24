Read full article on original website
Who is Gov. Greg Abbott and what does he stand for?
AUSTIN, Texas — Gov. Greg Abbott is up for reelection in 2022. He's running against his Democratic opponent, Beto O'Rourke. If he wins, Abbott will become the fifth Texas governor to serve three terms. Abbott, 64, was first elected governor in 2014 and took office in 2015. He has...
Gov. Abbott open to expanding gambling options in Texas
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — As election day draws near, Governor Greg Abbott appears to be opening the door for the expansion of gambling in Texas. It's something he used to be against. Abbott's Democratic opponent, Beto O'Rourke, has been in favor of doing something to open gambling in our...
Who is Beto O'Rourke and what does he stand for?
HOUSTON — Beto O'Rourke is running for governor in 2022. He's going against Gov. Greg Abbott, his Republican opponent. O'Rourke, 50, served as the U.S. representative for Texas's 16th congressional district from 2013 to 2019. He was also a candidate for the U.S. Senate in 2018 and for the Democratic presidential nomination in 2020.
Texas students’ math scores saw a sharp decline during pandemic
TEXAS, USA — This article originally appeared in The Texas Tribune. Texas elementary and middle school students saw big drops in math scores during the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a national report released Monday. The National Assessment of Educational Progress, an exam given to a sample of fourth and...
Mike Collier campaign asks Texas broadcasters remove Dan Patrick’s latest television commercial
DALLAS — An attorney for Democratic lieutenant governor candidate Mike Collier is asking Texas television stations to remove an attack ad produced by Dan Patrick or require Patrick to substantiate his claims about Collier. Collier’s attorney, Michael Patrick Doyle, sent the request in a letter to station managers across...
Texas DPS Director Steven McCraw says agency 'did not fail' Uvalde, 'plain and simple'
AUSTIN, Texas — At a Public Safety Commission meeting Thursday, Texas Department of Public Safety Director Steven McCraw said his agency “did not fail” the Uvalde community in its response to the May 24 mass school shooting. He seemed to be clarifying statements he made to news...
Official shortage in Texas impacting Permian Basin football
MIDLAND, Texas — The state of Texas loves their football. That's hardly a controversial statement. In West Texas, specifically the Permian Basin, high school football reigns supreme above all else. However, one trend that has been going on for a few years now has seen an uptick in the second half of the 2022 high school football regular season.
Feeling lucky? Here's where you should buy a Powerball ticket (based on data)
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The current Powerball jackpot has racked up to a whopping $700 million, the 8th largest U.S. jackpot in history and the fifth largest Powerball grand prize. The lump sum cash option for the jackpot, which is usually what winners select, stands at $335.7 million. The...
In a Texas warehouse full of traded-in phones, we get some idea of how many new phones Apple is selling
LEWISVILLE, Texas — They go everywhere with us. And they hold our deepest secrets and our undivided attention for hours every day…until we swap them out for a newer cell phone, box them up and send them away. But our old phones don’t go too far, at first.
It's candy season. How can you prevent tooth decay this Halloween?
MONTGOMERY, Ala. — Halloween is right around the corner, which means many children are getting ready for plenty of candy treats. But, it could also mean that they have a greater chance of getting a cavity. Candy consumption for most children will increase exponentially during Halloween time. Meanwhile, parents...
