Read full article on original website
Related
newsdakota.com
BREAKING: Three-Division Proposal Hits Threshold
VALLEY CITY, ND (NewsDakota.com) The drive for three divisions of high school basketball has hit it’s first threshold required by the North Dakota High School Activities Association (NDHSAA). Valley City Superintendent Josh Johnson, representing the focus group spearheading the effort, announced Wednesday that the 75th letter of support from...
Here Are Some Of The Best Places To Get A Tattoo In North Dakota
Someone recently said that Fall is "Tattoo Season." I honestly had no idea that was a thing. As a person with several tattoos, myself, I'm appalled by my own ignorance. If you're wondering, both the Fall and Winter seasons are considered to be the perfect time to get a tattoo. If you're wondering why that is, no worries, I'll tell you.
Best ‘Dish to Pass’ In South Dakota, Minnesota and Iowa
When it comes to casseroles everybody has a favorite. Whether it is your go-to weekday hot dish that you make for your family or a favorite that a friend makes for you. Hot dishes, in my mind, are the perfect comfort food. Multiple ingredients joined into one tasty mish-mash of flavors that really work together. A big plateful of something hot & yummy on a fall or winter day. . .that truly is the ultimate comfort.
The cost to attend colleges in North Dakota, neighboring states
NORTH DAKOTA (KXNET) — 2023 brings a new school year to North Dakota, but picking a place to study is often difficult for students hoping to seek higher education. The cost of getting a degree is often an extremely important factor to consider when making the choice, and many students find themselves choosing their college […]
voiceofalexandria.com
This Is the Best Private High School in North Dakota
Faith in America's public education system is fading in many parts of the country. According to a recent Gallup poll, only 28% of Americans have a high level of confidence in public schools, down from over 60% in the mid-1970s. While much of this distrust has been fueled in recent years by culture war issues, many public schools also face deeper, structural problems related to funding, staffing, and academic outcomes.
5 North Dakota State Fish Records That May Never Be Broken
I've read many articles over the years about how the majority of people who fish do not fish for big fish. Most fish for food. I would say that is certainly true. Most people I know fish to put fish in the livewell. Especially, walleye fishermen. It's all about limits.
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Radon major problem in North Dakota homes
(Bismarck, ND) -- Newly released data indicates radon is a major problem in North Dakota homes. The state ranks high in radon exposure compared to other states. The State Radon Coordinator says uranium found in North Dakota soil is the main reason for high radon exposure rates in the state.
Investigation uncovers theft ring targeting meatpacking plants in North Dakota, other Midwestern states
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — An investigation into the theft this summer of several semitrailers loaded with frozen beef from Nebraska has led to arrests and uncovered a multimillion-dollar theft ring targeting meatpacking plants in North Dakota and five other Midwestern states, federal authorities said. The U.S. Department of Homeland Security reported Tuesday that the discovery […]
Border Strike Force seizes over 50 lbs of illegal drugs in North Dakota
BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) — North Dakota law enforcement agencies participating in a joint detail as part of the American Governors’ Border Strike Force recently seized more than 50 pounds of illegal drugs, including enough fentanyl to kill hundreds of thousands of people. According to North Dakota officials, during the week of August 22-28, the North […]
These Small ND Cities Were Named 2022’s ‘Best To Live In’
While North Dakota might not have all the glitz and glamour of a brightly lit, big city, that doesn't mean we don't have amazing places to live. As a matter of fact, a study was done by WalletHub; it found that several small towns in North Dakota are some of the best places for people to live.
North Dakota's Annoying Palmer Amaranth Gaining Steam
Can These Weeds Put A Halt To A Carbine?
A Rebrand For ‘Tigirlily’, North Dakota’s Popular Sister Duo
North Dakota natives, and country music duo, announced last week on social media that after almost a decade of being known as "Tigirlily" the sisters were re-branding. Adding a little more distinction to their band name. Via Facebook on October 20th, it was announced that after a lot of thought and consideration the word "Gold" will now be added to the duo's name.
Bet You Don’t Know The Name Of Minnesota’s Largest Lake?
Do you know the name of the Largest Lake in Minnesota that is totally inside the state's borders?. Minnesota has thousands of lakes. Some are just puddles while others are massive bodies of water. It's true that Lake Superior and Lake of the Woods are the biggest bodies of water...
KELOLAND TV
3 local companies victims of national meat theft ring
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A multimillion-dollar theft ring crossing state lines targeting meat packaging plants has been stopped. The ring included businesses in Sioux Falls, Worthington and Pipestone. According to court documents, investigators used cell phone data and GPS tracking devices to follow three Florida men, who all...
North Dakota Country Fest Spills The Beans On Act #10!
North Dakota Country Fest has made another big announcement concerning an act that is set to perform at next year's 2023 country music festival. More on that in a moment. ND Country Fest bills itself as the Dakota's largest country music festival and fastest-growing country music festival in the nation. North Dakota Country Fest is preparing for their biggest concert lineup in its history.
North Dakota is one of the worst states for radon
Radon is a colorless, odorless, radioactive gas. It is created during the natural breakdown of uranium within the soil and rock.
First day of the 2022 Main Street Summit in Bismarck
The annual event is part of Governor Doug Burgum's Main Street Initiative to revitalize the state's communities.
Miss North Dakota USA 2022: Her take on the competition controversy
BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) — The Miss USA Pageant took place on October 3rd, and North Dakota’s very own Miss North Dakota USA 2022 SaNoah LaRocque competed against 50 other contestants for the crown. Though LaRocque did not win the competition, KX News reached out to learn about her experience, the current pageant rumors and more. […]
Do We Have An Age Limit To Trick Or Treat In North Dakota?
How do you feel about older kids' trick-or-treating?. Have you ever seen an obvious teenager at your door before trick or treating? What were you thinking at the time? Did you use the line, "Aren't you a little too old to be doing this?" I know I heard that line...
KFYR-TV
Smaller communities in North Dakota need employees
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A USDA report shows that non-metropolitan areas lost more than five percent of their available workforce since 2007. Some areas saw a more significant loss. In smaller communities, every person plays an important role. Hiring has been tough for the past few months at the Main...
SuperTalk 1270
Mandan, ND
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
356K+
Views
ABOUT
Super Talk 1270 has the best news coverage for Bismarck, North Dakota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0