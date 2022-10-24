Read full article on original website
Man Arrested in September Rochester Homicide
Rochester police have made an arrest in a homicide last month on the city's north side. 29-year-old Kenneth Scott allegedly gunned down 40-year-old Lamar Brandon Cassevoy of Rochester on Mazda Terrace on September 22nd. Police say an argument between the two led to the fatal shot. Scott will be arraigned...
RPD: Arrest made in September murder on Mazda Terrace
Investigators said the suspect — 29-year-old Kenneth Scott — was having an argument with Scott until it turned physical.
20-year-old shot multiple times inside Rochester nightclub
Rochester police were led to the 400 block of Central Avenue for the report of gunshots fired at Allure Nightclub.
Spinks convicted of two 2020 Rochester murders
Spinks is scheduled to be sentenced on December 8.
Police situation closes neighborhood in Webster
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A police investigation closed a neighborhood off Klem Road in Webster Friday evening. Police were called to Glenview Court around 5:00 p.m. Webster Police, Monroe County Sheriff’s Deputies, and New York State Troopers were all at the scene. Investigators have not released any information, though police left shortly before 6:00 p.m. […]
RPD: Man arrested after officers confiscated his ghost gun
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Rochester police said a man faces charges after they confiscated his ghost gun, a self-assembled firearm that often doesn’t have a serial number. RPD officers said they stopped a car on Ernst Street just on Thursday before midnight for traffic violations and found a ghost gun loaded with 5 rounds.
Rochester Man Convicted in "Ambush-Style" Killing
A Rochester man has been convicted of murder in an October 2020 homicide. Jonathan Spinks was found guilty today of 2nd-degree murder and weapons possession. Prosecutors say he shot 18-year-old Lysaun Curry to death on Trenaman Street in an ambush-style killing. Spinks will be sentenced in December.
Rochester police searching for suspects after assault on Hudson Ave.
According to authorities, officers were called to the area of Hudson Avenue and Wilkins Street just before 2 a.m. for the report of a male down.
UPDATE: Police searching for vulnerable woman missing from Arc of Monroe in Fairport
According to police, the last time her cell phone pinged was on Dewey Avenue.
Police looking for man who may have info about suspicious incident
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – The Rochester Police Department needs help in identifying a man who is believed to have information about a suspicious incident in the 600 block of University Avenue on October 18, 2022. Due to the sensitivity of the investigation, RPD is unable to release more information at this time.
Batavia man accused of burglary, attacking woman, threatening kids
A Batavia man was arraigned on multiple charges after unlawfully entering a home, the Genesee County Sheriff's Office announced Thursday.
Rochester man injured in shooting, police pondering crime location
The man claims it happened on the 200 block of Flint Street, but officials believe this is not an accurate location and happened elsewhere.
16-year-old teen missing from Town of Warsaw
Deputies encourage anyone who has information on her whereabouts is asked to call 911.
Rochester bicyclist fatally hit by car on North St.
Police say drugs and alcohol are not suspected to be factors in the fatal crash.
Police investigating suspicious death on Lyell Avenue
Rochester, N.Y. — Police are investigating an unattended death on the city's west side that's been deemed suspicious. Officers found the body in a vacant lot on Lyell Avenue near Sherman Street around 5 a.m. Monday. Investigators are working the Monroe County Medical Examiner's Officer to determine the body's...
Police investigating Schwartz Street Stabbing
Police said they have arrested a person of interest, but are unsure if the individual will be charged with any crimes.
Man accused of killing wife, leaving children with body pleads guilty
Rochester, N.Y. — A man accused of strangling his wife to death last summer and leaving their young children home with her body pleaded guilty Tuesday. Ahmed Ali, 27, pleaded guilty to first-degree manslaughter for the Aug. 1, 2021 death of Arbay Chivala, 23, at a home on Argo Park.
Dissatisfied toilet paper purchase leads to shooting threat, arrest in Geneva
Law enforcement say the suspect's behavior caused employees to shelter in place, and flee.
23-year-old is recovering after being dropped off at Highland Hospital with gunshot wound
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A 23-year-old man is recovering after a private car dropped him off at Highland Hospital to treat a lower-body gunshot wound on Monday. He is expected to survive. Police arrived at around 10:30 p.m. Then, an ambulance transported the victim from Highland to Strong Hospital. Rochester...
Niagara Falls woman arrested for allegedly stealing truck, car chase in Monroe County
A Niagara County woman is facing charges for allegedly stealing a truck last week. Alicia Carrier, 27, of Niagara Falls was arrested after allegedly stealing a truck from a landscaping company on October 22. The next day, troopers say they received multiple calls about an erratic vehicle going eastbound on...
