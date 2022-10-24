Senatorial Candidates Stump In South Florida On Day #1 Of Early Voting
U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio and his Democrat rival Val Demings both making campaign pit stops in South Florida on the first day of early voting. The latest Mason-Dixon Poll shows Rubio has 48-percent of the vote compared to Demings' 42-percent with 7-percent undecided after their debate where they both accused each other of being abortion extremists. The two also fought over immigration, guns and inflation. The outcome of this race plays a pivotal role in which party controls the U.S. Senate.
