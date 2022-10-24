Read full article on original website
Here Are Some Of The Best Places To Get A Tattoo In North Dakota
Someone recently said that Fall is "Tattoo Season." I honestly had no idea that was a thing. As a person with several tattoos, myself, I'm appalled by my own ignorance. If you're wondering, both the Fall and Winter seasons are considered to be the perfect time to get a tattoo. If you're wondering why that is, no worries, I'll tell you.
5 North Dakota State Fish Records That May Never Be Broken
I've read many articles over the years about how the majority of people who fish do not fish for big fish. Most fish for food. I would say that is certainly true. Most people I know fish to put fish in the livewell. Especially, walleye fishermen. It's all about limits.
North Dakota’s Annoying Palmer Amaranth Gaining Steam
Nothing like a pesky form of weed to try and ruin our day. The weed I am talking about is called Palmer Amaranth. Here is what mda.state.mn says about this pest:. All above and below ground parts of the plant must be destroyed. Additionally, no transportation, propagation, or sale of this plants is allowed.
A Rebrand For ‘Tigirlily’, North Dakota’s Popular Sister Duo
North Dakota natives, and country music duo, announced last week on social media that after almost a decade of being known as "Tigirlily" the sisters were re-branding. Adding a little more distinction to their band name. Via Facebook on October 20th, it was announced that after a lot of thought and consideration the word "Gold" will now be added to the duo's name.
These Small ND Cities Were Named 2022’s ‘Best To Live In’
While North Dakota might not have all the glitz and glamour of a brightly lit, big city, that doesn't mean we don't have amazing places to live. As a matter of fact, a study was done by WalletHub; it found that several small towns in North Dakota are some of the best places for people to live.
20 Roadside Dad Jokes North Dakota and Minnesota Will Love
Dad Jokes are not exclusive to your father. Through social media, millions of children found they had a common thread- they all have dads that like to amuse themselves and in an act of collateral damage, torture their families with their arsenal of "clever" quips. But, credit to fathers everywhere, dad jokes have become so pervasive they've earned an entry in the dictionary.
Doug Has The Power To Grant Tribes ALL ND Sports Betting
Earlier this month I wrote an article about North Dakota's only "sportsbook" location. It's on the North Dakota/South Dakota in a casino in Hankinson, North Dakota. Since sportsbooks are not yet legal in North Dakota the casino is living its betting life in a loophole. So, it's only been a couple of weeks since that story came out, why go back?
A Minnesota Horror Video – Scarier Than Anything You’ll Ever See
Especially for parents who trust so many people with their children on a daily basis, when this kind of news comes out, it's explosive. One of the most uncomfortable things to see is when someone is caught on video slithering around with matters on their mind that 99% of us can't even comprehend and isn't that just flat-out terrifying? According to bringmethenew.com "An assistant coach for a North American Hockey League (NAHL) team in Minnesota has been fired over allegations he solicited a 16-year-old boy online for sex" - This happened back in July.
10 Things You Should NEVER Say Or Do In North Dakota
If you're new to the area and need a little help getting settled in, this list is for you. While I take a funny tone in some of these, I'm 100 percent serious. Here we go... Say Anything Negative About The State - It’s no joke; North Dakota pride runs deep. I learned this lesson rather quickly after moving here. You say one bad thing and you can almost immediately see a look of resentment come across a North Dakotan’s face. Don’t do it. Ever. This is key to survival here.
This North Dakota City To Receive Stunning Silo Murals
Before you wander away assuming it's Fargo, it's not. This will indeed be magical. I caught wind of this project on my new favorite North Dakota news/entertainment site The Dakotan. They had an amazing eye-catching photo of a silo mural created by Australian Guido van Helten. That's a link to his official website and you can see stunning murals he has created all around the world.
“Hay People!” Keep Your Eyes Open On The Drive North Dakota
One season that seems to last longer than others in North Dakota are the fields of hay bales. Now don't get us wrong, there is nothing that makes West River, and still kids at heart, happier than to see these fields especially following years of droughts to grasshoppers. But there is one constant that makes us smile year after year, and that is how this farmer and his wife along one of the prettiest highways in the state treats all that pass with a "Hay" Howdy Do.
Strong System To Hit North Dakota Monday Could Bring Snow
A strong low-pressure system is expected to impact much of North Dakota starting Sunday night and linger into much of Tuesday. This system will start out as rain after a warm weekend in North Dakota, but is expected to change over to snow on Monday. Strong northwest winds will accompany this storm and could bring accumulating snow to parts of North Dakota.
After A 2 Year Absence The CP Holiday Train Is Coming To NoDak
After taking a couple of years off due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Canadian Pacific Holiday Train will make its annual voyage across North Dakota. Not only will the train emit beautiful beams of Christmas lights, but it will make stops along the way in North Dakota for a concert performance.
Top 10 Trick or Treats You Should NEVER Give On Halloween In ND
The costumes have been chosen, bought, created, or made from things found in the back of the closet. Regardless the tiny humans are excited and cannot wait. First for everyone to see them in their "one-of-a-kind" creation, or at least in their mind it is, and second to knock on every door they can. All searching, hoping when they knock upon that door (or run up to that vehicle at a "trunk or treat" celebration, sorry we surely do not want to leave any group or organization out) that they will receive their favorite candy. These little people have been dreaming of this day all year long, literally.
What’s Your Guess On North Dakota’s Most Expensive City?
What would you say? Of all the cities in North Dakota, which one is the most expensive to live in? When I ask you that, I'll bet you wonder what that is based on right? I mean sometimes it doesn't matter where you live, prices in stores and definitely at the gas pumps seem to be going up all the time, expenses seem to come from everywhere don't they? Would you also immediately think that THE most expensive city in North Dakota has got to be one of, if not THE largest city in the state - like Fargo? Not a bad guess considering they are almost double the size of Bismarck ( population wise ). Well WHY-NOT MINOT?
Popular Products Sold In ND Recalled Due To Harmful Bacteria
So you're at the store looking for your beloved Orange Energy scented Pine-Sol cleaner and the shelves are empty! RATS! You'll have to settle for (ugh) the Lavender Clean scent. Wait a minute! Where has all the Pine-Sol gone? How am I going to get rid of all the bacteria in my home?
Why These Wild Animals In North Dakota Are Not Wanted
Feral Hogs in North Dakota? You bet! They have been documented as being in North Dakota since 2007. The first sightings were near Grassy Butte and in the Turtle Mountains. Wild boar, razorback, feral hog, wild pig. Those are just a few of the names for one of the most destructive, formidable invasive species in the United States. Feral swine adapt to just about any habitat, have few natural enemies, and reproduce at high rates. Estimates vary, but their population likely exceeds 6 million nationwide. They cause tremendous damage up to $2.5 billion annually to crops, forestry, livestock, and pastures. Feral swine also present great risks to human health and safety. They can harbor and transmit dozens of parasites and diseases.
How Fashionable Are North Dakotans? — Study Finds Out
How interested in fashion are North Dakotans? If you ask me, I'd say we clean up real nice, but experts don't seem to agree. Fashion experts at a company called Karen Millen analyzed Google Data trends to find what search terms were used most by people interested in fashion. After that they gave each state a fashion score.
Love Is In The Air: ND Pilot Does Aerial Proposal [PHOTOS]
Who doesn't love a good "Love Story"? This one happened right here in North Dakota over the weekend. On Sunday one man took to the skies for his one-of-a-kind wedding proposal to the love of his life. Sunday Morning. Following church service Sunday, the couple Michael Berg and Kaylene Klein...
How Many Minnesotans Will It Take To Carve This Pumpkin?
The month of October brings many awesome things... ... a change of weather with more leaves falling off the trees, bags of candy begin accumulating in stores everywhere ready for trick or treat...AND families start to get excited about tradition - which of course includes the colors orange and brown, and THE one thing ( in my opinion ) that best represents Halloween - that would be the pumpkin. Just last week I went over to a co-worker's house for a get-together and their whole front yard was strategically set up with pumpkins of all sizes. They all were carved with great care with each one showing a different personality, smile, and charm. I mentioned the sizes earlier, sure they varied, but wait till you see Maverick!
