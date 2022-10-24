ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscaloosa, AL

Alabama Sends Offer to 2024 Quarterback From Arkansas

On Wednesday, Alabama coaches extended an offer to class of 2024 dual-threat quarterback Walker White as the No. 13 quarterback that UA has offered in the 2024 recruiting cycle. The offer came after he had a conversation with Nick Saban. The junior at Little Rock Christian Academy has plenty of...
Tuscaloosa County Beats Brookwood in Season Finale

The Tuscaloosa County Wildcats beat the Brookwood Panthers 20-14 in its season finale. Tuscaloosa County got on the board first with a 47-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Braden Smith to wide receiver Jackson Barnhill. The Wildcats tried a two-point conversion but failed on the attempt, keeping the lead at 6-0.
Tuscaloosa Academy Demolishes Holt on Senior Night

Tide 100.9's local high school football coverage is powered by The University of Alabama Online, "Where Legends Log In." In the final week of high school football before playoffs, the Tuscaloosa Academy Knights, on a senior night destroyed the Holt Ironmen 41-6. To start the game the Knight deferred and...
Alabama Ace Unveils Her Own Shoes

University of Alabama star softball pitcher Montana Fouts has a new offering for the world from her NIL deal with Boombah Apparel. Fouts and Boombah unveiled the shoes on Thursday as part of the Raptor Turf Shoe line. It's a white turf shoe featuring Fouts' signature in the center. They...
Green Wave Drowns Out Hale County Senior Night

Tide 100.9's local high school football coverage is powered by The University of Alabama Online, "Where Legends Log In." The Gordo Green Wave and Hale County Wildcats met for a high school edition of Thursday night football in a game that had the potential to guarantee the Wildcats a spot in the playoffs. The game was close for about four minutes, but for the most part, Gordo did nothing but show why they're a legitimate contender for the 3A state championship.
TCS Looks to Hire ‘The Best’ Coaches at Bryant and Central High School

The Tuscaloosa City Schools announced Thursday morning the district is looking to make hire rockstar football coaches at both Central and Bryant High School. The announcement came following the resignation of Central High's coach, Rodney Bivens, which was reported Monday. The school district also announced Eldrick Hill, Paul W. Bryant's head coach since 2014, is no longer in the role.
Tide 100.9 FM has the best sports coverage for Tuscaloosa, Alabama.

