a-z-animals.com
Cottonmouths in Florida: Where They Live & How Often They Bite
Cottonmouths in Florida: Where They Live & How Often They Bite. Florida is a popular state in the southeastern region of the United States. It has a warm, tropical climate and many diverse ecosystems – including its many barrier islands. There are many fascinating animals, both large and small, that make their home in the state. Snakes are some of the most common animals in Florida, and there are approximately 50 species, including six venomous ones. One of these is the cottonmouth which is the only semi-aquatic venomous snake in the US. So let’s discover where they live and how often they bite.
a-z-animals.com
The 8 Best Spots for Leaf Peeping in New Jersey: Peak Dates, Top Driving Routes, and More
The 8 Best Spots for Leaf Peeping in New Jersey: Peak Dates, Top Driving Routes, and More. There are beautiful colors and many great spots for leaf peeping in New Jersey during the fall season. The timing of the fall colors depends on rainfall and temperature. In general, though, peak foliage can be seen in the last few weeks of October.
a-z-animals.com
8 Turtles in Indiana
Indiana is home to around 15 different native species of turtles. From tiny mud turtles to colorful pond sliders and even massive snapping turtles, the Hoosier State’s shelled reptiles vary wildly in size, shape, color, diet, and more! Below, we’ll take a look at eight of Indiana’s most amazing, fascinating, and downright bizarre turtles you need to know about.
a-z-animals.com
Fleas vs. Ticks: What Are Their Differences?
One of the things that makes both fleas and ticks well-known is their status as pests, despite their differences. But would you be able to distinguish between these two pests? Probably not, but you’re not alone in that. It is difficult for many people to distinguish the differences between the two. You may be surprised to learn that fleas are tiny black bugs that jump and feed on blood, whereas ticks are brown or black and do not jump. The bites of these pests can cause a great deal of pain and irritation.
a-z-animals.com
Creeping Phlox vs Creeping Thyme: What’s the Difference?
At first glance, you might be unable to distinguish creeping phlox from creeping thyme because they’re both beautiful plants with brightly colored flowers. If you’re trying to decide which is better for your garden, you’re in the right place! We’ll tell you exactly how to tell them apart!
a-z-animals.com
The Most Haunted Places in Florida
Florida is a popular spot for horror tourism where people visit the most haunted places in the world. This state has a rich history! Many groups of people have lived here including indigenous groups like the Seminoles and Apalachee as well as the Spanish. Over 120 million tourists visit Florida...
a-z-animals.com
A Guide To The Iroquois Tribe: Location, Population, and More
A Guide To The Iroquois Tribe: Location, Population, and More. The Iroquois are a group of North American and Turtle Island native people. In its most precise sense, “Iroquois” does not relate to a people but rather to their language. Before the Europeans came, there were five different groups of Iroquois. The five Iroquois tribes spent a lot of time and energy fighting each other until the early 1500s. Legend says that around this time, they realized what they had done wrong and joined together to form a powerful confederation. There were likely other tribes that shared this language but were not part of the Confederacy.
a-z-animals.com
Philodendron Cordatum vs. Heartleaf
Philodendrons are lovely leafy houseplants that oxygenate your living areas and bring that necessary touch of the great outdoors to soothe your nerves. There are many species of “philos” as they’re often called, but Philodendron Cordatum vs. Heartleaf are two of the most attractive. Let’s take a closer look to see how they’re different.
