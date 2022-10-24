ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Essence

Five Killed In North Carolina Mass Shooting Overnight

Police have now identified the suspect as a white juvenile male who is 15 years of age. No motive has been identified. An armed suspect killed at least five people, including an off-duty police officer, in a mass shooting Thursday evening in Raleigh, North Carolina, before being arrested by police, according to The Associated Press.
RALEIGH, NC
BET

North Carolina Sheriff Resigns After Racist Tirade Caught in Recording

Columbus County, N.C., Sheriff Jody Greene has reportedly resigned after he allegedly made racist statements against Black deputies. On Monday (October 24), Greene’s attorney Michael Mills made the announcement during a hearing on whether his client, who was elected Columbus County sheriff in 2018, should be removed from office, ABC News reports.
COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC
WBTV

Two Stanly County schools closed due to respiratory illnesses

Applications are open now, so we wanted to really break down what it means for you. Court investigating computer error that dismissed 16K traffic cases in Mecklenburg County. A several hundred-page document with specific criteria for what cases could be dismissed was sent from Mecklenburg County to the AOC in Raleigh.
STANLY COUNTY, NC

