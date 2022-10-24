Read full article on original website
Here Are Some Of The Best Places To Get A Tattoo In North Dakota
Someone recently said that Fall is "Tattoo Season." I honestly had no idea that was a thing. As a person with several tattoos, myself, I'm appalled by my own ignorance. If you're wondering, both the Fall and Winter seasons are considered to be the perfect time to get a tattoo. If you're wondering why that is, no worries, I'll tell you.
5 North Dakota State Fish Records That May Never Be Broken
I've read many articles over the years about how the majority of people who fish do not fish for big fish. Most fish for food. I would say that is certainly true. Most people I know fish to put fish in the livewell. Especially, walleye fishermen. It's all about limits.
A Rebrand For ‘Tigirlily’, North Dakota’s Popular Sister Duo
North Dakota natives, and country music duo, announced last week on social media that after almost a decade of being known as "Tigirlily" the sisters were re-branding. Adding a little more distinction to their band name. Via Facebook on October 20th, it was announced that after a lot of thought and consideration the word "Gold" will now be added to the duo's name.
These Small ND Cities Were Named 2022’s ‘Best To Live In’
While North Dakota might not have all the glitz and glamour of a brightly lit, big city, that doesn't mean we don't have amazing places to live. As a matter of fact, a study was done by WalletHub; it found that several small towns in North Dakota are some of the best places for people to live.
North Dakota’s Annoying Palmer Amaranth Gaining Steam
Nothing like a pesky form of weed to try and ruin our day. The weed I am talking about is called Palmer Amaranth. Here is what mda.state.mn says about this pest:. All above and below ground parts of the plant must be destroyed. Additionally, no transportation, propagation, or sale of this plants is allowed.
North Dakota Country Fest Spills The Beans On Act #10!
North Dakota Country Fest has made another big announcement concerning an act that is set to perform at next year's 2023 country music festival. More on that in a moment. ND Country Fest bills itself as the Dakota's largest country music festival and fastest-growing country music festival in the nation. North Dakota Country Fest is preparing for their biggest concert lineup in its history.
Doug Has The Power To Grant Tribes ALL ND Sports Betting
Earlier this month I wrote an article about North Dakota's only "sportsbook" location. It's on the North Dakota/South Dakota in a casino in Hankinson, North Dakota. Since sportsbooks are not yet legal in North Dakota the casino is living its betting life in a loophole. So, it's only been a couple of weeks since that story came out, why go back?
A Minnesota Horror Video – Scarier Than Anything You’ll Ever See
Especially for parents who trust so many people with their children on a daily basis, when this kind of news comes out, it's explosive. One of the most uncomfortable things to see is when someone is caught on video slithering around with matters on their mind that 99% of us can't even comprehend and isn't that just flat-out terrifying? According to bringmethenew.com "An assistant coach for a North American Hockey League (NAHL) team in Minnesota has been fired over allegations he solicited a 16-year-old boy online for sex" - This happened back in July.
Here’s What Type Of Food North Dakotans Like The Most
North Dakota is full of so many cultures. We have quite the German influence, Scandinavian, Native American and so many others. With that, you might be curious as to which type of food North Dakotans like the most. You may even think you already know. I'm here to tell you that you could, very well, be wrong.
This North Dakota City To Receive Stunning Silo Murals
Before you wander away assuming it's Fargo, it's not. This will indeed be magical. I caught wind of this project on my new favorite North Dakota news/entertainment site The Dakotan. They had an amazing eye-catching photo of a silo mural created by Australian Guido van Helten. That's a link to his official website and you can see stunning murals he has created all around the world.
“Hay People!” Keep Your Eyes Open On The Drive North Dakota
One season that seems to last longer than others in North Dakota are the fields of hay bales. Now don't get us wrong, there is nothing that makes West River, and still kids at heart, happier than to see these fields especially following years of droughts to grasshoppers. But there is one constant that makes us smile year after year, and that is how this farmer and his wife along one of the prettiest highways in the state treats all that pass with a "Hay" Howdy Do.
Strong System To Hit North Dakota Monday Could Bring Snow
A strong low-pressure system is expected to impact much of North Dakota starting Sunday night and linger into much of Tuesday. This system will start out as rain after a warm weekend in North Dakota, but is expected to change over to snow on Monday. Strong northwest winds will accompany this storm and could bring accumulating snow to parts of North Dakota.
After A 2 Year Absence The CP Holiday Train Is Coming To NoDak
After taking a couple of years off due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Canadian Pacific Holiday Train will make its annual voyage across North Dakota. Not only will the train emit beautiful beams of Christmas lights, but it will make stops along the way in North Dakota for a concert performance.
Here’s Why North Dakotans Shouldn’t Bag Their Leaves
WE know the leaves are pretty much gone at this point, but next time they come around, you might want to keep this in mind. According to NPR, wildlife experts say that 8 million tons of leaves end up in landfills every year. Yes, I said TONS. Save yourself some...
Top 10 Trick or Treats You Should NEVER Give On Halloween In ND
The costumes have been chosen, bought, created, or made from things found in the back of the closet. Regardless the tiny humans are excited and cannot wait. First for everyone to see them in their "one-of-a-kind" creation, or at least in their mind it is, and second to knock on every door they can. All searching, hoping when they knock upon that door (or run up to that vehicle at a "trunk or treat" celebration, sorry we surely do not want to leave any group or organization out) that they will receive their favorite candy. These little people have been dreaming of this day all year long, literally.
What’s Your Guess On North Dakota’s Most Expensive City?
What would you say? Of all the cities in North Dakota, which one is the most expensive to live in? When I ask you that, I'll bet you wonder what that is based on right? I mean sometimes it doesn't matter where you live, prices in stores and definitely at the gas pumps seem to be going up all the time, expenses seem to come from everywhere don't they? Would you also immediately think that THE most expensive city in North Dakota has got to be one of, if not THE largest city in the state - like Fargo? Not a bad guess considering they are almost double the size of Bismarck ( population wise ). Well WHY-NOT MINOT?
Popular Products Sold In ND Recalled Due To Harmful Bacteria
So you're at the store looking for your beloved Orange Energy scented Pine-Sol cleaner and the shelves are empty! RATS! You'll have to settle for (ugh) the Lavender Clean scent. Wait a minute! Where has all the Pine-Sol gone? How am I going to get rid of all the bacteria in my home?
How Fashionable Are North Dakotans? — Study Finds Out
How interested in fashion are North Dakotans? If you ask me, I'd say we clean up real nice, but experts don't seem to agree. Fashion experts at a company called Karen Millen analyzed Google Data trends to find what search terms were used most by people interested in fashion. After that they gave each state a fashion score.
Fall Gardening Tasks To Do Now In North Dakota
1. Journal - Honestly evaluate your garden. Note: What plants "Thrived"? "Which plants "Failed"? Where were the locations of these plants? Sunlight, shade, etc. Empty, remove and trim back. The fun may be done watering and enjoying the growth, instead of dragging your feet to clean up the "dead mess" take care now. Throwout the annuals, clip to the ground the perennials, and just be sure to double-check the "best care practices" of the perennials.
A Frightening Act In Minnesota/North Dakota – “Swatting”
The clearest way of describing what frightening is. No, it's not a scary movie filled with an hour and a half of a lunatic holding a knife chasing clueless people around some deserted campsite - this act of terror is the real thing, it's called "Swatting", and it's been experienced all around North Dakota and Minnesota as well. The most disturbing part is that more and more people are doing it. Just recently a school in Grand Forks was the target. According to valleynewslive.com "All across the area, many school districts went into lockdown after receiving calls about an active shooter situation. In Grand Forks, Red River High School was targeted in what law enforcement has called it a hoax and labeled it as ‘swatting’."
