Keyport, NJ

94.3 The Point

Shots fired after stolen car crash in Holmdel, NJ

HOLMDEL — Police fired shots on Route 35 after a stolen vehicle crashed and the driver attacked two people on Wednesday morning, officials said. The stolen vehicle crashed into another on Route 35 between Laurel Avenue and Centerville Road on the Middletown/Holmdel border, according to Monmouth County Sheriff Shaun Golden.
HOLMDEL, NJ
Elizabeth, NJ man charged with stopping only to look at fatal hit-and-run victim

TOMS RIVER — An Elizabeth man wanted by police is accused of fatally striking a pedestrian on Sunday, stopping to look at the victim, and then fleeing the scene as she died. Sierra Fisher, 28, of Manchester, was crossing Route 70 at the intersection with Massachusetts Avenue in Toms River around 2 a.m. when she was hit by a Ford Explorer, according to the Ocean County Prosecutor's Office.
ELIZABETH, NJ
These 2 Haunted Things Will Scare You This Weekend in New Jersey

Haunted houses and Halloween have become so popular in New Jersey and there are several great ones. Halloween is just days away. This is your last chance to get scared. My favorite thing about Halloween is the haunted hayrides. They're hard to find in New Jersey and Ocean County since there is no one. A haunted hayride is the "best" way to get scared for me.
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
‘Blood bath': Georgia man gets prison for threats to NJ company

A prison sentence of 14 months has been handed down to a Georgia man who admitted he threatened a former employer in New Jersey, vowing revenge if company stock did not rise. The sentence announced Tuesday by the U.S. Attorney's Office in Newark came after Alan Wallace, 59, of Cumming, Ga., pleaded guilty to one count of transmitting interstate threats.
CUMMING, GA
Westwood, NJ man killed in freak NYC subway accident

A man who was killed when he was dragged by a subway in Manhattan Monday afternoon was a 20-year-old from Westwood. The NYPD said Joseph Ancona was running for a train around 4:55 p.m. when a piece of his clothing or a backpack got caught in the subway door as he tried to get on an uptown #1 train at the 59th Street station in Columbus Circle.
WESTWOOD, NJ
42 charged across 6 counties in New Jersey drug, firearm bust

Dozens of New Jersey residents, including several convicted felons, have been charged federally in connection with five investigations conducted by federal, state, and local authorities. Philip Sellinger, U.S. Attorney for the District of New Jersey, announced the criminal charges on Wednesday, noting the most recent round of arrests had occurred...
NEWARK, NJ
Perth Amboy, NJ campaign worker accused of offering gift card for mail-in vote

PERTH AMBOY — Amid a crowded political race, a campaign worker for a Perth Amboy City Council candidate has been charged with bribery. Ana Camilo, 62, of Perth Amboy, was canvassing a neighborhood in Perth Amboy and offering to complete mail-in ballots in exchange for gift cards, according to a tip submitted to the Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office the week of Oct. 17.
PERTH AMBOY, NJ
Bye-bye, BuyBuy Baby in NJ

Wasn't it an old Janis Joplin song that said "take another little piece of my heart now, baby?" That's how I felt when I heard about a certain store closing down. It's one I've been to plenty and one I'll miss. Buybuy Baby has been a part of my life...
PRINCETON, NJ
Owners of NJ halal chicken restaurant opening new café

The owners of a Morris County chicken restaurant that serves halal food is expanding their operation with the opening of a new café. Usman Chaudhry and Amena Chaudhri opened Nakeem Hot Chicken in Chatham in 2020:. With a passion for food and a taste for Pakistani flavors, Namkeen offers...
CHATHAM, NJ
New Netflix Movie Tells The Story of a Notorious NJ Serial Killer

New Jersey has been taking over Netflix lately. If you've have a Netflix account, chances are you've heard about The Watcher. It's currently one of the most popular shows streaming, and it's based on a true story of a Westfield family who received many eerie and threatening letters about their house from a mysterious person called "The Watcher."
WESTFIELD, NJ
7 NJ universities among world’s best in 2022-23 rankings

New Jersey makes seven appearances in U.S. News & World Report's 2022 rankings of the best universities throughout the world. The list includes 2,000 schools from 95 countries, based on 13 indicators that measure the universities' academic research performance and their global and regional reputations. The United States is home...
MONTCLAIR, NJ
Boys Soccer – CBA Cements No. 1 Spot in Shore Sports Network Top 10

This is the first Top 10 since the end of the Shore Conference Tournament and last before the NJSIAA Tournament, which means the next time there is a new set of rankings, there are teams on this week’s list whose season will be over. It is only a small fraction of the season, but the tournaments – both the Shore Conference and upcoming NJSIAA Tournaments – are when teams have a chance to make their strongest case for the final Top 10.
RUMSON, NJ
