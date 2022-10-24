Read full article on original website
911 call about men ‘acting suspiciously’ leads to chase in Union County
The City Hill City Council unanimously voted to reduce the speed limit in neighborhoods in areas with no speed limit signs. DNA links Iredell County man's arrest in cold case rape.
Charlotte Transportation Worker Charged with Embezzlement
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte Mecklenburg Police have arrested a Charlotte Department of Transportation employee for using a company gas card to fill up multiple personal vehicles at multiple gas stations across the city. On Thursday, Corey Barnette was arrested and charged with embezzlement, financial transaction card fraud, and financial...
Decades-old cold case in Missouri leads investigators to suspect in Mooresville
MOORESVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) - A Mooresville man is in jail tonight after he was arrested in a decades-old cold case that originated in Missouri. James Wilson is accused of a brutal sexual assault and attempted murder back in 1984. “We don’t know yet how expansive his reign of terror was,”...
Union County jail staff members stop narcotics OD, save man’s life
Several detention officers and an inmate nurse are being praised after preventing a man from overdosing on narcotics, according to the UCSO.
Suspect denied bond in shooting death of CATS bus driver in Uptown Charlotte
CHARLOTTE — A judge denied bond Thursday for a man accused of shooting and killing a CATS bus driver on Feb. 11 in Uptown Charlotte. Darian Thavychith has been held without bond here at the Mecklenburg County Jail since he was arrested for the shooting death of Ethan Rivera.
Union County deputies looking for third suspect after pursuit
UNION COUNTY, N.C. — Authorities in Union County took two people into custody Friday morning and were looking for a third person after a police pursuit near Indian Trail. Chopper 9 SkyZoom flew over the scene and could see an active scene where police were searching farmland and wooded areas near Secrest Shortcut Road, which is near Unionville and Indian Trail Road.
Charlotte Mother Outraged After District Attorney Offers Suspected Killer 8 Year Sentence
CHARLOTTE — A Charlotte mother is demanding justice three years after her son was shot and killed. 20-year-old Darnel Mills was a passenger in a car that police say was driven by 44-year-old Kehlan Johnson. Authorities say Johnson ran away from the scene right after the shooting, but later turned himself into police. Mills died from his injuries 9 days later.
Court investigating computer error that dismissed 16K traffic cases in Mecklenburg County
Applications are open now, so we wanted to really break down what it means for you. Woman charged with murder after shooting in Pageland, S.C. "At no time did this incident pose a danger to the public," a Pageland Police Department social media post stated.
Family fights to keep man accused of killing bus driver in jail
Darian Thavychith was denied bond in court on Thursday after he allegedly killed Ethan Rivera earlier this year. Family remembers Statesville teen killed near N.C. A&T. Kaneycha Turner, a 19-year-old from Statesville, was shot and killed in Greensboro on Tuesday night.
Woman charged with murder after shooting in Pageland, S.C.
Court investigating computer error that dismissed 16K traffic cases in Mecklenburg County. A several hundred-page document with specific criteria for what cases could be dismissed was sent from Mecklenburg County to the AOC in Raleigh.
Inmate that escaped Upstate jail apprehended in North Carolina
The inmate that escaped an Upstate jail earlier this week, has now been apprehended. As we previously reported, Shoemaker escaped from the Cherokee County Detention Center, Monday night.
An Inmate in South Carolina Used Toilet Paper To Escape From Jail
Authorities in Cherokee County, South Carolina are looking for an escaped inmate who used toilet paper to get away. His name is Joshua Shoemaker and he recently escaped from lockup in the South Carolina jail using the flimsiest of substances. He reportedly stuffed the toilet paper into a door jam....
Officers trying to identify car tied to east Charlotte homicide
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Charlotte-Mecklenburg police are asking for help identifying a car taken during a recent shooting on Snow Lane. Officers are looking for a dark-colored Mercedes Benz C250 with North Carolina license plate TJV-4843. [PREVIOUS COVERAGE: ‘Sunday was horrible for me’: Family of murdered 32-year-old woman pushes for...
York County woman gave marijuana to juvenile: SLED
A York County woman has been charged with distributing marijuana to a juvenile, SC Law Enforcement Division announced.
Pageland homicide: Suspect charged in deadly shooting
PAGELAND, S.C. — A suspect is facing multiple charges including murder in connection with a deadly shooting in Pageland, South Carolina, Tuesday night, police said. Pageland officers were called to a reported shooting on North Oak Street for a shooting. The victim was rushed to a hospital where they died from their injuries.
Family of victim hopes murder suspect’s prison sentence is lesson to others
CHARLOTTE — The man who shot and killed 16-year-old Jeremiah Nathaniel Woodard was sentenced to prison on Thursday after taking a plea deal. Tracy Witherspoon pleaded guilty to second-degree murder, possession of a stolen vehicle, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. A judge sentenced him to...
Person who cut ankle monitor in Spartanburg Co. in custody
A person who cut off their home detention ankle monitor was taken into custody after a search Thursday afternoon in Spartanburg County neighborhood.
South Carolina Teen Passes Out From Unknown Substance Found On School Bus
"We hope it was not the result of criminal activity, but we will go wherever the investigation leads us."
Rock Hill lowers the speed limit on unposted roads
Election officials in Gaston County are excited about the surge in early voters this year. DNA links Iredell County man's arrest in cold case rape.
Man charged with killing South Carolina deputy released from hospital, booked into jail
63-year-old Duane Leslie Heard was booked into the York County Detention Center Thursday, October 20. He faces several charges, including murder, in the June 21 killing of Spartanburg County Deputy Austin Aldridge.
