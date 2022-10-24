ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
York County, SC

wccbcharlotte.com

Charlotte Transportation Worker Charged with Embezzlement

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte Mecklenburg Police have arrested a Charlotte Department of Transportation employee for using a company gas card to fill up multiple personal vehicles at multiple gas stations across the city. On Thursday, Corey Barnette was arrested and charged with embezzlement, financial transaction card fraud, and financial...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WSOC Charlotte

Union County deputies looking for third suspect after pursuit

UNION COUNTY, N.C. — Authorities in Union County took two people into custody Friday morning and were looking for a third person after a police pursuit near Indian Trail. Chopper 9 SkyZoom flew over the scene and could see an active scene where police were searching farmland and wooded areas near Secrest Shortcut Road, which is near Unionville and Indian Trail Road.
UNION COUNTY, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

Charlotte Mother Outraged After District Attorney Offers Suspected Killer 8 Year Sentence

CHARLOTTE — A Charlotte mother is demanding justice three years after her son was shot and killed. 20-year-old Darnel Mills was a passenger in a car that police say was driven by 44-year-old Kehlan Johnson. Authorities say Johnson ran away from the scene right after the shooting, but later turned himself into police. Mills died from his injuries 9 days later.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Family fights to keep man accused of killing bus driver in jail

Darian Thavychith was denied bond in court on Thursday after he allegedly killed Ethan Rivera earlier this year. Family remembers Statesville teen killed near N.C. A&T. Kaneycha Turner, a 19-year-old from Statesville, was shot and killed in Greensboro on Tuesday night. Teachers in Gaston County paid after months of payroll...
STATESVILLE, NC
WBTV

Woman charged with murder after shooting in Pageland, S.C.

Applications are open now, so we wanted to really break down what it means for you. Court investigating computer error that dismissed 16K traffic cases in Mecklenburg County. A several hundred-page document with specific criteria for what cases could be dismissed was sent from Mecklenburg County to the AOC in Raleigh.
PAGELAND, SC
country1037fm.com

An Inmate in South Carolina Used Toilet Paper To Escape From Jail

Authorities in Cherokee County, South Carolina are looking for an escaped inmate who used toilet paper to get away. His name is Joshua Shoemaker and he recently escaped from lockup in the South Carolina jail using the flimsiest of substances. He reportedly stuffed the toilet paper into a door jam....
CHEROKEE COUNTY, SC
WBTV

Officers trying to identify car tied to east Charlotte homicide

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Charlotte-Mecklenburg police are asking for help identifying a car taken during a recent shooting on Snow Lane. Officers are looking for a dark-colored Mercedes Benz C250 with North Carolina license plate TJV-4843. [PREVIOUS COVERAGE: ‘Sunday was horrible for me’: Family of murdered 32-year-old woman pushes for...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Pageland homicide: Suspect charged in deadly shooting

PAGELAND, S.C. — A suspect is facing multiple charges including murder in connection with a deadly shooting in Pageland, South Carolina, Tuesday night, police said. Pageland officers were called to a reported shooting on North Oak Street for a shooting. The victim was rushed to a hospital where they died from their injuries.
PAGELAND, SC
WBTV

Rock Hill lowers the speed limit on unposted roads

No police reports or incident reports substantiating behavior that would constitute unprotected speech have been received at this time. Election officials in Gaston County are excited about the surge in early voters this year. DNA links Iredell County man's arrest in cold case rape. Updated: 5 hours ago. It was...
ROCK HILL, SC

