ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
iheart.com

Man Arrested in September Rochester Homicide

Rochester police have made an arrest in a homicide last month on the city's north side. 29-year-old Kenneth Scott allegedly gunned down 40-year-old Lamar Brandon Cassevoy of Rochester on Mazda Terrace on September 22nd. Police say an argument between the two led to the fatal shot. Scott will be arraigned...
ROCHESTER, NY
News 8 WROC

Police situation closes neighborhood in Webster

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A police investigation closed a neighborhood off Klem Road in Webster Friday evening. Police were called to Glenview Court around 5:00 p.m. Webster Police, Monroe County Sheriff’s Deputies, and New York State Troopers were all at the scene. Investigators have not released any information, though police left shortly before 6:00 p.m. […]
WEBSTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

RPD: Man arrested after officers confiscated his ghost gun

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Rochester police said a man faces charges after they confiscated his ghost gun, a self-assembled firearm that often doesn’t have a serial number. RPD officers said they stopped a car on Ernst Street just on Thursday before midnight for traffic violations and found a ghost gun loaded with 5 rounds.
ROCHESTER, NY
iheart.com

Rochester Man Convicted in "Ambush-Style" Killing

A Rochester man has been convicted of murder in an October 2020 homicide. Jonathan Spinks was found guilty today of 2nd-degree murder and weapons possession. Prosecutors say he shot 18-year-old Lysaun Curry to death on Trenaman Street in an ambush-style killing. Spinks will be sentenced in December.
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

Police looking for man who may have info about suspicious incident

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – The Rochester Police Department needs help in identifying a man who is believed to have information about a suspicious incident in the 600 block of University Avenue on October 18, 2022. Due to the sensitivity of the investigation, RPD is unable to release more information at this time.
ROCHESTER, NY
13 WHAM

Police investigating suspicious death on Lyell Avenue

Rochester, N.Y. — Police are investigating an unattended death on the city's west side that's been deemed suspicious. Officers found the body in a vacant lot on Lyell Avenue near Sherman Street around 5 a.m. Monday. Investigators are working the Monroe County Medical Examiner's Officer to determine the body's...
ROCHESTER, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy