Joseph Whiteman, 92, of Havelock, went to be with the Lord on Thursday, October 27, 2022, at Carolina East Medical Center. His memorial service with full military honors, will be held at 2 p.m. on Friday, November 4, 2022, at Munden Funeral Home in Havelock, officiated by Rev. Jim Braswell. The family will receive friends following the service. For those unable to attend, the service can be viewed through their obituary page on Munden Funeral Home’s website. The service will remain on the Funeral Home website for 90 days.

HAVELOCK, NC ・ 7 HOURS AGO