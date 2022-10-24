Read full article on original website
A Clash of Two Lion Prides Ends When This Monster Shows Up
Male lions are engineered to defend their pride and territories from invaders. Lionesses rarely move from their territories. All the lionesses in a territory are related. Territorial rights among females are usually passed down several generations. Even though both males and females are territorial, they play different roles in defending...
See Dominator, One of Earth’s Largest Crocodiles, Nearly Jump Into A Tourist Boat
See Dominator, One of Earth's Largest Crocodiles, Nearly Jump Into A Tourist Boat. Dominator, a semi-aquatic reptile measuring 20 feet long and weighing over 2,200 pounds, has established a new record for being the second-largest crocodile in existence. In Australia’s Adelaide River, the Dominator resides. The number of saltwater crocodiles in the nation keeps growing over time.
This 500lb Grizzly Simply Loves Their Pink Hammock
When we think of grizzly bears, an image of a huge and lumbering apex predator probably comes to mind. While this may be true some of the time, it certainly isn’t true all of the time! Grizzlies may be scary when they are angry, but these fluffy creatures also know how to have a lot of fun. As this video shows, it can actually be quite cute!
Watch an Impossibly Rare Coyote and Bobcat Sighting at Once
It is strange to see two incredible creatures at the same time, but this is what Diane Wilder witnessed outside of her back window. After seeing the coyote when she peered out of her back window, she quickly took out her phone to record and capture a rare sighting between a single coyote and a bobcat.
Brave Swimmer Rides a Huge Whale Shark to Cut Them Free
Whale sharks are big! They can grow to more than 40 feet in length (the largest ever recorded reached 62 feet) and are the biggest fish in the sea. They can also get in trouble sometimes and that is often our fault. Here we see a whale shark that has got itself tangled in some rope or twine left in its habitat by humans. But help is on the way! We see this brave and capable swimmer dive down to the whale shark and release them so that they could swim away. Well done to that swimmer!
Fleas vs. Ticks: What Are Their Differences?
One of the things that makes both fleas and ticks well-known is their status as pests, despite their differences. But would you be able to distinguish between these two pests? Probably not, but you’re not alone in that. It is difficult for many people to distinguish the differences between the two. You may be surprised to learn that fleas are tiny black bugs that jump and feed on blood, whereas ticks are brown or black and do not jump. The bites of these pests can cause a great deal of pain and irritation.
Dog Tail Cactus vs. Dragon Fruit
Dog Tail Cactus vs. Dragon Fruit are very similar plants with long stems covered in short spines. They are both native to the Americas, but only one produces edible fruit. Can you tell the difference between them?. Let’s take a closer look at these two species of cacti. Key...
4 Pesky Critters Invading Homes As Temperatures Plummet
As the year comes to an end, the leaves start changing, and temperatures begin to drop. When going out during the months from spring to fall, insects and animals are out in their preferred habitats. In winter, many animals find a warmer place to escape the cold. Unfortunately, that may include our homes. This article will take a look at 4 pesky critters invading homes as temperatures plummet.
Badger Fights Off Two Coyotes, Proving Once Again Why It’s One Of The Toughest Animals In The World
Put some respect on the badger’s name. When people think about vicious creatures in America, the obvious answers of grizzly bears, wolves, and mountain lions rightly come to mind first, but honestly, if these were pound for pound rankings, there would be a clear winner in my book… Badgers. If you’re unfamiliar, let me introduce you to the psychopaths of the animal world. Related to wolverines, otters, and minks, badgers weigh around 20 pounds and are slightly over 2 feet […] The post Badger Fights Off Two Coyotes, Proving Once Again Why It’s One Of The Toughest Animals In The World first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
What Sound Does a Goat Make, and Why?
Bucks, billies, nannies, kids, does — all of these names refer to the same thing: the goat. Goats come in many sizes and colors, ranging from the tiny pygmy goat, all the way to the giant Boer goat. Goats are known for their ability to eat just about anything, and for their sometimes very loud vocalizations. But, just what sound does a goat make?
Discover 3 Extinct Insect Species
You may not even notice how many insects you see each day. They’re inescapable and everyone on Earth has interacted with them. Insects are incredibly diverse and come in all different shapes and sizes; from the Goliath beetles in central Africa to the tiny fruit flies we swat at upon reflex, they are everywhere. Have you ever wondered if it has always been this way? Are the fascinating creepy crawlers we find today the same as the ones that were buzzing around millions of years ago? Let’s find out! This article will explore how long insects have been around and why some have gone extinct. Then we’ll take a closer look at 3 extinct insect species!
Watch How Expertly This Huge New Jersey Bear Takes Out the Trash
Watch How Expertly This Huge New Jersey Bear Takes Out the Trash. You can say whatever you want, but a hungry bear doesn’t care! When bears can’t find enough food in their natural habitat, they venture into ours, and that is exactly what this huge New Jersey bear did in a family’s garage.
Pee Gee Hydrangea vs. Limelight Hydrangea: What Are The Differences?
Pee Gee Hydrangea vs. Limelight Hydrangea: What Are The Differences?. Many people consider hydrangeas to be an unrivaled beauty among shrubs for their large flower heads that bloom plentifully in vibrant blue, pink, purple, and white hues. Among these pee gee and limelight hydrangeas are two of the most popular varieties. But how can you know which one you are looking at, and how do you decide which to plant at your home? This article compares and contrasts pee gee and limelight hydrangeas so that you can learn how to identify each type. We will review the main differences, considerations when deciding to cultivate one or the other, and how you can begin growing them in your own garden. So let’s learn about pee gee hydrangea vs. limelight hydrangea!
Real Life Noah’s Ark Starts with a Sea Lion, Pelicans, and Humans on One Boat
Real Life Noah’s Ark Starts with a Sea Lion, Pelicans, and Humans on One Boat. How many species can you get on one boat? This is a great start – a boat full of humans at Walvis Bay in Namibia is invaded by sea lions and pelicans. The hilarious thing is that the animals look at the humans as if they should not be there and are getting in the way, which may be a fair point!
Epic Battles: Grizzly Bear vs. the Largest Nile Crocodile
Grizzly bears are apex predators that routinely take down large land mammals without fear. Although they dominate their environment, it’s fun to wonder what would happen if they were suddenly transported to face off against something large and alien to them, like a crocodile. Specifically, which animal would win a battle between a grizzly bear vs the largest Nile crocodile?
Kabocha vs. Butternut Squash
Have you heard of kabocha? It’s a type of winter squash that’s rapidly gaining popularity. It can be used instead of our tried and tested butternut squash, but what exactly is the difference? Let’s take a closer look at these two squash plants to find out how they differ.
Green Ash vs. White Ash: What Are The Differences?
White ash and green ash are pretty tricky to tell apart. With practice, though, you can learn to differentiate between the two trees. They are both severely threatened by the emerald ash borer, a beautiful beetle that was accidentally brought to North America from Asia. Both white ash and green ashes are medium-sized deciduous trees and members of the scientific family called Fraxinus. However, there are several differences; leaf color in summer and fall, naturalization location, common name, and uses. So let’s discover everything you need to know about green ash vs. white ash!
Huge Black Wolf Turns Into a Good Girl for Belly Rubs
Majestic, fierce, and loyal are words commonly used to describe wolves, but did you ever think a wolf could be described as loving and playful? This is true for a wolf named Lakomi, a wolf-dog living in a sanctuary. However, this is not true for all wolves. Lakomi was bred and raised partially in captivity, which makes her naturally more friendly to humans because she was raised in our presence.
Watch an Ostrich Jet Off To Evade a Cheetah
Ostriches are one of the many animals that a cheetah hunts, and since both live in the same African habitats they may come across each other quite regularly. This video shows a near miss of a cheetah chasing down a group of ostriches. Watch how the speed of the ostrich is able to keep them a safe distance away from one of the fastest animals on earth. The ostriches even start chasing the cheetah away and turn the tables on the deadly cat.
Chameleon Poop: Everything You’ve Ever Wanted To Know
The chameleon is one of the thousands of lizard species in the world. There are over 160 species of these lizards spread across Madagascar, Spain, Africa, Asia, and Portugal. Like all other lizards, the chameleon is very unique. However, because of its ability to alter its skin tone to blend in with its environment, it is most likely the most unusual lizard on the entire planet. These lizards like to live in trees or bushes, and some species live on the ground, under leaves.
