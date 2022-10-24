Read full article on original website
Shots fired after stolen car crash in Holmdel, NJ
HOLMDEL — Police fired shots on Route 35 after a stolen vehicle crashed and the driver attacked two people on Wednesday morning, officials said. The stolen vehicle crashed into another on Route 35 between Laurel Avenue and Centerville Road on the Middletown/Holmdel border, according to Monmouth County Sheriff Shaun Golden.
Elizabeth, NJ man charged with stopping only to look at fatal hit-and-run victim
TOMS RIVER — An Elizabeth man wanted by police is accused of fatally striking a pedestrian on Sunday, stopping to look at the victim, and then fleeing the scene as she died. Sierra Fisher, 28, of Manchester, was crossing Route 70 at the intersection with Massachusetts Avenue in Toms River around 2 a.m. when she was hit by a Ford Explorer, according to the Ocean County Prosecutor's Office.
Crime has come to NJ suburbs and there is an easy answer
There was a carjacking in my town just a few days ago. It wasn't in one of the carjacking capital of the country, Newark. No, it was in semi-rural, suburban Medford in Burlington County. It's rare but it's becoming more common in suburban New Jersey and people are getting scared.
These 2 Haunted Things Will Scare You This Weekend in New Jersey
Haunted houses and Halloween have become so popular in New Jersey and there are several great ones. Halloween is just days away. This is your last chance to get scared. My favorite thing about Halloween is the haunted hayrides. They're hard to find in New Jersey and Ocean County since there is no one. A haunted hayride is the "best" way to get scared for me.
‘Blood bath': Georgia man gets prison for threats to NJ company
A prison sentence of 14 months has been handed down to a Georgia man who admitted he threatened a former employer in New Jersey, vowing revenge if company stock did not rise. The sentence announced Tuesday by the U.S. Attorney's Office in Newark came after Alan Wallace, 59, of Cumming, Ga., pleaded guilty to one count of transmitting interstate threats.
Westwood, NJ man killed in freak NYC subway accident
A man who was killed when he was dragged by a subway in Manhattan Monday afternoon was a 20-year-old from Westwood. The NYPD said Joseph Ancona was running for a train around 4:55 p.m. when a piece of his clothing or a backpack got caught in the subway door as he tried to get on an uptown #1 train at the 59th Street station in Columbus Circle.
42 charged across 6 counties in New Jersey drug, firearm bust
Dozens of New Jersey residents, including several convicted felons, have been charged federally in connection with five investigations conducted by federal, state, and local authorities. Philip Sellinger, U.S. Attorney for the District of New Jersey, announced the criminal charges on Wednesday, noting the most recent round of arrests had occurred...
Perth Amboy, NJ campaign worker accused of offering gift card for mail-in vote
PERTH AMBOY — Amid a crowded political race, a campaign worker for a Perth Amboy City Council candidate has been charged with bribery. Ana Camilo, 62, of Perth Amboy, was canvassing a neighborhood in Perth Amboy and offering to complete mail-in ballots in exchange for gift cards, according to a tip submitted to the Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office the week of Oct. 17.
Bye-bye, BuyBuy Baby in NJ
Wasn't it an old Janis Joplin song that said "take another little piece of my heart now, baby?" That's how I felt when I heard about a certain store closing down. It's one I've been to plenty and one I'll miss. Buybuy Baby has been a part of my life...
Jaws In Concert Swimming To 3 New Jersey Cities This Weekend
Who knew there would ever be a shark in New Jersey that you would want to encounter?. According to News12.com, one of the most famous sharks is coming to three cities in the Garden State for a pretty cool performance this upcoming weekend!. Introducing Jaws in Concert! *Cue creepy Jaws...
The Tallest Building in New Jersey is One of Tallest n America
This article is all about heights. How are you when it comes to heights? For me I am so-so. If I am inside a building, car, etc. I am ok. If you want me to sky-dive, mountain climb, go way up on a ladder, climb a tree, etc. well that could be a different story.
NJ church repairs donated cars to give them to families in need
PLAINSBORO — Starting in the mid-1980s on Route 1 and continuing for the last 25-plus years on Schalks Crossing Road, Princeton Alliance Church has accepted vehicle donations from the community, repaired those cars, and given them away to single parents and others who need transportation. "There's just so many...
Owners of NJ halal chicken restaurant opening new café
The owners of a Morris County chicken restaurant that serves halal food is expanding their operation with the opening of a new café. Usman Chaudhry and Amena Chaudhri opened Nakeem Hot Chicken in Chatham in 2020:. With a passion for food and a taste for Pakistani flavors, Namkeen offers...
It’s Bread Season! The Best Most Delicious Bread in New Jersey
Many of us are trying to stay in pretty good shape, I am trying hard to keep myself healthy and feeling good, but there are temptations that are out there that make it hard sometimes to stay 100 percent on track with diet and exercise. The temptation I am talking...
Early Election Voting begins this weekend in New Jersey, here’s what you need to know
You still have some time to mull over who you'll be voting for come Election Day but if you want to get done now, your opportunity is right here. There is no reason to not vote, several opportunities to do so are out there. Early Voting begins on Saturday in...
A Winning $200K Lottery Ticket Was Sold Last Week in Southern Ocean County, NJ
We all buy lottery tickets and put them in our purses or wallet and never look at them. It's time to pull out your tickets if you bought Powerball tickets for October 24th's drawing and bought your ticket in Beach Haven, you could be a big winner. The New Jersey...
New Netflix Movie Tells The Story of a Notorious NJ Serial Killer
New Jersey has been taking over Netflix lately. If you've have a Netflix account, chances are you've heard about The Watcher. It's currently one of the most popular shows streaming, and it's based on a true story of a Westfield family who received many eerie and threatening letters about their house from a mysterious person called "The Watcher."
7 NJ universities among world’s best in 2022-23 rankings
New Jersey makes seven appearances in U.S. News & World Report's 2022 rankings of the best universities throughout the world. The list includes 2,000 schools from 95 countries, based on 13 indicators that measure the universities' academic research performance and their global and regional reputations. The United States is home...
Boys Soccer – CBA Cements No. 1 Spot in Shore Sports Network Top 10
This is the first Top 10 since the end of the Shore Conference Tournament and last before the NJSIAA Tournament, which means the next time there is a new set of rankings, there are teams on this week’s list whose season will be over. It is only a small fraction of the season, but the tournaments – both the Shore Conference and upcoming NJSIAA Tournaments – are when teams have a chance to make their strongest case for the final Top 10.
Pinelands’ Ryan Allen is the Week 8 Shore Conference Football Player of the Week
Every week this season, Shore Conference football fans will have their chance to vote for the Ocean County Sports Medicine Shore Conference Football Player of the Week on our website. The winner of the poll each week will receive a $25 gift card to Burger 25 in Toms River. The...
