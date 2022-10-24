Air medical provider partners with Imperial County hospital system to provide blood to trauma patients. IMPERIAL– When it comes to helicopter air ambulance services, quality patient care and safety are top priorities, according to a recent REACH press release. The three REACH Air Medical Services bases located in Imperial County recently made strides in both areas. The bases have partnered with an Imperial County hospital system to start carrying blood products onboard its aircraft, per the release.

