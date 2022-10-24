Tide 100.9's local high school football coverage is powered by The University of Alabama Online, "Where Legends Log In." The Gordo Green Wave and Hale County Wildcats met for a high school edition of Thursday night football in a game that had the potential to guarantee the Wildcats a spot in the playoffs. The game was close for about four minutes, but for the most part, Gordo did nothing but show why they're a legitimate contender for the 3A state championship.

HALE COUNTY, AL ・ 23 HOURS AGO