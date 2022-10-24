Read full article on original website
Related
Alabama Sends Offer to 2024 Quarterback From Arkansas
On Wednesday, Alabama coaches extended an offer to class of 2024 dual-threat quarterback Walker White as the No. 13 quarterback that UA has offered in the 2024 recruiting cycle. The offer came after he had a conversation with Nick Saban. The junior at Little Rock Christian Academy has plenty of...
SEC Coaches Rank Alabama Significantly Higher in Preseason Poll
The Southeastern Conference revealed its women’s basketball coaches predictions for the upcoming season on Wednesday. This preseason poll ranked the Alabama Crimson Tide at fourth, a completely different spot compared to the media poll released last week, which ranked the Tide at tenth. Brittany Davis also earned a spot...
Tuscaloosa County Beats Brookwood in Season Finale
The Tuscaloosa County Wildcats beat the Brookwood Panthers 20-14 in its season finale. Tuscaloosa County got on the board first with a 47-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Braden Smith to wide receiver Jackson Barnhill. The Wildcats tried a two-point conversion but failed on the attempt, keeping the lead at 6-0.
Eli Ricks Named the Bednarik Defensive Player of the Week
In his first game starting for the Tide, Eli Ricks was named as the Bednarik Defensive Player of the Week. In Alabama's week 8 matchup against the Mississippi State Bulldogs, Ricks was incredible. According to PFF, Ricks only allowed 1 completion on 10 targets including 5 pass deflections. Coming into...
Alabama Senior Defensive Lineman is Likely Done for the Season
Alabama head coach Nick Saban announced that veteran defensive lineman Justin Eboigbe will likely not play again this season in a teleconference call with the media on Wednesday. "He had a procedure done that would enhance his opportunity to play in the future," Saban said. "However, I do not think...
8th Grader Kicks First Football Ever for Gordo High School, Scores in Final Play Against
Townsquare Media Tuscaloosa's local high school football coverage is powered by The University of Alabama Online, "Where Legends Log In." Gordo High School has a new member of their football team who is making a quick impression on the team and the community in a game he's never played before.
Tuscaloosa Academy Demolishes Holt on Senior Night
Tide 100.9's local high school football coverage is powered by The University of Alabama Online, "Where Legends Log In." In the final week of high school football before playoffs, the Tuscaloosa Academy Knights, on a senior night destroyed the Holt Ironmen 41-6. To start the game the Knight deferred and...
Alabama Ace Unveils Her Own Shoes
University of Alabama star softball pitcher Montana Fouts has a new offering for the world from her NIL deal with Boombah Apparel. Fouts and Boombah unveiled the shoes on Thursday as part of the Raptor Turf Shoe line. It's a white turf shoe featuring Fouts' signature in the center. They...
Green Wave Drowns Out Hale County Senior Night
Tide 100.9's local high school football coverage is powered by The University of Alabama Online, "Where Legends Log In." The Gordo Green Wave and Hale County Wildcats met for a high school edition of Thursday night football in a game that had the potential to guarantee the Wildcats a spot in the playoffs. The game was close for about four minutes, but for the most part, Gordo did nothing but show why they're a legitimate contender for the 3A state championship.
Pickens County Storms Marion County In Final Regular Season Game
Tide 100.9's local high school football coverage is powered by The University of Alabama Online, "Where Legends Log In." The Pickens County Tornados (7-3, 7-1) clinched the second spot in Class 1A Region 5 by defeating the Marion County Red Raiders (7-3, 6-2) at home on Thursday night 51-21. "It...
Tuscaloosa School Board Looks to Replace Football Coach Who Says He Hasn’t Resigned
Controversy is stirring at Paul W. Bryant High School after the Tuscaloosa City Schools system announced Thursday that it was looking to hire a new football coach there. TCS sent a press release to local media Thursday announcing job searches at PWBHS and at Central High School, where head coach Rodney Bivens resigned Monday.
TCS Looks to Hire ‘The Best’ Coaches at Bryant and Central High School
The Tuscaloosa City Schools announced Thursday morning the district is looking to make hire rockstar football coaches at both Central and Bryant High School. The announcement came following the resignation of Central High's coach, Rodney Bivens, which was reported Monday. The school district also announced Eldrick Hill, Paul W. Bryant's head coach since 2014, is no longer in the role.
Northport Man Spit on Event Staff During Scuffle at Bryant-Denny Stadium
A Northport man is facing a series of misdemeanor charges after he allegedly spit on two event staff members at Bryant-Denny Stadium during the Alabama Crimson Tide's Homecoming football game against the Mississippi State Bulldogs Saturday. According to court records obtained by the Tuscaloosa Thread, police were called to a...
Tide 100.9 FM
Tuscaloosa, AL
3K+
Followers
5K+
Post
736K+
Views
ABOUT
Tide 100.9 FM has the best sports coverage for Tuscaloosa, Alabama. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0