ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
HipHopWired

Grand Re-Re-Reopening: P-Valley Renewed For Third Season

By bibacadams
HipHopWired
HipHopWired
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4eVFy4_0ikhIZhh00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14jax2_0ikhIZhh00

Source: Rodin Eckenroth / Getty

Fans of the Starz Network highest-rated show are excited to learn that they will be going back “down to the valley” of Chucalissa, Mississippi—but, it may be a while.

P-Valley has been renewed for a third season of 10 episodes about the love and lives of the dancers and staff at The Pynk—described by Vulture as the “little strip club that could.”

But, the third season isn’t slated to air until 2024.

Creator, showrunner and executive producer Katori Hall said in a statement, “I am blessed beyond measure for this opportunity to write the next chapter of P-Valley. With its complex, dynamic, and beautifully flawed characters, this show is a love letter to marginalized communities in the American South who rarely see themselves reflected on screen, and it brings me immense joy to know that it has been embraced by folx worldwide. We wouldn’t be getting back up on that pony, without our fiercely devoted Pynk Posse. Y’all are our fire.”

The show’s sophomore season focused on the city and The Pynk and how it managed the coronavirus pandemic. The season averaged nearly $10.3 million viewers across linear, VOD, and streaming platforms domestically, up 23% vs. season one in the same time frame, according to Deadline .

“P-Valley continues to keep viewers on the edge of their seats as it captures the nuances of the Mississippi Delta with an unprecedented level of humanity and artistry,” said Kathryn Busby, President of Original Programming at Starz. “This layered drama gets beyond the glitz through authentic and complex characters that have captured the hearts of critics and audiences alike. We cannot wait to see what Katori has in store for us in Season 3.”

Fans were excited about the return, but the wait…not so much.




The post Grand Re-Re-Reopening: P-Valley Renewed For Third Season appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired .

Comments / 0

Related
HipHopWired

Black Mafia Family Docuseries Premieres On Starz

The documentary series on the infamous Black Mafia Family produced by 50 Cent has premiered on Starz. The "BMF Documentary: Blowing Money Fast" series provides a highly in-depth look at the brothers and how they crafted their drug trafficking empire that spanned from Detroit to Atlanta beginning in the 1980s. The post Black Mafia Family Docuseries Premieres On Starz appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.
DETROIT, MI
News Breaking LIVE

Another "Murder, She Wrote" Star Dies

Herman Rush Associates (publicity agency), Public domain, via Wikimedia Commons. Ron Masak, who starred as Cabot Cove Sheriff Mort Metzger on eight seasons of the legendary show “Murder, She Wrote,” has died. He was 86, according to the Hollywood Reporter.
RadarOnline

Police Investigating Whether ‘American Idol’ Runner-Up Willie Spence Crashed Into Tractor Trailer While Singing For Fans On Social Media

American Idol runner-up Willie Spence has passed away from injuries sustained in a fatal car accident, RadarOnline.com has learned. The 23-year-old singer succumbed to his injuries on Tuesday, after being involved in a car accident while in Marion County in East Tennessee. Police are currently investigating the cause of the accident, following a social media post made by Spence which showed him filming in the car before the incident. According to Tennessee Highway Patrol, the singer’s Jeep Cherokee exited the roadway and struck the back of a tractor-trailer that was stopped on the shoulder of Interstate 24 around 4 PM...
MARION COUNTY, GA
Essence

Kym Whitley & Lena Waithe Tell A Story Of Work, Love & Unexpected Motherhood On Audible

The podcast, titled Kym, is loosely based on the life of the comedic actress. Lena Waithe and Kym Whitley have partnered for a new series on Audible. The show, Kym, loosely based on Kym Whiley’s life, follows the story of Kym Wilson, an actress and comedian raising her 8-year-old son Trevante. Monique, Trevante’s biological mother, left him at Kym’s door when he was just three years old.
E! News

Murder, She Wrote Actor Ron Masak Dies One Week After Co-Star Angela Lansbury

Following the death of Angela Lansbury, another star of the hit series Murder, She Wrote has also passed away. Ron Masak, who played Sheriff Mort Metzger on the '80s and '90s show, died at age 86 on Oct. 20, nine days after the actress' death at age 96. The actor passed away from natural causes at a hospital in Thousand Oaks, Calif., his granddaughter Kaylie Defilippis told the Hollywood Reporter. One of Masak's daughters also announced the news on his Facebook page.
The Independent

American Idol finalist Willie Spence sings in Jeep shortly before fatal crash

American Idol runner-up Willie Spence shared a video of himself singing in his jeep shortly before a fatal car accident.News of the 23-year-old’s death was shared by singer Katharine McPhee, who duetted with him on the show.While paying tribute to Spence, she shared a video that he uploaded to Instagram, which she says was recorded “right before the accident”.In the clip, Spence is seen singing “You Are My Hiding Place” in his vehicle.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Willie Spence performs with Leona Lewis on American Idol in 2021Maya Jama to replace Laura Whitmore as the host of ITV's Love IslandBlink-182 reunion: Band announce tour and new music with Tom DeLonge
Complex

Watch Lauryn Hill and Her Son Zion Share Heartfelt Moment Following Performance of “To Zion”

Lauryn Hill’s son Zion shared a heartfelt moment with his mother following her performance of “To Zion” at ONE MusicFest over the weekend. Shortly after performing “To Zion,” the 1998 song about her choice to keep her first child with Rohan Marley, son of Bob Marley, Lauryn was surprised onstage by Zion. The two embraced for a moment and then he returned backstage. Hill asked the crowd to make some noise for Zion before asking him to come back with her two grandchildren, Zephaniah and Azaria.
Vibe

Jhené Aiko And Big Sean’s Baby Shower Brings Together Family And Friends

Jhené Aiko and Big Sean held a NASA-themed baby shower in Los Angeles Sunday (Oct. 16), to celebrate their unborn child with family and friends. The couple, who have been together since 2016, announced that they were expecting a baby boy while in concert last week. Arriving in a jokingly-cliché Burberry “baby shower” shirt, Big Sean later changed into a beige suit to match Jhené. In a photo shared on Instagram, Sean, 34, held on to the “Promises” singer as she donned a beautiful beige tulle dress. More from VIBE.comJhené Aiko Headlines First Show Since Pregnancy AnnouncementJhené Aiko And Big Sean...
LOS ANGELES, CA
soultracks.com

The Isley Brothers, Earth Wind & Fire and El DeBarge team to restore a classic

(October 8, 2022) Back in 2021, when The Isley Brothers and Earth Wind & Fire teamed on the television and web show Versuz, they posted on social media - to great fanfare on our pages - that they would be going into the studio together. We never heard more about the collaboration, but the result is buried ten songs deep in the new Isleys album, Make Me Say It Again, Girl, and includes El DeBarge, to boot.
ETOnline.com

British Actress Josephine Melville Dies Backstage After Performing in Play

British actress Josephine Melville has died. Nottingham Playhouse confirmed the performer died backstage at the theater on Oct. 20 after performing in the play Nine Night. While the cause of her death is currently unclear, per the playhouse, she received immediate assistance from first aiders at the theater followed by paramedics, but died at the scene. Melville was reportedly 61 years old.
HipHopWired

HipHopWired

New York City, NY
18K+
Followers
7K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

HipHopWired authoritatively documents the many facets of Hip-Hop with the respect and verve the culture truly deserves.

 https://hiphopwired.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy