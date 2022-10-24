Boise State’s Esports, a program in the College of Innovation + Design, is celebrating 1,000 wins after six years of competitive, varsity matches. Esports was founded by Chris “Doc” Haskell and Brett Shelton in 2017. During a local news broadcast in 2019, Haskell laid out the ambitious goal of becoming “the biggest and the best” in Esports. After six years, nine varsity games, and 1,400 total matches, that ambition is becoming a reality.

BOISE, ID ・ 2 DAYS AGO