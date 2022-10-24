This iconic, large-scale sculpture of a flamingo is now fully installed in the main terminal of Tampa International Airport. The 21-foot fiberglass installation gives viewers the impression that they are experiencing the native bird from underwater, where its head, neck and legs are submerged. Artist, designer and activist Mathew Mazzotta is committed to creating structures that transform public spaces into environments that offer experiences of hope and wonder and encourage a sense of community and engagement.

TAMPA, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO