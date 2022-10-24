Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
boisestate.edu
Rossetto and Martin author article on cultivating resilience in students
Kelly Rossetto, an associate professor in the Department of Communication and Media and faculty director of Gradwell, and Eric Martin, an associate professor in the Department of Kinesiology and Director of the Center for Physical Activity and Sport, recently published an article in Communication Education. The article, “It’s always about challenging and supporting”: Communicative processes of resilience in higher education, investigated how campus student-support leaders cultivated resilience in college students.
The Center for the Study of Aging supports caregivers on campus, promotes student research
The Center for the Study of Aging, a center within the College of Health Sciences, engages with Boise State students from across disciplines in research, interventions and programs related to caregiving and caregiver support. It’s estimated that more than 160,000 college students and 5.5 million young people ages 18 to...
Nominations open for President’s Community Service Award
The President’s Community Service Award honors members of the campus community whose commitment to service goes above and beyond. Nominations are now being accepted for the 2021-2022 awards via the form on the We Serve web page. Nominations are accepted year round and the finalists will be selected by...
Armstrong presents to Idaho Library Association
Michelle Armstrong, associate dean of Albertsons Library presented at this year’s conference for the Idaho Library Association in Lewiston. This year’s theme was “growing libraries, connecting communities.”. Armstrong’s presentation, “Dear Diary – Using Written Reflective Practices to Develop Professionally” explored reflective writing techniques and gave participants skills...
Service-Learning project connects nursing students to neurodiverse youth
In a pool at the Tomlinson South Meridian YMCA, nursing student Dallin DuFort learned valuable skills that have nothing to do with swimming. DuFort is a student in community and population health nursing and is part of a Service-Leaning project which gives students hands-on experiences serving children and young adults who are neurodiverse through the YMCA’s Together Helping Realize Inclusive Victories Everyday, better known as THRIVE, AquAbility lessons.
Search for new Vice President for Finance and Administration and Chief Financial Officer underway
Boise State is searching for its next Vice President for Finance and Administration and Chief Financial Officer. The university has partnered with Isaacson, Miller to conduct the search process and aid the search committee in developing a diverse candidate pool. Reporting directly to the President, the Vice President for Finance...
Boise State Esports celebrates 1,000 wins
Boise State’s Esports, a program in the College of Innovation + Design, is celebrating 1,000 wins after six years of competitive, varsity matches. Esports was founded by Chris “Doc” Haskell and Brett Shelton in 2017. During a local news broadcast in 2019, Haskell laid out the ambitious goal of becoming “the biggest and the best” in Esports. After six years, nine varsity games, and 1,400 total matches, that ambition is becoming a reality.
Free healthy eating resource for employees
The benefits package offered by Boise State has many options available to improve employees’ overall health including Wondr, a program that teaches life-long healthy habits clinically-proven to reduce stress, improve sleep, lose weight and more. The program features no restrictive diets, calorie-counting or specialty foods. Employees, retirees, spouses and...
