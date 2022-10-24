Grand Re-Re-Reopening: P-Valley Renewed For Third Season

Fans of the Starz Network highest-rated show are excited to learn that they will be going back “down to the valley” of Chucalissa, Mississippi—but, it may be a while.

P-Valley has been renewed for a third season of 10 episodes about the love and lives of the dancers and staff at The Pynk—described by Vulture as the “little strip club that could.”

But, the third season isn’t slated to air until 2024.

Creator, showrunner and executive producer Katori Hall said in a statement, “I am blessed beyond measure for this opportunity to write the next chapter of P-Valley. With its complex, dynamic, and beautifully flawed characters, this show is a love letter to marginalized communities in the American South who rarely see themselves reflected on screen, and it brings me immense joy to know that it has been embraced by folx worldwide. We wouldn’t be getting back up on that pony, without our fiercely devoted Pynk Posse. Y’all are our fire.”

The show’s sophomore season focused on the city and The Pynk and how it managed the coronavirus pandemic. The season averaged nearly $10.3 million viewers across linear, VOD, and streaming platforms domestically, up 23% vs. season one in the same time frame, according to Deadline .

“P-Valley continues to keep viewers on the edge of their seats as it captures the nuances of the Mississippi Delta with an unprecedented level of humanity and artistry,” said Kathryn Busby, President of Original Programming at Starz. “This layered drama gets beyond the glitz through authentic and complex characters that have captured the hearts of critics and audiences alike. We cannot wait to see what Katori has in store for us in Season 3.”

Fans were excited about the return, but the wait…not so much.









