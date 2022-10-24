Charlotte F. Braniff, 83, of Houston, Minn., died Tuesday, October 18, 2022, at Northcrest Care Center in Waterloo, Iowa. Charlotte Florence Happel was born on December 17, 1938, in La Crosse, Wis., to Wesley and Stella (Evans) Happel. Charlotte was raised on South Ridge in rural Houston, Minn., on the family farm. She graduated from Houston High School and from Winona State University with a degree in elementary education. On March 16, 1963, Charlotte was united in marriage with Larry Braniff. The couple lived in Waterloo, Iowa, for many years. Charlotte taught at Blackhawk, Emerson and Lowell Elementary Schools in Waterloo. Following their retirement, Charlotte and Larry moved back to the family farm on South Ridge. Over the years, Charlotte was very active in 4-H, Girl Scouts, Houston County Historical Society, South Ridge United Methodist Church and the church circle, was president of the Loretta Cemetery for many years, and was the organizer of the Day Valley Country School reunions.

HOUSTON, MN ・ 2 DAYS AGO