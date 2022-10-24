Read full article on original website
Fillmore County Journal
Marlene Louise (Hellickson) McKenzie
Marlene Louise (Hellickson) McKenzie, (age 89), passed away peacefully at her home in Preston, Minn. on Saturday October 22, 2022. With her was her granddaughter Samantha Livingood, her great granddaughter Savannah Grace Livingood, her niece Dawn Hellickson-Nagel, and her daughter Traci McKenzie-Livingood. Marlene was born to Hulda (Kohn) Hellickson and...
Charlotte F. Braniff
Charlotte F. Braniff, 83, of Houston, Minn., died Tuesday, October 18, 2022, at Northcrest Care Center in Waterloo, Iowa. Charlotte Florence Happel was born on December 17, 1938, in La Crosse, Wis., to Wesley and Stella (Evans) Happel. Charlotte was raised on South Ridge in rural Houston, Minn., on the family farm. She graduated from Houston High School and from Winona State University with a degree in elementary education. On March 16, 1963, Charlotte was united in marriage with Larry Braniff. The couple lived in Waterloo, Iowa, for many years. Charlotte taught at Blackhawk, Emerson and Lowell Elementary Schools in Waterloo. Following their retirement, Charlotte and Larry moved back to the family farm on South Ridge. Over the years, Charlotte was very active in 4-H, Girl Scouts, Houston County Historical Society, South Ridge United Methodist Church and the church circle, was president of the Loretta Cemetery for many years, and was the organizer of the Day Valley Country School reunions.
David Knutson
David James Knutson, of Preston, Minn., died on Sunday, September 25, 2022, at the Chosen Valley Care Center, after a valiant battle against COPD caused by asbestos exposure at two previous jobs. He was born in Lakeville, Minn., on November 6, 1936, to Margrethe Petrea (Larsen), a first generation Danish...
Lloyd K. Alden
Lloyd K. Alden, 85, of Grand Meadow, Minn., died on Monday, October 24, 2022, at Grand Meadow Healthcare Center. Services for Lloyd will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, October 31, 2022, at the United Church of Grand Meadow, with Pastor Jon Marburger officiating. Visitation will be from 3-5 p.m. on Sunday, October 30, 2022, at the Hindt Funeral Home in Grand Meadow. Burial will be at the Grand Meadow Cemetery.
John J. Halloran
John J. Halloran, 92, of Canton, Minn., and most recently under the care (and spoiling) of his daughter Diane, outside Big Canoe, Iowa, died Saturday, October 22, 2022, just shy of 93 years young. “Johnny” was born November 7, 1929, in Canton, Minn., to Paul and Gertrude (Ryan) Halloran. He...
Gary “Bohunk” Ptacek
Gary “Bohunk” Ptacek, age 68, of Spring Valley, Minn., lost his battle with cancer on October 14, 2022, at home on his family’s farm, surrounded by loved ones. He is survived in death by his sweetheart Michele Nagele, children Jesse (Raychel) Ptacek and Abby (Jak) Fessenden; grandchildren Olivia, Milly, Teddy, Nelson, and Sameen; mother Millie Ptacek, siblings Kathy Ruesink, Greg Ptacek, Tony (Marcia) Ptacek, Debbie (Jon) Dahl, Rick (Kim) Ptacek, Kirk (Marty) Ptacek, Mike (Rhonda) Ptacek, Theresa (Bruce) Turner, Tommy Ptacek, Darla (Jeff) Bernard, and Jeff Ptacek.
Spring Grove defense shows up for state-ranked showdown
The Spring Grove defense delivered as the Lions defeated Lanesboro, 28-6, in a state-ranked showdown and Oct. 19 regular-season finale that decided the 2022 East Sub-District championship. It was the Lions’ first regular-season title in four years, while the Burros were unable to defend their 2021 championship. As expected, the teams then received the top two seeds for the 9-man Section One Tournament and barring an upset, could collide again in the section title bout. State-ranked No. 5 Spring Grove remained undefeated at 8-0 (8-0 sub-district), while visiting No. 2 Lanesboro left Blayne Onsgard Field at 7-1 (6-1 sub-district).
Obert Colbenson
Obert passed away on October 23, 2022, on a beautiful fall day. In his 101 years, Obert experienced many adventures as a young man and then had a fulfilling life living off the land with his wife Rose Mary on a farm north of Rushford. People will remember his love of storytelling, his Norwegian twang and the joy he found in the farming life.
Dorothy JoAnn VanTries
Dorothy JoAnn VanTries, born August 13, 1937, of Spring Valley, passed away peacefully on September 10, 2022, surrounded by loved ones after a battle with Alzheimer’s disease. She was married to Donald VanTries on August 21, 1955, in the Spring Valley Baptist Church, where they were members for many...
