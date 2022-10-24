Kelly Rossetto, an associate professor in the Department of Communication and Media and faculty director of Gradwell, and Eric Martin, an associate professor in the Department of Kinesiology and Director of the Center for Physical Activity and Sport, recently published an article in Communication Education. The article, “It’s always about challenging and supporting”: Communicative processes of resilience in higher education, investigated how campus student-support leaders cultivated resilience in college students.

