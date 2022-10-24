Read full article on original website
Get ready to dance! Make your plans for the second annual Fiesta Mexicana
Westwind RV & Golf Resort presents the second annual Fiesta De Noche
calexicochronicle.com
Dia de Muertos Livens Up the Border
CALEXICO — It was a night of good music, food, and community fun right up against the border for the first Dia de Muertos event hosted by the Calexico Roots Creative on Saturday, Oct. 22. In keeping with the holiday’s theme, organizers of the event said it was also...
Yuma Chamber Expo to feature 80 vendors
The Caballeros de Yuma will also be raffling off a Mustang.
thedesertreview.com
REACH Air Medical Services Imperial County Operations now carrying blood on every flight
Air medical provider partners with Imperial County hospital system to provide blood to trauma patients. IMPERIAL– When it comes to helicopter air ambulance services, quality patient care and safety are top priorities, according to a recent REACH press release. The three REACH Air Medical Services bases located in Imperial County recently made strides in both areas. The bases have partnered with an Imperial County hospital system to start carrying blood products onboard its aircraft, per the release.
thedesertreview.com
The Beat, October 19-October 28
HEBER — According to police records, a theft was reported from an area in Heber the morning of Wednesday, October 19. The items in question were described as two wallets and a phone charger that were allegedly taken from vehicle some time the night prior. Tractor troubles. IMPERIAL —...
kawc.org
Yuma native Carol Smith among six candidates for city council
In the primary race for Yuma City Council, no candidate met the 50 percent plus 1 threshold to automatically win. Therefore, six candidates are on the ballot for three open seats. Carol Smith is one of the candidates. She was born and raised in Yuma and is a registered nurse...
Central Union high Students win nationwide challenge
Three high school students won the educational creativity challenge.
Assemblymember Eduardo Garcia and the City of Calipatria to hold Check presentation
Assemblymember Eduardo Garcia presented the City of Calipatria with a check commemorating a $3,931,601 grant from the State of California to support Calipatria's East Side Stormwater Drainage Improvement Project.
birchrestaurant.com
12 Best Restaurants in Yuma, AZ
Yuma is a city in Arizona surrounded by beauty. Its close proximity to tourist destinations like the Kofa National Wildlife Refuge and the Imperial Sand Dunes National Recreation Area make Yuma a common tourist destination. It has a rich Native American and Mexican culture as well. The restaurant scene is...
New Urgent Care Center to open in Calexico
After 2 years, the Heffernan Memorial healthcare district board of directors approved the urgent care center project.
Local Yumans speaking out after another shooting in their neighborhood
A shooting occurred Tuesday night just steps away from a fatal shooting that happened on 5th Street last week.
CASA of Arizona celebrates National Adoption Day in Yuma
Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) of Arizona will celebrate National Adoption Day on November 19 in Yuma.
Yuma elementary student wins essay writing contest
Fabian Lucero is a fifth grader from Salida Del Sol Elementary School who won the AZ529 "Dream. Write. Win" Essay Writing Contest.
calexicochronicle.com
Community Drops Big Bucks for Pioneers
BRAWLEY – Glitz, glam and a whole lot of shouting and clamoring for goodies took place on the lawn outside Pioneers Memorial Hospital during the 18th annual PMH Foundation Fall Gala on Thursday, Oct 20. The calm did not last long once dinner and auction introductions were made. As...
Another victim found with gunshot wound on 5th street in Yuma
The Yuma County Sheriff's Office (YCSO) announced a victim was found with a gunshot wound on October 25.
Armed robbery occurred at Dollar Tree Monday night
On Monday, October 24, 2022, the Yuma Police Department (YPD) responded to an armed robbery.
kyma.com
SPECIAL REPORT: Vindication from Violence
IMPERIAL COUNTY, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - The amount of domestic violence victims served in Imperial County has increased by 50% from 2019 to 2021, according to the Imperial County District Attorney's Office. In 2021, 29 victims requested immediate advocacy by phone and 85 victims requested law enforcement, those numbers only...
kyma.com
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Increased storm chance for Imperial County as temperatures could get cooler soon
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA,KECY) - Drier air from the north continues to filter into the forecast. area with breezy northerly winds currently across the Colorado River Valley this afternoon. Breezy conditions are expected to spread eastward across the Phoenix metro this afternoon and. evening, with these winds lingering into tomorrow morning...
thedesertreview.com
Board of Supervisors approve comment letter on Lithium Extraction Report
IMPERIAL COUNTY — A request for board approval regarding a comment letter to the California Energy Commission regarding the Blue-Ribbon Commission on California Lithium Extraction Draft Report was brought before the Board of Supervisors in their public meeting held Tuesday, October 25. According to County Executive Officer Miguel Figueroa,...
calexicochronicle.com
Suspect in 2020 Murder Near El Centro Arrested
EL CENTRO – A suspect in the November 2020 murder of a 19-year-old El Centro man was arrested by U.S. marshals in Westmorland on Friday, Oct. 21. Gerardo Acevedo, 33, city of residence undisclosed, was arrested as a result of the Imperial County Sheriff’s Office investigation into the alleged murder of Jose Angel Sandoval.
