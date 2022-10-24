ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Dakota State

BREAKING: Three-Division Proposal Hits Threshold

VALLEY CITY, ND (NewsDakota.com) The drive for three divisions of high school basketball has hit it’s first threshold required by the North Dakota High School Activities Association (NDHSAA). Valley City Superintendent Josh Johnson, representing the focus group spearheading the effort, announced Wednesday that the 75th letter of support from...
VALLEY CITY, ND
Best ‘Dish to Pass’ In South Dakota, Minnesota and Iowa

When it comes to casseroles everybody has a favorite. Whether it is your go-to weekday hot dish that you make for your family or a favorite that a friend makes for you. Hot dishes, in my mind, are the perfect comfort food. Multiple ingredients joined into one tasty mish-mash of flavors that really work together. A big plateful of something hot & yummy on a fall or winter day. . .that truly is the ultimate comfort.
IOWA STATE
The cost to attend colleges in North Dakota, neighboring states

NORTH DAKOTA (KXNET) — 2023 brings a new school year to North Dakota, but picking a place to study is often difficult for students hoping to seek higher education. The cost of getting a degree is often an extremely important factor to consider when making the choice, and many students find themselves choosing their college […]
MINNESOTA STATE
This Is the Best Private High School in North Dakota

Faith in America's public education system is fading in many parts of the country. According to a recent Gallup poll, only 28% of Americans have a high level of confidence in public schools, down from over 60% in the mid-1970s. While much of this distrust has been fueled in recent years by culture war issues, many public schools also face deeper, structural problems related to funding, staffing, and academic outcomes.
FARGO, ND
Radon major problem in North Dakota homes

(Bismarck, ND) -- Newly released data indicates radon is a major problem in North Dakota homes. The state ranks high in radon exposure compared to other states. The State Radon Coordinator says uranium found in North Dakota soil is the main reason for high radon exposure rates in the state.
NORTH DAKOTA STATE
Investigation uncovers theft ring targeting meatpacking plants in North Dakota, other Midwestern states

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — An investigation into the theft this summer of several semitrailers loaded with frozen beef from Nebraska has led to arrests and uncovered a multimillion-dollar theft ring targeting meatpacking plants in North Dakota and five other Midwestern states, federal authorities said. The U.S. Department of Homeland Security reported Tuesday that the discovery […]
NEBRASKA STATE
Border Strike Force seizes over 50 lbs of illegal drugs in North Dakota

BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) — North Dakota law enforcement agencies participating in a joint detail as part of the American Governors’ Border Strike Force recently seized more than 50 pounds of illegal drugs, including enough fentanyl to kill hundreds of thousands of people. According to North Dakota officials, during the week of August 22-28, the North […]
GEORGIA STATE
A Rebrand For ‘Tigirlily’, North Dakota’s Popular Sister Duo

North Dakota natives, and country music duo, announced last week on social media that after almost a decade of being known as "Tigirlily" the sisters were re-branding. Adding a little more distinction to their band name. Via Facebook on October 20th, it was announced that after a lot of thought and consideration the word "Gold" will now be added to the duo's name.
HAZEN, ND
3 local companies victims of national meat theft ring

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A multimillion-dollar theft ring crossing state lines targeting meat packaging plants has been stopped. The ring included businesses in Sioux Falls, Worthington and Pipestone. According to court documents, investigators used cell phone data and GPS tracking devices to follow three Florida men, who all...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
North Dakota Country Fest Spills The Beans On Act #10!

North Dakota Country Fest has made another big announcement concerning an act that is set to perform at next year's 2023 country music festival. More on that in a moment. ND Country Fest bills itself as the Dakota's largest country music festival and fastest-growing country music festival in the nation. North Dakota Country Fest is preparing for their biggest concert lineup in its history.
NEW SALEM, ND
Smaller communities in North Dakota need employees

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A USDA report shows that non-metropolitan areas lost more than five percent of their available workforce since 2007. Some areas saw a more significant loss. In smaller communities, every person plays an important role. Hiring has been tough for the past few months at the Main...
HAZELTON, ND
Super Talk 1270 has the best news coverage for Bismarck, North Dakota.

