ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Centro, CA

Comments / 1

Related
calexicochronicle.com

Dia de Muertos Livens Up the Border

CALEXICO — It was a night of good music, food, and community fun right up against the border for the first Dia de Muertos event hosted by the Calexico Roots Creative on Saturday, Oct. 22. In keeping with the holiday’s theme, organizers of the event said it was also...
CALEXICO, CA
thedesertreview.com

REACH Air Medical Services Imperial County Operations now carrying blood on every flight

Air medical provider partners with Imperial County hospital system to provide blood to trauma patients. IMPERIAL– When it comes to helicopter air ambulance services, quality patient care and safety are top priorities, according to a recent REACH press release. The three REACH Air Medical Services bases located in Imperial County recently made strides in both areas. The bases have partnered with an Imperial County hospital system to start carrying blood products onboard its aircraft, per the release.
IMPERIAL COUNTY, CA
thedesertreview.com

The Beat, October 19-October 28

HEBER — According to police records, a theft was reported from an area in Heber the morning of Wednesday, October 19. The items in question were described as two wallets and a phone charger that were allegedly taken from vehicle some time the night prior. Tractor troubles. IMPERIAL —...
HEBER, CA
kawc.org

Yuma native Carol Smith among six candidates for city council

In the primary race for Yuma City Council, no candidate met the 50 percent plus 1 threshold to automatically win. Therefore, six candidates are on the ballot for three open seats. Carol Smith is one of the candidates. She was born and raised in Yuma and is a registered nurse...
YUMA, AZ
birchrestaurant.com

12 Best Restaurants in Yuma, AZ

Yuma is a city in Arizona surrounded by beauty. Its close proximity to tourist destinations like the Kofa National Wildlife Refuge and the Imperial Sand Dunes National Recreation Area make Yuma a common tourist destination. It has a rich Native American and Mexican culture as well. The restaurant scene is...
YUMA, AZ
calexicochronicle.com

Community Drops Big Bucks for Pioneers

BRAWLEY – Glitz, glam and a whole lot of shouting and clamoring for goodies took place on the lawn outside Pioneers Memorial Hospital during the 18th annual PMH Foundation Fall Gala on Thursday, Oct 20. The calm did not last long once dinner and auction introductions were made. As...
BRAWLEY, CA
kyma.com

SPECIAL REPORT: Vindication from Violence

IMPERIAL COUNTY, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - The amount of domestic violence victims served in Imperial County has increased by 50% from 2019 to 2021, according to the Imperial County District Attorney's Office. In 2021, 29 victims requested immediate advocacy by phone and 85 victims requested law enforcement, those numbers only...
IMPERIAL COUNTY, CA
thedesertreview.com

Board of Supervisors approve comment letter on Lithium Extraction Report

IMPERIAL COUNTY — A request for board approval regarding a comment letter to the California Energy Commission regarding the Blue-Ribbon Commission on California Lithium Extraction Draft Report was brought before the Board of Supervisors in their public meeting held Tuesday, October 25. According to County Executive Officer Miguel Figueroa,...
IMPERIAL COUNTY, CA
calexicochronicle.com

Suspect in 2020 Murder Near El Centro Arrested

EL CENTRO – A suspect in the November 2020 murder of a 19-year-old El Centro man was arrested by U.S. marshals in Westmorland on Friday, Oct. 21. Gerardo Acevedo, 33, city of residence undisclosed, was arrested as a result of the Imperial County Sheriff’s Office investigation into the alleged murder of Jose Angel Sandoval.
EL CENTRO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy