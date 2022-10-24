Read full article on original website
Carteret-Craven Electric Cooperative to host free shred event for members
NEWPORT — Carteret-Craven Electric Cooperative (CCEC) will host a member shred event 9 a.m. to noon on Saturday, Nov. 5 at the co-op’s Newport office at 1300 Highway 24. Shred-It will be onsite to ensure the proper disposal of paper documents containing personal information. This is a free service open to all CCEC members.
Marlene Kelly, 87; service November 5
Marlene Davis Kelly, 87, of Morehead City, passed away on Tuesday, September 6, 2022, at her home surrounded by her family. Her memorial service will be held at 1 p.m., Saturday, November 5, 2022, at First United Methodist Church, 900 Arendell St., Morehead City, NC. The family will receive guests after the service in the Atrium.
Audrey Piner, 86; service October 30
Audrey Mitchell Piner, 86, of Atlantic Beach, passed away on Thursday, October 27, 2022, at ECU Health Medical Center in Greenville. A graveside service will be held at 4 p.m., Sunday, October 30th, at Victoria Cemetery on Star Church Road in Marshallberg, officiated by Rev. Mark Lykins. Audrey was born...
Adopt-a-pet
Here’s a look at animals ready for adoption through the Carteret County Humane Society on Hibbs Road near Newport. Crispy Chicken Nugget, a 3-month-old female kitten, needs a loving home, as does Lucky, a 2-year-old neutered male husky/Akita mix. (Cheryl Burke photos)
Edward Page, 81; private service
Edward “Eddie” Franklin Page, 81, of Morehead City, passed away on Saturday, October 15, 2022, at Crystal Coast Hospice House, Newport, NC, after a battle with cancer. A private family service will be held at a later date. Ed never met a stranger and was loved by everyone...
Halloween Events and Activities in New Bern and Beyond: Oct. 28 – 31
Looking for ways to celebrate Halloween? Here’s the latest lineup of events and activities in New Bern and Surrounding areas:. Thru the 31st: Monters Martin’s House of Terror, 5 p.m. – 8:30 p.m. at Craven County Fairgrounds, 3700 Hwy 70 East. Toyota of New Bern Truck or...
USCellular donates $38,000 to Beaufort County organization
WASHINGTON, N.C. — An organization in Beaufort County is getting a significant contribution from UScellular. To help make equitable learning access and opportunities to keep young people connected, UScellular has chosen to donate 34 wireless hotspots and two years of service valued at more than $38,000 to Citizens on the Southside Together, making this part […]
‘Keeping It Reel’ veterans fishing tourney set Friday and Saturday in Cedar Point
CEDAR POINT — The Onslow County chapter of Coastal Conservation Association NC (www.CCANC.org) will host the semiannual military veteran fishing tournament, “Keeping It Reel,” in Cedar Point near Swansboro this Saturday, Oct. 29. The tournament recognizes the tremendous sacrifices that U.S. veterans and active-duty servicemembers have made...
Barbara Stallings, 86; incomplete
Barbara Stallings, 86, of Newport, died Tuesday, October 25, 2022, at Crystal Coast Hospice House. Arrangements will be announced by Munden Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc. in Morehead City, NC. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
Area Death Notices - Oct. 26, 27 & 28
Herbert Orlandah Phillips, 94, of Morehead City, passed away on Wednesday, October 26, 2022, at Crystal Coast Hospice House in Newport, NC. Service arrangements are pending at this time. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noebrooks.net. Arrangements by Noe-Brooks Funeral Home, Morehead City, NC. Suzanne...
Rodney Williams, 75; incomplete
Rodney A. Williams, 75, of Newport, died Friday, October 28, 2022, at his home. Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc. in Morehead City, NC. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
Richard Eubanks Sr., 97; private service
Richard "Dick" Dexter Eubanks Sr., 97, of Beaufort, passed away on Wednesday, October 26, 2022, at his home. A private graveside service, with military honors, will be held at Gethsemane Memorial Park. Richard, or Dick as he was known by all, was born on December 19, 1924, in Morehead City,...
Joseph Whiteman, 92; service November 4
Joseph Whiteman, 92, of Havelock, went to be with the Lord on Thursday, October 27, 2022, at Carolina East Medical Center. His memorial service with full military honors, will be held at 2 p.m. on Friday, November 4, 2022, at Munden Funeral Home in Havelock, officiated by Rev. Jim Braswell. The family will receive friends following the service. For those unable to attend, the service can be viewed through their obituary page on Munden Funeral Home’s website. The service will remain on the Funeral Home website for 90 days.
Frank Kivett, 85; no service
Frank McDonald Kivett, 85, of Newport, NC, went home to be with his Lord and Savior on October 22, 2022. No services are planned at this time. Frank was born in Star, NC to the late Sallie Mae Kivett Tomlinson and Charles Anderson Kivett. He was also preceded in death by his daughter Sybil Kivett Allen and brothers Billy and Charles Thomas Kivett, and half-brother David Tomlinson.
Dorothy Karcher, 77; service October 30
Dorothy "Dot" Karcher, 77, of Newport, died Wednesday, October 26, 2022, at her home. Her memorial service will be held at 2 p.m., Sunday, October 30th, at Munden Funeral Home. Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory in Morehead City, NC. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences...
Daniel Smith, 68; service later
Daniel Robert Smith, Ph.D., age 68, with Fran, his wife of 43 years, by his side, passed away on Saturday afternoon, October 22, in Beaufort, NC. Born in Roanoke, Virginia, the youngest of four children, to Lois Grant Smith and Lloyd Edgar Smith. He was preceded in death by his parents and beloved older brother, David Mark Smith, Sr.
Frank Hauman Jr., 94; private service
Frank John Hauman, Jr., 94, of Beaufort, passed away on Tuesday, October 18, 2022, at his home. Frank “Buddy” was born on August 1, 1928, in Bay Shore, New York, son of Frank John Hauman and Ethel Eschwei. He and his sister, Joan, were raised by their maternal grandparents, Albert and Lucille Eschwei after being orphaned at a very young age. Ethel’s sister, Lillian and husband, Frank Glaysher, also helped raise the siblings along with their three sons, Gordon, David, and Douglas. They spent much of their young lives in Massapequa, NY on Long Island.
Berne Lodge Presents 37th Annual BBQ Chicken Dinner Fundraiser — Oct 28.
The Berne Lodge No. 724 A. F. & A. M. will hold its 37th Annual BBQ Chicken Dinner Fundraiser on Oct. 28 from 11 a.m. until sold out at the York Rite Temple located at 2100 South Glenburnie Rd in New Bern, NC. Plates can be purchased onsite for $10...
The Barley Chase draws 219 runners for second annual event at Shortway Brewery in Newport
NEWPORT — Shortway Brewery in Newport celebrated its fifth anniversary on Saturday with its second annual road race, The Barley Chase. Cool temperatures and blue skies greeted runners in the event, which drew 219 total finishers between 171 in the 5K and 48 in the 10K. The race course wound through the town’s downtown area, beginning and ending at the brewery on Chatham Street.
Joanne Sutzko, 64; service October 31
Joanne Sardone Sutzko, 64, of Swansboro, died Tuesday October 25, 2022, at her home. A funeral mass will be held Monday, October 31, 2022, at 10:30am at St Mildred Catholic Church with Father Dave Miller officiating. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Susan G. Komen at info-komen.org.
