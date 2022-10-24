Read full article on original website
North Carolina child found locked in dog kennel said he’d ‘lived outside’ since April, warrants show
A North Carolina child found in a padlocked dog kennel told deputies he had been living there since April, and that he didn't have a room in the house where his father and stepmother were living.
Five Killed In North Carolina Mass Shooting Overnight
Police have now identified the suspect as a white juvenile male who is 15 years of age. No motive has been identified. An armed suspect killed at least five people, including an off-duty police officer, in a mass shooting Thursday evening in Raleigh, North Carolina, before being arrested by police, according to The Associated Press.
'I saw him breathing': NC woman wants answers after claiming first responders wrongfully declared stepfather dead twice
GREENVILLE, N.C. — A North Carolina family is searching for answers after a 62-year-old man who was pronounced dead by first responders was later seen breathing with cardiac activity. Yuwanda Matthewson said she believes first responders could have done more to save her stepfather James Purvis. Purvis was found...
North Carolina Sheriff Resigns After Racist Tirade Caught in Recording
Columbus County, N.C., Sheriff Jody Greene has reportedly resigned after he allegedly made racist statements against Black deputies. On Monday (October 24), Greene’s attorney Michael Mills made the announcement during a hearing on whether his client, who was elected Columbus County sheriff in 2018, should be removed from office, ABC News reports.
3 arrested after 9 year-old was locked in freezing dog kennel overnight, NC sheriff says
It was about 28 degrees outside when they found the child, officials report.
Two Stanly County schools closed due to respiratory illnesses
Applications are open now, so we wanted to really break down what it means for you. Court investigating computer error that dismissed 16K traffic cases in Mecklenburg County. A several hundred-page document with specific criteria for what cases could be dismissed was sent from Mecklenburg County to the AOC in Raleigh.
Inmate that escaped Upstate jail apprehended in North Carolina
The inmate that escaped an Upstate jail earlier this week, has now been apprehended. As we previously reported, Shoemaker escaped from the Cherokee County Detention Center, Monday night.
Airline pilot reports 'rapidly descending' light over North Carolina
Cockpit. (2022, September 1).Wikipedia. An airline captain traveling out of North Carolina en route to Pennsylvania reported seeing a rapidly descending light that stopped and turned without deceleration before shooting away at about 9 p.m. on November 13, 2020, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
‘It’s messing with our livelihoods:’ Gaston County Schools employees frustrated after payday
GASTONIA, N.C. (WBTV) - Another payday for Gaston County Schools has come and gone, and several employees say the same issues remain. The district transitioned from its old payroll system to a new system, Oracle, at the end of January. Officials say there have been dozens of errors with uploading...
North Carolina student brought bullet to school, school system says
According to Wake County Public Schools, the student showed the bullet to several schoolmates and claimed to be in possession of additional ammunition.
UNC Charlotte students ‘traumatized’ over graphic anti-abortion demonstrations on campus
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Some students on the campus of UNC Charlotte are expressing outrage over anti-abortion demonstrators sharing graphic images on campus this week. A group called the Center for Bio-Ethical Reform set up displays of its Genocide Awareness Project on Wednesday and Thursday. The displays included photos of...
