One of the things that makes both fleas and ticks well-known is their status as pests, despite their differences. But would you be able to distinguish between these two pests? Probably not, but you’re not alone in that. It is difficult for many people to distinguish the differences between the two. You may be surprised to learn that fleas are tiny black bugs that jump and feed on blood, whereas ticks are brown or black and do not jump. The bites of these pests can cause a great deal of pain and irritation.

