Armstrong presents to Idaho Library Association

Michelle Armstrong, associate dean of Albertsons Library presented at this year’s conference for the Idaho Library Association in Lewiston. This year’s theme was “growing libraries, connecting communities.”. Armstrong’s presentation, “Dear Diary – Using Written Reflective Practices to Develop Professionally” explored reflective writing techniques and gave participants skills...
Service-Learning project connects nursing students to neurodiverse youth

In a pool at the Tomlinson South Meridian YMCA, nursing student Dallin DuFort learned valuable skills that have nothing to do with swimming. DuFort is a student in community and population health nursing and is part of a Service-Leaning project which gives students hands-on experiences serving children and young adults who are neurodiverse through the YMCA’s Together Helping Realize Inclusive Victories Everyday, better known as THRIVE, AquAbility lessons.
Nominations open for President’s Community Service Award

The President’s Community Service Award honors members of the campus community whose commitment to service goes above and beyond. Nominations are now being accepted for the 2021-2022 awards via the form on the We Serve web page. Nominations are accepted year round and the finalists will be selected by...
Boise State Esports celebrates 1,000 wins

Boise State’s Esports, a program in the College of Innovation + Design, is celebrating 1,000 wins after six years of competitive, varsity matches. Esports was founded by Chris “Doc” Haskell and Brett Shelton in 2017. During a local news broadcast in 2019, Haskell laid out the ambitious goal of becoming “the biggest and the best” in Esports. After six years, nine varsity games, and 1,400 total matches, that ambition is becoming a reality.
